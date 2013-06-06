Back to Home Page

Oregon Cartoon Tax Ticker: Where the taxes are!

by In the news Thursday, June 6. 2013

The 2013 Oregon Legislature is full of dangerous taxes. Please email, link, Facebook & Tweet this cartoon tax ticker so as many Oregonians as possible know which taxes to watch out for and that they know that Oregon has a $14 billion PERS pension crisis and that Oregon is the 17th biggest spending state in the nation!!!!!!  (This cartoon is part 2 in the tax dragon series)
Ton-draons-maidens

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 07:51 | Posted in Uncategorized | 745 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)