Lars Larson on Light Smoke Lawsuits

by In the news Sunday, December 28. 2008

Let’s talk about light cigarettes and lawsuits.

I thought I’d seen everything. Now there is actually a lawsuit and a Supreme Court decision that says cigarette makers can be sued by smokers who said they were not warned about the dangers of their smoking habit.

The problem is they are now going to sue saying they thought light cigarettes were okay, or that they were less dangerous. The fact is smoking anything is a potential health problem.

I smoke cigars now and then. I’m well aware that it could have an effect on my health. But now, the folks who smoke cigarettes, those people, individual Americans who voluntarily put one of those cancer sticks in their mouth and light it up, are trying to turn around and sue the people who made the cigarettes and charge they were told that it was safe.

That is absolutely ludicrous. People should not win a lawsuit lottery just because they were dumb enough to put a cigarette in their mouth.

  • dian

    There is a written warning on every pack of cigarettes. Unless they’re too stupid to read, it’s there. It was there when i quit smoking in 1973

  • dean

    The Tobacco companies funded a campaign of pseudo-science for decades to cast doubt on government warnings of the link between smoking (and 2nd hand smoke) and cancer. They never said smoking was “safe.” They simply said there was no proven direct link between smoking and cancer. Now they want to hide behind the government warnings they disputed for years.

    Yes…NOW it is obvious to just about everyone how dangerous smoking is. That was not the case 20 or 30 years ago in large part because of the misinformation tobacco companies put out.

    • Rupert in Springfield

      Ok, 30 years ago was 1978, twenty years ago was 1988. Are you saying you had no idea of the dangers of cigarettes in 1978? in 1988? I don’t think anyone on the planet was that unaware but if you are saying you were completely ignorant or the dangers of cigarettes as late as 1988 then I guess we will have to accept it.

      There has been plenty of pseudo science for decades on the other side as well. Warnings on cigars, when they have no where near the risk of cigarettes. Second hand smoke being blown out of all proportion. Its ridiculous, if cigarettes were as bad as they say, then the only criminality is in not banning them.

      Oh, but why not? Well, remember, the number one addict to tobacco is government. In the entire tobacco argument the group with the least moral authority is the government. Lets face it, they make the most on a pack of cigarettes of anyone involved. Let’s also face facts that its real hard to make the case that a product will kill you when used as instructed but instead of banning it you decide to make a buck off of it.

      Is there anything more absurd than someone preening and preaching about how bad cigarettes are but who cant kick the habit of the addiction to the tax revenue?

      • dean

        Did I write that I had no idea of the dangers of cigarettes in 1978?

        Nope…didn’t write that. LTRD Rupert. The tobacco companies paid for research intended to cast doubt on government warnings. This is well documented and is not in dispute. Were some people confused by this back in 1978? Apparently so. Was I among them? No.

        2nd hand smoke blown out of proportion? Out of proportion to what? Have you been reading tobacco company leaflets?

        • Rupert in Springfield

          To quote you:

          “Yes…NOW it is obvious to just about everyone how dangerous smoking is. That was not the case 20 or 30 years ago in large part because of the misinformation tobacco companies put out.”

          So yes, you did say that. Ok, that’s one loss for you on the first go round, maybe better drop it Dean?

          >2nd hand smoke blown out of proportion? Out of proportion to what?

          Out of proportion to its risk. There simply is not the risk from second hand smoke that warrants the extreme efforts of some measures. No smoking within 25 feet of a doorway would be a good example. You have a study that shows some risk of second hand smoke from 24 feet of a doorway being significant? Lets see it. Otherwise accept this as loss two in your argument.

          • dean

            I’m still looking for the “I” in there, as in “I” me myself Dean was among those who did not believe smoking was bad for one’s health. But never mind. Let’s try a different tack.

            1973: SECRET DOCUMENTS: A Gallup poll commissioned by Philip Morris finds *only 3 percent of Americans are familiar with the Surgeon General’s 1964 report* on the dangers of smoking.

            OK…that was 1973…a full 5 years before 1978. Surely 97% of the population got up to speed in the next 5 years right?

            1973: SCIENCE: RJR report on success of PM’s Marlboro and B&W’s Kool brands states, “A cigarette is a system for delivery of nicotine to the smoker in attractive, useful form. At normal smoke pH, at or below 6.0, the smoke nicotine is…slowly absorbed by the smoker. . . As the smoke pH increases above about 6.0, an increasing portion of the total smoke nicotine occurs in free form, which is rapidly absorbed by the smoker and…instantly perceived as a nicotine kick.”

            1973: BUSINESS: Philip Morris’ Tobacco Research Center in Richmond is dedicated. (I love this one.)

            1973: Jesse Helms, former director of the News and Programs for the Tobacco Radio Network, is elected to the US Senate. He will become a powerful tobacco defender in Congress. (He was indeed).

            1973-07-12: BUSINESS: RJR director of marketing and planning R.A. Blevins Jr writes in a memo that free nicotine, advertising expenditures and cigarette size of Winstons and Marlboros all affected market share “independently and collectively,” but that “the variability due to ‘free nicotine’ was significant and its contribution was over and above that of advertising expenditures and [cigarette size].”

            1973-07-12: BUSINESS: RJR senior scientist Frank Colby sends Blevins a memo suggesting that the company “develop a new RJR youth-appeal brand based on the concept of going back–at least halfway–to the technological design of the Winston and other filter cigarettes of the 1950s,” a cigarette which “delivered more ‘enjoyment’ or ‘kicks’ (nicotine).” Colby said that “for public relations reasons it would be impossible to go back all the way to the 1955-type cigarettes.”

            Here is one of my personal favorites:
            1974-07-15: INDUSTRY RESEARCH: Family Practice News covered Alvan R. Feinstein’s address to the annual meeting of the Association of American Physicians with this headline: “Smoking Link to Lung Ca[ncer] Termed Diagnostic Bias.” The article reads “The more cigarettes a person says he smokes, the more likely he is to be checked by his physician for lung cancer. Thus, cigarette smoking may be contributing more to the diagnosis of lung cancer than to the disease, said Dr. Feinstein of Yale University.” Bates #: TITX 0002372 ( http://my.tobaccodocuments.org/tdo/view.cfm?CitID=127054)

            For much more, go to:
            http://www.tobacco.org/resources/history/Tobacco_History20-2.html

          • Rupert in Springfield

            >I’m still looking for the “I” in there, as in “I” me myself Dean was among those who did not believe smoking was bad for one’s health. But never mind. Let’s try a different tack.

            Ahh, ok, A Dean Weasel. Ascribe actions to others that you don’t to yourself, then try the classic irrelevant history diversion to try “another tack”.

            You dont have to say “I”. It is either assumed, or the other option, you are ascribing stupidity to others you dont accept for yourself.

            In short, others were too stupid to know, but somehow you did.

            Nice try with the Dean Weasel history diversion though. just to humour you I will shoot it down pretty quick here.

            >1973: SECRET DOCUMENTS: A Gallup poll commissioned by Philip Morris finds only 3 percent of Americans are familiar with the Surgeon General’s 1964 report on the dangers of smoking.

            >OK…that was 1973…a full 5 years before 1978. Surely 97% of the population got up to speed in the next 5 years right?

            Wow, ok, now this is as weak as it gets.

            What does “familiar” with the surgeon Generals report mean? Does it mean you have read it? I sure haven’t? That is obviously what the question is asking. If they were asking if people had heard of the surgeon generals report, then they would have asked that. In fact I would say that in 2008 the number of people familiar with the report is probably the same or less.

            And what the hell is this silly argument that if you are unfamiler with the surgeon generals report, then that means you have no knowledge of the dangers of cigarettes?

            Real weak point. Especially when any search of cigarettes as “coffin nails” would show that term was in usage long before the surgeon general position was even created.

            So spash one on the Dean Weasel there. Lets get back to the point you are trying to divert from:

            We are talking about 1988 and 78 and your saying people didn’t know and reciting a bunch of early seventies silliness is irrelevant.

            RJ Reynolds did this or that does not refute whether or not people knew about the dangers of cigarettes. It speaks to what RJ Reynolds did, but not to what people knew. Take a basic logic class, this line of reasoning is way, and I mean way too easy to defeat.

            Anyway, lets forget about your “different tack” diversion. you know it never works for me and really just shows you have a weak argument when you have to try and divert from your contention.

            Back to 1988 and 1978, a time you claim no one knew about cigarette dangers.

            Oh, but yet somehow you knew.

            Ergo, since you knew, obviously people did know.

            Check and mate.

            Sorry, no strategy suggestions for you as you have already done a Dean Weasel and got shot down on it pretty quick.

            Maybe you could try sarcasm? However I would warn you that is usually a really bad tactic when the argument you are trying to defeat is one about liberal condescension.

      • dian

        I started smoking when I was 13 years old and quit at 26 in 1973. Of course we knew the dangers of smoking. That’s about the time the attorney general came out with smoking warnings.

        Even before that, we called them “Cancer Sticks” “Give me another nail for my coffin”. Of course we thought that was unrealistic, but why in the world would we even say things like that in jest, if we didn’t know.

        People are not as stupid as the government thinks we are. We have always made bad decisions for whatever the reason, and people always will. Even the high and mighty non-smokers. Would love to know what their bad habits are.

    “That was not the case 20 or 30 years ago”

    Yet another glaring example of dean’s ignorance.

    Do you just make up these things as needed to support your absurd viewpoints?

    Where were you 20 or 30 years ago dean?
    Because by the late 70s early 80s it was OBVIOUS to everyone.

    Any exception was of an infinitesimal and meaningless proportion. And never mind that one [or more] person might lie about what they believed then.

    This appears to be a regular way for you to recreate your own version, own history, own science and own reality.
    Allowing you to mischaracterize and misrepresent while arguing a topic.

    • Rupert in Springfield

      Well, you are left with two options:

      Dean was unaware of this in the late 80’s. An absolutely astonishing admission which he seems to be trying to back away from.

      Or:

      Dean knew, but is under the impression no one else did, an example of liberal condescension in its purest form.

      Take your pick, I gave Dean the benefit of the doubt and went with option one.

      • dean

        But wait…there is a 3rd option. Dean himself knew smoking was a health problem, but THE ACTUAL DATA shows that this was not the case for everyone.

        As my dear departed mom used to say…”put that in yer pipe and smoke it.”

        • dean

          And for the actual data….try:
          http://www.gallup.com/poll/23851/Many-Americans-Still-Downplay-Risk-Passive-Smoking.aspx

          Turns out that as recently as 1999, 8% of Americans did not think smoking and cancer were linked, and 20% said the same for smoking and heart disease. In 1969 the numbers were 30% and 40% respectively. I think we can assume that in 1978 and 1988 there were a substantial number of Americans, between 10 and 40%, who were not aware of the dangers of smoking. I don;t know to what extent this ignorance was due to Tobacco company disinformation campaigns That is for courts to decide.

          Door number 3 Rupert.

          • Rupert in Springfield

            >But wait…there is a 3rd option. Dean himself knew smoking was a health problem, but THE ACTUAL DATA shows that this was not the case for everyone.

            Oh ok, so your argument is that unless 100% of people know, then somehow there is a basis to sue? you are really going to go with that?

            Look, this is just typical liberal condescension.

            Dean knows, but of course the assumption by Dean is that stupid masses do not and therefore there is a basis to sue.

            Then you researched it and found that low and behold, most people do know. So now you are trying a last ditch CYA with this silly argument that unless there is 100% knowledge of something then there is a basis to sue. that’s absurd.

            This is classic liberal condescension, I love it!

          • dean

            Rupert…few can dance away from facts presented as sprightly as yourself. My hat is off to you. You are the master, and I the lowly grasshopper.

            In your initial post you said: “I don’t think anyone on *the planet* was that unaware…”

            Well as it turns out there were lots of people right here in the USA, let alone the planet (which has an estimated 900 million illiterate people who could not read the surgeon’s general warning in their own language even if their was such a warning provided) that were unaware. When presented with that fact, you dismiss it as not germane. Well then why argue your point in the first place?

            You also claimed that I myself was ignorant of smoking risks. Only I didn’t say that, but the mere thought of me thinking I might know something someone else didn’t makes me “condescending.” So I guess if I am “condescending” then I must be wrong. 2 points for Rupert.

            Then you said: “Back to 1988 and 1978, a time you claim *no one knew* about cigarette dangers.”

            Only I never made that claim. But it allows you to win an argument with the Dean you would rather be arguing with, so you get to give yourself a third debate point. 3 to zero Rupert.

            Now you make a claim that I argued that “unless there is 100% knowledge of something then there is a basis to sue…”

            Only I didn’t make that claim either. But never mind, since again I am guilty of condescending and who would believe such a rotten person? 4 zero Rupert. The undefeated debate champion. I am indeed a lowly grasshopper.

          • Rupert in Springfield

            >Rupert…few can dance away from facts presented as sprightly as yourself.

            Not really, refusal to engage in a Dean Weasel history diversion is not dancing away from the facts. It simply is forcing you to stay on topic and not indulging your silly diversions. In this case it was the standard Dean Weasel irrelevant history lesson. I have pointed out why it is irrelevant so at this point, enough said on the matter.

            >In your initial post you said: “I don’t think anyone on the planet was that unaware…”

            Yep, I exaggerated. I freely admit that and it is now fairly obvious why I did so. To illustrate a point about liberal condescension.

            True, you never made the claim that you did not know. You said people did not know as late as 1988. Naturally one would think you would include yourself in that statement, I gave you the benefit of the doubt and assumed that, rather than assume standard liberal condescension.

            But of course, for that to be true, that would mean you were ignorant of a commonly known fact. I knew you could never admit that, most liberals do not like admitting to the same ignorance they assume in others.

            At that point the trap was pretty much set. You either had to admit ignorance, or walk into a classic liberal condescension moment. You chose the latter and that is fairly apparent.

            A lot of people tend to let liberal condescension slide. I don’t, I frankly revel in it as it is hilarious to see the knots a liberal will get into when forced to confront the fact that he is essentially saying he is above it all and the masses, which he purports to help, are just ignorant dolts who don’t know common facts.

          • dean

            Rupert…you brought 1978 into the picture. I merely pointed out the historical fact that in 1978 there were people, many as it turns out, who were less than fully aware of the health risks of smoking in part due to a deliberate disinformation campaign waged by the tobacco companies. How you see this as a “diversion” is a mystery, since one can’t understand the lawsuits in question without understanding the historical context. If the tobacco companies had not spread disinformation there would probably be no grounds for the lawsuits. They would have been able to hide behind the skirts of the Surgeon General warning labels.

            “You (Dean) said *people* did not know as late as 1988.”

            Correct. And according to Gallup, significant numbers of people “did not know” as recently as 1999. Enlightenment is apparently a gradual and incomplete thing.

            I’m more than happy to admit ignorance of that which I am ignorant. Nuclear physics. Calculus. Who leads the NFL in yards gained. How many Beanie Babies were manufactured before that bubble burst. The available color selection on hybrid azaleas. Lots of stuff. I don’t know why I should have to admit ignorance on something I’m not ignorant about, and I don’t know how not doing so makes me condescending. I also don’t see anything I wrote about masses being ignorant dolts… ..but you can continue to make up whatever you want.

            I am beginning to suspect that your repeated amusement stems mainly from your own imagination about what you think I or other liberals think, not from anything I or other liberals have actually said or done.

