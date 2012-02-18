Election Law Housekeeping

“This is just housekeeping legislation.” The Oregon Legislative House Rules Committee is looking at HB 4174. One of the things covered in this bill is related to election security: Secretary of State Kate Brown’s continuing attempt to set aside ORS 254.483. She says this law, mandating the destruction of unused ballots at 8 PM on Election Day, is poorly written, confusing, and left over from election laws in force prior to the institution of vote by mail. The elections offices do not follow this law currently. Blank ballots are kept in the elections office throughout an election cycle.
While I applaud Kate Brown for wanting to be a good housekeeper, I feel obligated to point out a few things regarding our election practices.
A few years ago, several of us started focusing our efforts on observing the election procedures in Multnomah County. We enlisted the help of several Oregonians including Andrew Nisbet and his associate Robert McCullough of McCullough Research. McCullough Research discovered and investigated the Enron scandal from its office in Portland, Oregon. In 2010, they were kind enough to come and evaluate the electronic security of election practices in Multnomah County as a public service. Their report can be read here. After their evaluation, they let the Multnomah County Elections Division know of their concerns. Since then, we have presented these findings to County Commissioners, the County Auditor, and State Legislators.
Oregon law provides a check to insure our elections are fair: a public test of the counting machines. Tabulation of the ballots is supposed to be electronically isolated from outside influences. The system is, except for the fact that an untested USB drive collects the report from the Unity Machine USB port each time the election results are updated. That USB drive is taken to the outer office and put in one of the untested PCs in the office. The results of the election are then disseminated to the public through the media and reported to the Secretary of State’s office. The same procedure is repeated each time there is an update. We observed a box of USB drives in the ballot counting room, just sitting on a shelf next to the Unity Machine. Are the USB drives reused? These USB drives and the outside PCs (which are connected to the Internet) are not part of the public test that establishes the security of the election. Robert McCullough advised me that this does not meet industry standard for security. He said “It is similar to leaving keys to a convertible car in the ignition, parking it outside on the curb, and walking away. No one may have stolen it yet, but it is vulnerable.”
ORS 254.074 says the Secretary of State must approve of the ‘secret security plan’ for the Elections Office or the election will not go forward. It is her duty to see that the process is secure. Much of the plan is unavailable to the public as it is part of a ”secret security plan’. If there are breaches in the security, the Secretary of State is not obligated to tell the public. (sub section 3)
If the Unity Machine were to become compromised by malware, as McCullough reports is possible, and if someone were to call for a recount, we would see if the results in the precinct boxes matched the Unity Machine report. That is a valid check. Except…. in a regular election in Multnomah County, there are tens of thousands of extra blank ballots at the elections office because ORS 254.483 is being purposefully ignored. Could these ballots be utilized for mischief, to alter the precinct box count? Additionally, another 30-40 thousand returned undeliverable ballots are kept as ‘archival documents’ for as long as 7 months after an election, each with a blank ballot inside. These ballots left in play leave our elections vulnerable to fraud.
Oregon Legislators must retain ORS 254.483 as the law. The Secretary of State needs to be required to follow it. Our Unity Machine needs to be isolated electronically, USB drives removed and software inspected with both political parties present and able to see the software. There is a simple solution for obtaining the election results: a printer. Scan the printed results into the office PCs for dissemination to the public and the Secretary of State’s office. Shred all blank ballots in the Election office at 8 PM on election night as the law requires. It’s time for some REAL housekeeping.
http://www.leg.state.or.us/ors/254.html
254.074 County elections security plan. (1) Each county clerk shall file a county elections security plan with the Secretary of State not later than:
(a) January 31 of each calendar year; and
(b) One business day after any revision is made to the county elections security plan.
(2) A county elections security plan shall include, but is not limited to:
(a) A written security agreement entered into with any vendor handling ballots;
(b) Security procedures for transporting ballots;
(c) Security procedures at official places of deposit for ballots;
(d) Security procedures for processing ballots;
(e) Security procedures governing election observers;
(f) Security procedures for ballots located in county elections work areas, buildings and storage areas;
(g) Security procedures for vote tally systems, including computer access to vote tally systems;
(h) Security procedures for scanning ballots into a vote tally system before the date of the election, if applicable; and
(i) Post-election ballot security.
(3) A security plan developed and filed under this section is confidential and not subject to disclosure under ORS 192.410 to 192.505.
(4) A county clerk may not scan ballots as described in ORS 254.478 unless the Secretary of State reviews and approves a security plan under this section. [2001 c.965 §48; 2009 c.592 §2]
254.483 Procedures after 8 p.m. on election day; unused ballots. Immediately after 8 p.m. on the day of an election:
(1) The county clerk shall destroy all unused absentee and regular ballots in the county clerk’s possession.
(2) Each county shall provide for the security of, and shall account for, unused ballots. [Formerly 254.475; 2007 c.154 §43]
Pingback: google.de is a nice Search Engine()
Pingback: Bing is a gread Search Engine()
Pingback: Bing is a gread Search Engine()
Pingback: Yahoo is a great Search Engine()
Pingback: Bing is a gread Search Engine()
Pingback: google.de is a nice Search Engine()
Pingback: google.com is a great Search Engine()
Pingback: Yahoo is a nice Search Engine()
Pingback: google.de is a nice Search Engine()
Pingback: Bing is a gread Search Engine()
Pingback: Yahoo is a nice Search Engine()
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: xwcn75oxmtcn8setxemgc54g5()
Pingback: security melbourne()
Pingback: webcam porno()
Pingback: Read the Full Report()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: groupon travel()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: find out here now()
Pingback: app developers uk()
Pingback: free slots()
Pingback: Laser hair removal nyc()
Pingback: Toys()
Pingback: jennette mccurdy naked development()
Pingback: news()
Pingback: th8 base layout()
Pingback: dr oz vitamin c serum()
Pingback: protectmyid review()
Pingback: meaning of arlo()
Pingback: Bryant Babineaux()
Pingback: Charisse()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: mod hungry shark()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: Cigna Singapore()
Pingback: pest control live oak tx()
Pingback: Hotel Di Depok()
Pingback: corporate training singapore()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: Outdoor Roller Banners()
Pingback: surveillance()
Pingback: insurance live transfers()
Pingback: usapaydayloans()
Pingback: driveways()
Pingback: Banheira()
Pingback: tulsa marketing company()
Pingback: Realtor BPO REO Real Estate Foreclosure()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: start a penny auction()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia 90()
Pingback: ec e-classified ads()
Pingback: BUY AUTO INSURANCE ONLINE()
Pingback: online assignment help()
Pingback: body weight()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: Best laser hair removal nyc()
Pingback: car accessories rapid city sd()
Pingback: bathroom scale camera()
Pingback: Motor Club of America compensation()
Pingback: tenerife estate agents()
Pingback: Baroness Chocolates()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: CCTV Liverpool()
Pingback: australias worst bank()
Pingback: best mattresses 2016()
Pingback: hanging caddy organizer()
Pingback: lovetts lovin pet care()
Pingback: fly swatter funny()
Pingback: kik guide messenger free()
Pingback: คาสิโนออนไลน์()
Pingback: whateva()
Pingback: Run A Webinar Review()
Pingback: 24 hour fitness()
Pingback: http://howrsehack.pl()
Pingback: wood watches()
Pingback: Dietary Supplements()
Pingback: Gun Shop()
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki()
Pingback: hollywood gossip()
Pingback: crossfit()
Pingback: Nashville Wedding Photographers specializes in wedding()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: nachat()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: cat care naples()
Pingback: Singorama()
Pingback: http://www.hcg-diet.com/accelerin-reviews/()
Pingback: naples pet sitter()
Pingback: adult comics()
Pingback: asea water reviews()
Pingback: raspberry ketones()
Pingback: Clash Royale Hack Android()
Pingback: Medieval Ages()
Pingback: learn to sing voice lessons()
Pingback: at here()
Pingback: pijpen()
Pingback: public proxies list()
Pingback: rocket portuguese premium()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: New home communities austin()
Pingback: Fanclubdenhaag()
Pingback: airport porn()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: dog walking naples()
Pingback: sturdee residences()
Pingback: youtube.com()
Pingback: stephen leather writer()
Pingback: Sacramento compounding pharmacy()
Pingback: Grammarly Review()
Pingback: android game cheat app()
Pingback: Happy Birthday images()
Pingback: best air purifier for pets()
Pingback: Austin Junk Car Buyers()
Pingback: NBAOnlineStreams()
Pingback: kenya grants()
Pingback: south africa grants()
Pingback: best decorative concrete contractor Austin()
Pingback: UAN Login()
Pingback: souvenir murah meriah()
Pingback: Bitcoin()
Pingback: ems clothing()
Pingback: watch this video()
Pingback: erectile dysfunction()
Pingback: paid to click ads()
Pingback: Affiliate Trax Reviews()
Pingback: oven repair london()
Pingback: deck building Austin()
Pingback: home air purifiers()
Pingback: http://www.waterdamagerestorationofaustin.com/()
Pingback: printingvip()
Pingback: printingvip.bravesites.com()
Pingback: Prospect house painter()
Pingback: Finger Family()
Pingback: Martin Lawrence Music R&B RNB HipHop()
Pingback: iv therapy ft lauderdale()
Pingback: Douglas()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: garbage truck()
Pingback: teeth whitening Cedar Park()
Pingback: iv therapy day logo()
Pingback: http://facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker/()
Pingback: orzech amerykanski dlh()
Pingback: blaty drewniane()
Pingback: waterfront motels jensen beach()
Pingback: podlogi()
Pingback: move forward in life()
Pingback: http://tinyurl.com/jyaw5u2()
Pingback: tweewieler kopen()
Pingback: wifichuyênd?ng()
Pingback: Blue French Bulldogs for sale()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: sports t shirts()
Pingback: inspirational quotes()
Pingback: EURO 2016()
Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค()
Pingback: Despacho de abogados penalistas Madrid()
Pingback: spam scammer()
Pingback: Tenerife Property()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: dermology()
Pingback: how to clean gymnastics mats()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: Nemont usa()
Pingback: estate planning austin()
Pingback: earn money in website()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Day Labor()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Lead Paint Poisoning()
Pingback: Bianco Carrara()
Pingback: Xbox One()
Pingback: Free Amateur Porn()
Pingback: Shemale Porn()
Pingback: Bowling Balls()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings T-Shirts()
Pingback: new home communities Austin()
Pingback: pvp serverler()
Pingback: Cherelle()
Pingback: Leki na potencje()
Pingback: Porn Blog()
Pingback: pwm live legit()
Pingback: superman peppa pig()
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi()
Pingback: Jigoloarayanbayanlar()
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven()
Pingback: plantas purificadoras de agua()
Pingback: Wyatt()
Pingback: Rash Guard For Men()
Pingback: teletubbies()
Pingback: Fat loss()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: flood damage Austin()
Pingback: water damage Austin()
Pingback: car stereo Austin()
Pingback: fotos gays()
Pingback: Cogniflex()
Pingback: stuart fishing charters()
Pingback: how to cook()
Pingback: da xuyen sang()
Pingback: www.hr.com()
Pingback: batman v superman full movie 2016 free()
Pingback: Orange County Medical Waste Disposal()
Pingback: dog groomer Austin()
Pingback: dog groomers Austin()
Pingback: FastComet Promo Code()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: casino online top()
Pingback: Top 10()
Pingback: CAR INTERIOR ACCESSORIES()
Pingback: phd in islamic banking and finance()
Pingback: spelling check()
Pingback: medical technology()
Pingback: saffron plant()
Pingback: this site()
Pingback: gambling()
Pingback: crgems()
Pingback: alliance dermatology tampa()
Pingback: extractions facial()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-diabetes/()
Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs()
Pingback: memory course()
Pingback: music()
Pingback: cartoons()
Pingback: Mighty Buyer()
Pingback: martial arts()
Pingback: Backpacking()
Pingback: domino qiu qiu()
Pingback: konjac facial sponge()
Pingback: qq online()
Pingback: poker terpercaya()
Pingback: Forest Woods()
Pingback: kitchen gadgets()
Pingback: sell products online()
Pingback: Krista()
Pingback: Custom Software Solutions()
Pingback: buy rapidgator.net premium account()
Pingback: Ignacia()
Pingback: Sekolah Tinggi()
Pingback: JAV()
Pingback: Melanotan-2()
Pingback: find more info()
Pingback: Preventivo ristrutturazione appartamento()
Pingback: ways to make money at home()
Pingback: Ahh Smile()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: detroit sports memorabilia()
Pingback: INEXTO is Codentify()
Pingback: dog grooming singapore()
Pingback: Frontistiria mesis ekpaideusis Thessaloniki()
Pingback: laser engraved pet memorial()
Pingback: Catch LA()
Pingback: pet headstone()
Pingback: cute clothes()
Pingback: trays serving wedding cake tray()
Pingback: top criminal lawyers toronto()
Pingback: i want my ex boyfriend back()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: Adipex P()
Pingback: top affiliate programs()
Pingback: simulations()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Miramar()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: Terrain Rough()
Pingback: agen casino()
Pingback: women jeans and shoes()
Pingback: Villa in Ubud()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: festival dome()
Pingback: back traction devices()
Pingback: Caribbean Tango Double Penetrator()
Pingback: wholesale mobile online b2b bulk bazar()
Pingback: 24Hr Towing Services In Lynn, MA.()
Pingback: Find Out More()
Pingback: chat pages()
Pingback: internet radio()
Pingback: ALAMAT SAFIRA GARDEN()
Pingback: business loan()
Pingback: yelp()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: oakville contractors()
Pingback: oc weekly()
Pingback: floor24.net.pl()
Pingback: panelepodlogi.pl()
Pingback: panelepodlogowe()
Pingback: exprimidor palanca()
Pingback: hail damage repair near me()
Pingback: Excel Macro()
Pingback: samochody.io()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmetsbest motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: split system()
Pingback: flat earth conspiracy()
Pingback: EF()
Pingback: use coconut oil for beard()
Pingback: plumbers()
Pingback: online styling service()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: DUI Attorney Phoenix()
Pingback: Viagra sklep()
Pingback: poker()
Pingback: movie()
Pingback: Endless Space Defender()
Pingback: Dog Harness()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Custom home builders()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: erekcja()
Pingback: http://www.Victorchen.com/__media__/js/netsoltrademark.php?d=dmaxsystems.com()
Pingback: situs judi bola legal()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: zenphorol()
Pingback: Split Fishing Charter()
Pingback: cameltoe()
Pingback: samsung s8()
Pingback: mouse click the up coming website page()
Pingback: VideoPal Review()
Pingback: Hovenier()
Pingback: Brivis heater()
Pingback: Mitsubishi air con()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Samsung air conditioners()
Pingback: Situs Judi Online()
Pingback: Fujitsu aircon; Fujitsu()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: courses in Dubai()
Pingback: apply for esta()