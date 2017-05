Rep. Greg Walden picked to head NRCC

by In the news

by NW Spotlight

As was forecast a month ago, Oregon’s Rep. Greg Walden has been named to head the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC). The NRCC is the Republican committee that works to get Republicans elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Oregonian reports that this secures Rep. Walden’s status as one of Speaker John Boehner’s trusted lieutenants, and put Rep. Walden into “a roll that historically has served as a launch pad for even higher posts.”

Rep. Walden will be replacing current NRCC Chairman Pete Sessions (Texas). Yesterday Politco reported that Rep. Pete Sessions will be the next chairman of the powerful Rules Committee – the committee that controls the House floor.