Portland ranked number one green city

Portland, Oregon, Ranked Number One in the Top 50 Green Cities in the US
Congratulations are in order for Portland, just ranked the number one green city in the United States by Popular Science Magazine. Cities were rated in four areas: Electricity (how much from renewable sources), transportation (how much public transit and car pooling), green living (number of buildings certified by the U.S. Green Building Council), and Recycling and green perspective (how comprehensive the recycling program is and how important its citizens consider environmental issues).
On a ten point scale Portland achieved a 7.1 in electricity, a 6.4 in transportation, a 4.8 in green living, and 4.8 in recycling for an overall score of 23.1 for first in the nation, beating San Francisco by a tenth of a point.
