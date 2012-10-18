Back to Home Page

Rep. Walden to head NRCC next year?

by In the news Thursday, October 18. 2012

by NW Spotlight

The Hill is reporting that Oregon’s Rep. Greg Walden is likely going to be heading the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) next year. The NRCC is the Republican committee that works to get Republicans elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The NRCC chairman is elected by fellow House Republicans, and The Hill reports that Rep. Walden is the clear favorite: “he has the full backing of his good friend, current NRCC Chairman Pete Sessions (Texas). Walden is also a trusted member of Speaker John Boehner’s (R-Ohio) inner circle.”

The article in The Hill on Rep. Walden also cites the August Oregonian article from the RNC Convention in Florida where Jeff Mapes reported that House Speaker John Boehner said Rep. Walden “would soon have a ‘bigger job.'”

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 07:00 | Posted in Congressional Races | 403 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)