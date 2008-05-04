Lars Larson on Protests

A day of protests about illegals, about oil and about long-haul truckers.
Yesterday was May Day, the old Commie holiday for workers, and sure enough the longshoreman’s union walked out illegally. Turns out they wanted to walk off the job and then labor arbitrators said they weren’t allowed to do it. They did it anyway and they did damage to their country.
Illegal aliens also took to the streets. They’re unhappy because America won’t change its laws to legalize their illegal behavior. As far as I’m concerned, they can go back home and come to my country legally or not at all.
Truckers protested as well. The truckers are very upset about the fact diesel prices are crippling their industry. You know the solution to that? America has plenty of oil. All we need to do is drill for it and tell the Democrats and the environmentalists who’ve denied us that right, “It’s our land. It’s our oil and this country needs it.”
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc()
Pingback: xwcn85tvcmwv4yysxfgdgsd()
Pingback: xfwmrt5gzngfw5wtrjfgxe85mrwfqd()
Pingback: mandolin picks()
Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland()
Pingback: dui attorney berkeley()
Pingback: webcam porno()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: NBA Live Stream()
Pingback: Robert Zaparniuk()
Pingback: oil vape pens()
Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/desktop-repairs/()
Pingback: webcam model()
Pingback: ecografe()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: ecograf Doppler()
Pingback: Best buy bulk order smartphone accessories()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: valentines day gifts()
Pingback: Mails()
Pingback: seo training minneapolis()
Pingback: Get More Information()
Pingback: eating pussy porn development()
Pingback: spicy j app()
Pingback: poker()
Pingback: history of names()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: popular italian boy names()
Pingback: th8 war base batman()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: mejor agencia de publicidada malaga()
Pingback: thriller()
Pingback: overnight pet kennels()
Pingback: overnight pet care naples()
Pingback: go()
Pingback: disco light up shoes()
Pingback: chair arm rest organizer()
Pingback: roasting pan recipes beef()
Pingback: aid pills melatonin()
Pingback: Bodybuilding Vest with Pocket()
Pingback: mt4 trade copier()
Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/()
Pingback: InstallShield 2015()
Pingback: greatest pet sitter in naples fl()
Pingback: comic porn()
Pingback: Scotts lawn()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: funny jokes()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: clash royale how to get gold()
Pingback: youtube.com()
Pingback: jet porn()
Pingback: xxx()
Pingback: printingvip.com()
Pingback: Sun Vue Outdoor Living()
Pingback: verhuisbedrijf rotterdam()
Pingback: mobile strike hack()
Pingback: Buy Beats exclusive rights()
Pingback: Get More Info()
Pingback: follar()
Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire()
Pingback: avast premier license key()
Pingback: Rolando()
Pingback: payment proof mca()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: fornir dlh()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: orzech amerykanski()
Pingback: gaming monitor()
Pingback: ashley madison espaï¿½ol()
Pingback: email traffic()
Pingback: Discount Code()
Pingback: podlogi dlh()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: Limo Vancouver BC()
Pingback: Marty()
Pingback: Hottest WAGs in Sports()
Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค()
Pingback: web design()
Pingback: oversized recliner()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets()
Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn()
Pingback: Sara Jay XXX()
Pingback: Bowling Store()
Pingback: Golf Balls()
Pingback: 9mm pistol kit()
Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite on thighs()
Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock()
Pingback: affordable moving services burnaby bc()
Pingback: Walker()
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes()
Pingback: تنظيف منازل بالمدينة المنورة()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: coin shop()
Pingback: gopro external battery()
Pingback: FastComet Promo Code()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: reviews()
Pingback: sex shop()
Pingback: unlocked android phone()
Pingback: msp hack()
Pingback: products-5()
Pingback: Type 2 Diabetes ~ 115 million have pre diabetes or diabetes. Many people don't know they have it until..()
Pingback: Jarred()
Pingback: pokemon go hack any pokemon()
Pingback: international mall tampa hours()
Pingback: med spa tampa()
Pingback: Back Pain Advice That Can Work For You()
Pingback: seo packages delhi()
Pingback: seo for small business uk()
Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1()
Pingback: GOLDEN FAUCET()
Pingback: white kidney bean extract diabetes()
Pingback: wholesale viagra()
Pingback: see post()
Pingback: online seller()
Pingback: Lucrecia()
Pingback: Free()
Pingback: vacation packages to peru()
Pingback: دانلود رایگان فیلم()
Pingback: create slideshow()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lauderhill()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Pompano Beach()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Davie()
Pingback: turtleneck and dresses()
Pingback: Swinger()
Pingback: BUILDING()
Pingback: Web Site()
Pingback: chat room embed()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Cunnilingus()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: military tactical backpack()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: MOM Lesbian MILFHaving Orgasms()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: lesbo()
Pingback: electricians()
Pingback: use coconut oil for beard()
Pingback: wet n' wild()
Pingback: vegas slots()
Pingback: Kamagra opinie()
Pingback: Kamagra sklep()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: phentermine 37.5 mg buy online()
Pingback: sex()
Pingback: lose weight fast()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: cleaning services()
Pingback: Tenerife Forum Facebook()
Pingback: cadastrar facebook()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: foto porno amatoriali()
Pingback: facebook logï¿½n()
Pingback: Gabelhubwagen()
Pingback: Brandi Love()
Pingback: http://www.multisys.net.br/wiki/index.php?title=Master_What_The_Pros_Don_t_Want_You_To_Know_About_Hiring_A_Carpet_Cleaner..._information_number_44_of_784()
Pingback: technology()
Pingback: wedding flowers vermont()
Pingback: kras bodensee()
Pingback: xanaina parodia()
Pingback: assista ao video()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: nedgravnings trampolin()
Pingback: سرور مجازیسرور مجازی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()