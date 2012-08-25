New poll: Romney leads Obama

by NW Spotlight
Latest polling data shows presidential race tightening – Romney ahead in one poll
A Fox News poll released Thursday shows Romney leads Obama 45% to 44%. The Hill reports “The race tightened almost immediately upon Romney’s Aug. 11 announcement that Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) would be his running mate.”
Romney has a strong lead among independent voters, 42 to 32 over Obama, according to the Fox News poll.
The Hill also reported that in a great deal of new new polling data released this week, including national daily tracking polls Gallup and Rasmussen, the presidential race is in a dead-heat.
Romney’s 1% lead in the Fox News poll is a statistical tie under the poll’s 3 percentage point margin of error, and Obama has a 1% lead in the latest AP and Survey USA polls. The Hill also notes that Obama leads by 1% in the Real Clear Politics average of polls – the closest the average has been since mid-June.
