Rep. Walden to head NRCC next year?

by In the news

by NW Spotlight

The Hill is reporting that Oregon’s Rep. Greg Walden is likely going to be heading the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) next year. The NRCC is the Republican committee that works to get Republicans elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The NRCC chairman is elected by fellow House Republicans, and The Hill reports that Rep. Walden is the clear favorite: “he has the full backing of his good friend, current NRCC Chairman Pete Sessions (Texas). Walden is also a trusted member of Speaker John Boehner’s (R-Ohio) inner circle.”

The article in The Hill on Rep. Walden also cites the August Oregonian article from the RNC Convention in Florida where Jeff Mapes reported that House Speaker John Boehner said Rep. Walden “would soon have a ‘bigger job.'”