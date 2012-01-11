Just What is a Loogan?

Last week the Oregonian reported that Portland Mayor Sam Adams engaged in a public hand wringing that the Republicans were so insensitive as to propose a presidential debate in Portland. After all, Portland is hallowed ground for America’s far left politicians and for those who support the concept of free speech – but only if it agrees with their “speech.” The idea that four or five prominent Republicans – all believers in limited government and free markets – would invade a city dedicated to the proposition that the government is the prime mover in all aspects of life was just too much for Mr. Adams.
Mr. Adams is quoted as saying:
“The costs are real,” said Adams, explaining that police overtime costs have already gone $1.5 million over budget, chiefly because of the Occupied Portland encampment and protests. “I don’t know what else to say. We just don’t have the budget for this.”
Mr. Adams fiscal frugality might be more believable if he had sounded that note previously when it came to the Occupy Wall Street protesters, or to the annual Naked Bike Ride, or to the Anti-WTO Rally, or maybe even the Barack Obama Rally during the summer of 2008. But Mr. Adams wasn’t the slightest bit concerned about fiscal frugality during any of those events. In fact, Mr. Adams was fully supportive of all of them.
As the Portland leg of the Occupy Wall Street grew, Mr. Adams, like most of Portland’s knee-jerk liberals fawned over the protest movement. He not only publicly supported Occupy Wall Street but he marched with them during one of their events in Portland. It was only when the Occupy Wall Street mobs fulfilled their promise to shut down portions of Portland’s downtown business and public transportation section that Mr. Adams became agitated. (One suspects that given Mr. Adams’ past animus towards the business community, he was more concerned with his beloved light rail and bicycle riders than with the downtown businesses.)
And as the Portland leg of the Occupy Wall Street grew, Portland’s downtown, already filthy from inattention by those at City Hall and overrun with street people and drug dealers, became an open flowing sewer of both the disaffected and their disaffected offal. Even as Mr. Adams began to criticize the local protestors he made one idle threat after another from which he backed away. Finally, enough was enough and the police were forced to respond to what had simply become a mob.
While Mr. Adams has acknowledged spending $1.5 Million in overtime in attempting to police the Occupy Wall Street protests, he has not released a figure for the full cost to the city of diverting police, firemen, and emergency workers on regular time to the protests. There has not been an official estimate of the cost of vandalism, lost business or clean up from the protests. The Occupy Wall Street participants stand in marked contrast to the Tea Party protestors who left Portland cleaner than they found it. The estimates also do not include the costs to taxpayers for jailing protestors and processing them through the courts. (No, the alternative isn’t to decline arrest and prosecution; the alternative is for the street thugs involved to grow up.) It also does not include the costs (immeasurable) to victims of assault, theft, sexual violence, and even murder perpetrated in the midst of Occupy Wall Street mobs.
And now, the Republicans are trying to bring a political debate to Portland. The participants in this debate and their supporters are not likely to engage in street protests, are not likely to urinate and defecate in the city parks, are not likely to panhandle shoppers and business people, are not likely to engage in public copulation or public nudity, are not likely to be arrested or to demand food and shelter from the city social service organizations, and most certainly not likely to support the uber liberal political class epitomized by Mr. Adams. They are likely to engage in a vigorous but civil debate, spend money on hotels, food and transportation (yes, they will probably pay for the use of the lightrail), shop a little and then return to their homes, leaving both they and the city better off from their participation.
The cost to the city in overtime pay for the night of the debate will be minimal and will stand in marked contrast to the costs for the weeks of turmoil caused by Occupy Wall Street. The disingenuousness and hypocrisy of the hand wringing over the cost of the Republican presidential debate is lost on Mr. Adams and, for that matter, Portland’s political elites. On Monday, FOX commentator Bill O’Reilly issued his Word of the Day – “loogan.” Look it up, you may find Mr. Adams’ picture next to the definition.
Pingback: bandar berita()
Pingback: Blue Coaster()
Pingback: counter strike gifts()
Pingback: kratom()
Pingback: watch movies online()
Pingback: water ionizers()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: parking()
Pingback: laan penge nu uden sikkerhed()
Pingback: mobile porn movies()
Pingback: water ionizers()
Pingback: parking()
Pingback: level 3 electrician jobs()
Pingback: florida plumbing code books()
Pingback: when to use white plumbing tape()
Pingback: alkaline water brands()
Pingback: water ionizer plans()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: electricians screwdriver()
Pingback: electrician 10708()
Pingback: site web prix maroc()
Pingback: créateur des sites web au maroc()
Pingback: creationsite.ma Agence Web Maroc()
Pingback: creationsite.ma()
Pingback: cabinet dentaire tanger maroc()
Pingback: centre dentaire dental wave tanger()
Pingback: dentiste tanger()
Pingback: cabinet dentaire à tanger()
Pingback: tanger cabinet dentaire()
Pingback: cabinet dentaire tanger()
Pingback: cabinet dentaire maroc()
Pingback: clinique dental wave()
Pingback: concept de dentisterie mini invasive()
Pingback: traitement conservateur dents()
Pingback: tanger dentiste()
Pingback: clinique dentaire maroc()
Pingback: specialiste implant()
Pingback: facette dentaire()
Pingback: blanchiment dents()
Pingback: chirurgien-dentiste()
Pingback: notre philosophie de travail est basee sur un concept de traitements qui s'appuient sur les dernières avancées scientifiques()
Pingback: Notre philosophie de travail est basée sur un concept de traitements qui s’appuient sur les dernières avancées scientifiques()
Pingback: cabinet dentaire tanger()
Pingback: pay day loans()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: I was reading this()
Pingback: referencement site internet maroc()
Pingback: création site internet maroc()
Pingback: agence web()
Pingback: agence web()
Pingback: 1000 Instagram Followers()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc()
Pingback: state frame insurance()
Pingback: dog boarding naples fl()
Pingback: webcam porno()
Pingback: why not find out more()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: link home()
Pingback: leeches()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()
Pingback: open sky products()
Pingback: esta()
Pingback: find out here now()
Pingback: Best buy smartphone accessories()
Pingback: ramalan zodiak()
Pingback: no deposit casino bonusesï¿½()
Pingback: Related Site()
Pingback: th9 war bases()
Pingback: bbw grannies development()
Pingback: at here()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: live auctions()
Pingback: Rufina Laurion()
Pingback: free boom beach diamonds()
Pingback: The 50 Most Annoying Facebook Personalities()
Pingback: british used clothing()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: australias worst bank()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: best mattresses 2016()
Pingback: help loading budget rental truck()
Pingback: tick indicator()
Pingback: installshield download()
Pingback: forskolin supplements at gnc()
Pingback: kitten sitter()
Pingback: cat sitter()
Pingback: clash royale builder()
Pingback: no deposit bonus codes()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: socks5 proxies()
Pingback: Read Full Report()
Pingback: clash royale gems cheat android()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: pinterest bot()
Pingback: Tess and Trish bracelet()
Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire()
Pingback: printingvip()
Pingback: avast premier serial key()
Pingback: العاب العصر الجديدة()
Pingback: LiveStreamRugby()
Pingback: bureau etude maroc()
Pingback: ingenieur conseil marrakech()
Pingback: ingenier conseil marrakec maroc()
Pingback: mca payment proof()
Pingback: fornir()
Pingback: http://bernerkulturportal.info/story/59632()
Pingback: blaty drewniane()
Pingback: miaffaire dar de baja()
Pingback: hydraulique()
Pingback: Bureau d'ingénieurs conseils de droit marocain qui opère dans les domaines de l’eau et de l’environnement et des infrastructures y afférentes. La société a été fondée en 2005 par une équipe pluridisciplinaire ayant développé une grande exp()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh()
Pingback: coffee maker with grinder()
Pingback: Vietnam news()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Hat()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: family t shirts()
Pingback: spam scammer()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts()
Pingback: visit site()
Pingback: Cine Latino castellano Descargar()
Pingback: AT&T phones()
Pingback: motorcycle()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Comcast()
Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls()
Pingback: Naughty America Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()
Pingback: Bowling Balls()
Pingback: 5 Sizes Mixed Nail Art Decoration()
Pingback: can you get rid of cellulite()
Pingback: purificadoras()
Pingback: little india denver()
Pingback: Texas Chapter 13 Lawyer()
Pingback: افضل شركة مكافحة حشرات بجده()
Pingback: watch batman v superman dawn of justice 1080p()
Pingback: EB5 EUA()
Pingback: like this()
Pingback: text correction()
Pingback: spam software()
Pingback: Can't stop laughing at July's best news bloopers!()
Pingback: goods-V()
Pingback: 健麗()
Pingback: beataddiction.com()
Pingback: international plaza mall tampa()
Pingback: international plaza map()
Pingback: Opciones Binarias()
Pingback: affordable moving fraser height bc()
Pingback: seo uk prices()
Pingback: Definition Cellulite Dentaire Roumanie | Cellulite Diet Tips()
Pingback: lunch talk Singapore()
Pingback: zipcode()
Pingback: KNOW MORE()
Pingback: hardware-stores.net()
Pingback: Xanax online without a prescription()
Pingback: freebetcastle online bookies()
Pingback: apple()
Pingback: Wilfred()
Pingback: brainsmart ultra()
Pingback: ecommerce investment()
Pingback: Magazine Subscriptions()
Pingback: create slideshow()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Wilton Manors()
Pingback: stephen hebscher()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Hallandale Beach()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Hillsboro Beach()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Coconut Creek()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: internet radio()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Tarif Taxi Roissy Paris()
Pingback: view locations()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Asphyxiation()
Pingback: 3some()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: entreprise de batiment()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: coconut oil()
Pingback: electricians()
Pingback: casino games()
Pingback: Tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Movie Download()
Pingback: david sammon social media()
Pingback: tenancy cleaning()
Pingback: Tenerife Facebook()
Pingback: Etagenwagen()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: entrar no facebook()
Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: i want to give money to charity()
Pingback: wholesale wedding flowers london()
Pingback: autovakanties spanje()
Pingback: The Iranian TV Best series SHahrzad series Film()
Pingback: 원피스 엘바프 하늘섬()
Pingback: http://motuandpatlugames.in()
Pingback: vps hosting()
Pingback: Granito stalvirsis()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Clasificados onlines()
Pingback: https://en.gravatar.com/jonalbasser()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: youtube to mp3()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: royal canin hundefoder()
Pingback: http://nom8352.blog.me()
Pingback: Adult porn()
Pingback: Carrieres dans le bassin hydraulique de tensift - قطاع المقالع بالحوض المائي لتانسيفت()