Capitalism will outlast terrorism

Reprinted from Cascade Policy Institute’s Fall 2002 Cascade Update newsletter)
One year after the September 11th attack on America, I recalled a 1993 speech that Steve Forbes of Forbes magazine gave at Hillsdale College in Michigan. It’s even more relevant today as we confront an enemy who rejects the very economic system that helps make America great, and the world free.
Forbes defined a market economy as “the only truly moral system of exchange. It encourages individuals to freely devote their energies and impulses to peaceful pursuits, to the satisfaction of others’ wants and needs, and to constructive action for the welfare of all. The basis of capitalism is not greed. You don’t see misers creating Walmarts and Microsofts.” (Terrorists learned to fly jetliners; they could never build them).
Forbes continued, “The market is people. All of us. We decide what to do and what not to do, where to shop and where not to shop, what to buy and what not to buy. So when central planners trash ‘market forces,’ they are really trashing us.”
“Letting individuals make their own decisions is what capitalism is all about. When people are free to make their own decisions, they have a stake in their economy, and when they have a stake in their economy, they have a stake in serving others, and when they have a stake in serving others, they have a stake in fighting for freedom.”
“Capitalism is the real enemy of tyranny. It stands not for accumulated wealth or greed but for human innovation, imagination, and risk-taking. It cannot be measured in mathematical models or quantified in statistical terms, which is why central planners and politicians always underestimate it.”
The terrorists also underestimate capitalism. The Twin Towers were full of capitalists, men and women who made their livings in large part by satisfying the wants and needs of others around the world.
The market is color blind, gender blind, and religion blind. That may be one reason the terrorists hate it. Isolated scandals such as Enron and WorldCom aside, the market is an expression of human nature at its best. The terrorists’ constricted worldview represents human nature at its worst. Men and women crave freedom, and they will fight for freedom above all other political goals. Terrorism may be with us for years, but capitalism and freedom will be with us forever.
Steve Buckstein is Founder and Senior Policy Analyst at Cascade Policy Institute, Oregon’s free market public policy research organization.
Pingback: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFj84RERMLY()
Pingback: Blue Coaster()
Pingback: best DIRECTV deals()
Pingback: mobile porn()
Pingback: laan penge online nu()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: water ionizer plans()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc()
Pingback: 2xncq3tbooowtfb57wwc5m4tnt()
Pingback: x4cwym845tx4f8w4fw84rffw485fedw()
Pingback: dui attorney berkeley()
Pingback: naples()
Pingback: webcam porno()
Pingback: polar waterproof fitness tracker()
Pingback: wynajem agregatï¿½w Pradotwï¿½rczych()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review()
Pingback: private proxies()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews()
Pingback: [email protected]()
Pingback: geld verdienen met sex()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: more()
Pingback: league of legends clothes()
Pingback: Chung Ringdahl()
Pingback: link()
Pingback: no panties in public development()
Pingback: cheating porn()
Pingback: spanish milf app()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: at here()
Pingback: baby popular baby names()
Pingback: read what he said()
Pingback: popular boy names()
Pingback: boom beach diamond hack()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: health coach singapore()
Pingback: 5 gallon pump battery()
Pingback: agencia publicidad malaga()
Pingback: Suzi()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: bathroom scale clip art free()
Pingback: www.rosengard.tv()
Pingback: Delphine()
Pingback: electric fly swatter nz()
Pingback: roasting pan kroger()
Pingback: a fantastic read()
Pingback: corona light party zone()
Pingback: dog walker naples()
Pingback: in-home dog care in naples()
Pingback: drone list()
Pingback: best pet sitter near naples fl()
Pingback: forskolin diet pills()
Pingback: naples pet sitter()
Pingback: clash royale cheats()
Pingback: clash royale builder()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: http://kincirtambak.tumblr.com/()
Pingback: check out this page()
Pingback: cwtv.easywomen.date()
Pingback: mywedding.guitarherobrokemyknee.com()
Pingback: high seo page ranking()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: austin home air purifier()
Pingback: slmmalmo.fehrdata.win()
Pingback: la viagra()
Pingback: Free WSET Course()
Pingback: vinyl windows replacement()
Pingback: scissor lift sales()
Pingback: judi bola online terpercaya()
Pingback: avast premier license key()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: iv therapy day spa\/salon()
Pingback: http://www.facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker()
Pingback: Education Websites()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1sqQjxl()
Pingback: IOS手游充值()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review()
Pingback: samsonite carry on luggage()
Pingback: t shirt creator()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Duffle Bag()
Pingback: oversizedrecliner.xyz()
Pingback: spam scam()
Pingback: how to regrow hair naturally for men()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts()
Pingback: tao of the badass pdf()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/kamagra-gdzie-kupic/()
Pingback: Viagra skutki uboczne()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Best Websites 2016()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings()
Pingback: Gay Porn()
Pingback: Dillion Harper Porn()
Pingback: Brazzers Porn()
Pingback: Bowling Store()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: Levitra apteka()
Pingback: Porn Blog()
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape()
Pingback: Buy Jopen Ceresï¿½ sex toys online()
Pingback: club flyer print()
Pingback: hire forex trader()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami()
Pingback: Mia Khalifa()
Pingback: Texas Bankruptcy Law Location()
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Shop()
Pingback: تنظيف منازل بجدة()
Pingback: Credit Report()
Pingback: IPHONE REPAIR HOUSTON()
Pingback: www.mypsychicadvice.com/()
Pingback: coin shop()
Pingback: gopro external battery()
Pingback: blue gypsy sauvage swimwear()
Pingback: sex toy australia()
Pingback: spam software()
Pingback: this site()
Pingback: dermatology alliance tampa()
Pingback: corrective skin care()
Pingback: best value seo packages()
Pingback: seo package()
Pingback: android battery saver()
Pingback: market maker method forex()
Pingback: taxi free()
Pingback: generic viagra()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: buy private proxies()
Pingback: Facial Peel's Tampa()
Pingback: how to sell on amazon()
Pingback: patio furniture sets()
Pingback: david sammon colorado springs()
Pingback: Collen()
Pingback: Younire SEO Tools()
Pingback: windows 7 password recovery()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: Free seo tools()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Deerfield Beach()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Pompano Beach()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments North Lauderdale()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Wilton Manors()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Pembroke Pines()
Pingback: bowls()
Pingback: Beza()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: classic sports memorabilia sports memorabilia()
Pingback: SUCCESSFUL()
Pingback: Swinger()
Pingback: http://ow.ly/q94D30afkrw()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: oc weekly()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: shooting chronograph()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: mortgage broker()
Pingback: click the up coming website()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: coconut oil()
Pingback: fuck()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: golden()
Pingback: Kamagra sklep()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: PureMature Lisa Ann Fucked By The Pool()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: Phalaenopsis Orchids care()
Pingback: zenphorol()
Pingback: cum()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: clean carpets()
Pingback: tenerifeforums()
Pingback: david sammon()
Pingback: www facebook.com.br()
Pingback: porno casalinghe()
Pingback: saiba mais...()
Pingback: trampolin()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: zobacz()
Pingback: computer science()
Pingback: buy wholesale wedding flowers online()
Pingback: tui sensimar oceanis()
Pingback: clique aqui()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: The Iranian TV Best series SHahrzad series Film()
Pingback: http://motuandpatlugames.in()
Pingback: cpanel web hosting()
Pingback: cnc cad()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()