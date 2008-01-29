Girod replaces Beyer. Now who replaces Girod? Two names surface.

State Representative Fred Girod has been officially chosen to replace State Senator Roger Beyer. Congrats to one of the House’s most down to earth members. Girod’s House replacement slate will likely be voted on Thursday by the local GOP precinct voters. The rumor for early entries is Marc Lucca (former Polk County Chair, Legislative staffer for Thatcher, and Salem business owner) and also Cliff Wooten (Linn County Commissioner). Others may scramble to enter today. If you are one please let us know.
