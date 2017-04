Karl Rove Electoral call: 285 Romney, 253 Obama

by In the news

by NW Spotlight

In his Election 2012: State of the Race (published November 5, 2012), Karl Rove is predicting that Mitt Romney will win today’s election. He is predicting Mitt Romney will win 285 Electoral College votes and President Obama will win 253.

Rove also notes “I still think several of these states are too close to call. For example, while I put them in Mr. Obama’s column, I still believe NV, WI, and PA are in play and very winnable for Mr. Romney.”