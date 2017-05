Rob Cornilles announces candidacy for US Congress

by In the news

by NW Spotlight

Rob Cornilles has announced his candidacy for US Congress in the upcoming special election to fill David Wu’s seat in Oregon’s First Congressional District.

Gov. Kitzhaber has indicated that a special primary election would be held Nov 8, with the special general election on Jan 31, 2012.

The press conference to kick off his campaign was made at Washington County-based Bioject Medical Technologies, Inc because Cornilles believes Bioject is exactly the type of innovative, high-tech small business that Oregon’s First District needs more of in order to bring good jobs back to the area. Cornilles said these companies and their current and prospective future employees need a strong advocate in Washington, DC.

Cornilles is a small business owner who is running for Congress because he sees too many of his fellow Oregonians are unemployed or underemployed in this stagnant economy. He said he is frustrated that such a vibrant and diverse area as the 1st Congressional District has been largely forgotten and poorly represented in Congress for far too long, leading to what he terms “a forgotten decade for Oregon’s 1st District.”

Cornilles said it is time for a strong advocate in Washington, DC for northwest Oregon; a true representative fighting for jobs and championing Oregon, not a staid politician or a rigid ideologue.

During the announcement, Cornilles also released a team of local elected officials and business and community leaders who are supporting his candidacy:



Former Governor Vic Atiyeh

State Senator Bruce Starr

Former Washington County Commission Chair Tom Brian

Washington County Sheriff Rob Gordon

Washington County Commissioner Bob Terry

State Representative Shawn Lindsay

Former US Senator Bob Packwood

Former State Representative Scott Bruun

Tualatin Mayor Lou Ogden

Hillsboro Mayor Jerry Willey

Gubernatorial Candidate Chris Dudley

US Senate Candidate Jim Huffman



Phil Knight

Tim Boyle

Judy Willey

Rob Miller

Dan Harmon

Mark Ganz

Joan and Ken Austin

Andrew Miller

Jim Mark

Margie Hunt

Pat Reiten

Background: Cornilles is a prominent business advisor and job-creator, having founded Game Face, Inc in 1995. He and Allison, his wife of 25 years, are the parents of three sons, ages 21, 18, and 14. Rob is an active participant in his community by serving on the boards of: Special Olympics Oregon, Virginia Garcia Memorial Foundation, Umpqua Bank, Oregon International Air Show, Oregon League of Minority Voters, and Japan America Society of Oregon. Both Rob and Allison are native Oregonians, having been born in Portland and raised in Washington and Yamhill Counties in the 1st Congressional District.

Cornilles was the 2010 Republican nominee for Oregon’s First Congressional District.