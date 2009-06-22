Global Warming? No! It Is Now Called Climate Change

Global warming used to be the defining term to represent the increase in the average temperature of the earth during the past 100 years. Recently, the more politically popular term, climate change, has replaced global warming. Why? One main reason is because the earth is currently cooling.
“Global warming” obviously entails global average temperature increase, whereas “climate change” is about much more than just temperature. “Climate change” can represent just about anything, which is handy when the earth doesn’t happen to cooperate with climate models predicting future climate catastrophe. If the earth gets too cold, if it gets too hot, if there happens to be a slight increase or decrease in storm/drought/precipitation frequency or intensity, all of these events can be blamed on “climate change.”
It is hard to advocate for overbearing regulations that attempt to reduce energy use and greenhouse gas emissions when global temperatures have been stable or declining. In fact, in at least the last seven years, global temperatures have declined, despite increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide. As it turns out, the term “global warming” is a little inconvenient for doomsayers predicting runaway global temperatures. Using the term “climate change” supports the modern-day witch hunt that allows any weather anomaly to be blamed on human activity.
The truth is that climate always changes. Every year, decade, and century is different from the last. If climate policies are honestly aimed at reducing global temperatures, then governments should stick to the term “global warming,” instead of using the ambiguous term “climate change” to regulate every sector of the economy, regardless of the actual temperature of earth.
Todd Wynn is the climate change and energy policy analyst at Cascade Policy Institute, Oregon’s free market public policy research center.
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: cnwy4s74csndsjfgjkakaegfjs()
Pingback: cndfzxmcnzxbvczxmxddfgsxsb()
Pingback: cm84o5toxmwnc57vtbcdnv55v4()
Pingback: xwcn75oxmtcn8setxemgc54g5()
Pingback: xm845wctfkdijtfdhskdsftrg83yrer()
Pingback: cm59x4ctxckw54mtdfsgw9j5nwmt()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: dui attorney berkeley()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: promo code for papa john's()
Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri()
Pingback: uslugi agregatem pradotwï¿½rczym()
Pingback: NBA Live Stream 2016()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: instagram followers hack no download()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: league of legends t-shirt shop()
Pingback: playpen for dogs()
Pingback: independent publishing()
Pingback: ebay tablets()
Pingback: sac longchamp pliage noir pas cher()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: this website()
Pingback: I was reading this()
Pingback: Len Gotimer()
Pingback: th8 war base design()
Pingback: cheats for boom beach()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: Descargar Mp3()
Pingback: Simple Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: birthday party planner()
Pingback: mejor agencia de publicidada malaga()
Pingback: best pet sitter near naples fl()
Pingback: take home pay calculator()
Pingback: how to make money from your website()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: hcg injections()
Pingback: serviporno()
Pingback: العاب()
Pingback: Commercial Cleaners Auckland()
Pingback: tenerife forum()
Pingback: this post()
Pingback: fly swatter ornament()
Pingback: free xbox live codes list 2014()
Pingback: mobile strike hack()
Pingback: howrse hack()
Pingback: Desi Photographer()
Pingback: Share Videos With Friends()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/SuperGaminator.Gutschein/()
Pingback: InstallShield alternatives()
Pingback: Indian Entrepreneurs()
Pingback: overnight pet sitter in naples()
Pingback: nugenix reviews()
Pingback: Best drones for sale()
Pingback: forskolin fit pro()
Pingback: landscape()
Pingback: Sexcontact()
Pingback: Clicking Here()
Pingback: http proxies()
Pingback: More Info()
Pingback: cs go skins custom()
Pingback: sms timer()
Pingback: escorts()
Pingback: cast aluminum patio furniture()
Pingback: verhuisbedrijf rotterdam()
Pingback: bionaire hepa air purifier()
Pingback: NBA Live Stream()
Pingback: csgo skins earn()
Pingback: csgo skins redeem code()
Pingback: check comment is here()
Pingback: Tess and Trish necklace()
Pingback: porn account and password()
Pingback: hackear clash of clans()
Pingback: windows and doors()
Pingback: vip print()
Pingback: avast license key free download()
Pingback: iv therapy miami beach()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: fornir dlh()
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: iv therapy boca()
Pingback: asvcddk()
Pingback: coffee()
Pingback: blaty drewniane()
Pingback: kıbrıs özel üniversite()
Pingback: Ruksis780()
Pingback: fleet graphics()
Pingback: universal diagnostic()
Pingback: PID Control System for extrusion()
Pingback: sporting good stores near me()
Pingback: check out this site()
Pingback: Android()
Pingback: elewacja dlh()
Pingback: peaberry coffee()
Pingback: CSGO()
Pingback: NBA()
Pingback: Huge savings()
Pingback: COUNTERSTRIKE()
Pingback: free slots no download()
Pingback: fukuidatumou()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review()
Pingback: Web Site()
Pingback: gourmet hawaiian coffee()
Pingback: crossfit vancouver()
Pingback: www.coffee-beans-inc.com()
Pingback: saltwater fish()
Pingback: hawaiian coffee()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Cooperstown T-Shirt()
Pingback: multilingual seo()
Pingback: superstar o beats()
Pingback: gourmet hawaiian coffee()
Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: lanterns()
Pingback: NBA2K()
Pingback: spam king()
Pingback: DOTA2()
Pingback: us escort services()
Pingback: free app maker()
Pingback: Coolpad mobile china()
Pingback: http://jonautoparts.com/2pcs-650lm-2835smd-36led-high-power-white-light-p-5833.html()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Anal Porn()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets()
Pingback: Hardcore Porn()
Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn()
Pingback: Gay Lesbian Porn()
Pingback: Brazzers Porn()
Pingback: Bowling Store()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Memorabilia()
Pingback: porn account and password()
Pingback: Cialis apteka()
Pingback: SEO()
Pingback: Porn Blog()
Pingback: fast cash loan()
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi()
Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough()
Pingback: hotel jen tanglin()
Pingback: little india denver()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: Nancy Gambler()
Pingback: how to make gymnastics bars at home()
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories()
Pingback: RRB Result 2016()
Pingback: شركة تنظيف منازل بالمدينة المنورة()
Pingback: http://www.bestchristianshirts.com()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: spelling check()
Pingback: beataddiction.com()
Pingback: madden 17()
Pingback: pokemon go cheats and hacks()
Pingback: skin care license florida()
Pingback: Rocket - Seu Portal de Dicas e Consultas!()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/how-to-buy-levitra/()
Pingback: seo india packages()
Pingback: Discover More Here()
Pingback: seo services pricing()
Pingback: KNOW MORE()
Pingback: ship arrest tunisian law firm()
Pingback: Dallas()
Pingback: where can you get white kidney bean extract()
Pingback: Lincoln()
Pingback: brain smart()
Pingback: nail spa tampa()
Pingback: volarex()
Pingback: turnkey home business()
Pingback: fun888()
Pingback: Aline()
Pingback: Sekolah Tinggi()
Pingback: frog baby()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم جدید()
Pingback: Best Safes in Los Angeles()
Pingback: youtube mp3 converter()
Pingback: online video maker()
Pingback: exhibition stands()
Pingback: Plastic Surgery San Antonio()
Pingback: sports memorabilia()
Pingback: penis enlargement does it work()
Pingback: free wrist watch()
Pingback: lawn care bentonville ar()
Pingback: events company()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: Mrs Mighetto()
Pingback: His Secret Obsession()
Pingback: list qiu qiu domino()
Pingback: justin bieber type beat with hook()
Pingback: Malang Hotel()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toys()
Pingback: Chris Kofitsas()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Oakland Park()
Pingback: stephen hebscher()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Margate()
Pingback: hotel di anyer()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Oakland Park()
Pingback: tukang bangunan lombok()
Pingback: teleteria()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Davie()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: Best Essay writing service()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Cunt()
Pingback: classic sports memorabilia sports memorabilia()
Pingback: Final Expense Agents()
Pingback: verin électrique()
Pingback: Advertise Online()
Pingback: this post()
Pingback: Tow Truck for hire()
Pingback: izmir escort bayan()
Pingback: internet radio()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: West University Realty()
Pingback: JavaScript Stock Chart()
Pingback: Click here()
Pingback: website()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Premier Popcorn()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: AEG Rifle Sniper Case Gun Bag()
Pingback: LBE()
Pingback: podlogi24.info.pl()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: twitter.com/PpcHelpers()
Pingback: escort izmir()
Pingback: liverpool transfer rumors()
Pingback: waygrow_edu()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: electricians()
Pingback: nuk babyphone eco control()
Pingback: split system air conditioner()
Pingback: coconut oil for beard()
Pingback: Medicare Advantage 2018()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: vegas slots()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: Viagra bez recepty()
Pingback: evaporative cooler()
Pingback: Fishing Charter Trips()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: poker()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Revitol Scar Cream Before and After()
Pingback: erekcja()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: sports betting()
Pingback: gute uhrenmarken damen()
Pingback: Buy Phentermine()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: view web page()
Pingback: Pediatric dentist()
Pingback: fat loss tips()
Pingback: Outdoor Kitchens()
Pingback: Femme de menage Montreal()
Pingback: the lost ways book review()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: Angel eyes()
Pingback: evaporative coolers()
Pingback: plumbers Melbourne()
Pingback: social media david sammon()
Pingback: sports betting()
Pingback: tenerife page()
Pingback: Local Business Marketing()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: foto porno amatoriali()
Pingback: Mothers Day 2017 Australia()
Pingback: labor scheduling()
Pingback: Etagenwagen()
Pingback: buy instagram followers()
Pingback: Hydromax Bathmate Official Retailer Website()
Pingback: Weston realtor()
Pingback: Hot Cougar Julia Ann Fucked By Gigantic Black Cock()
Pingback: Get the facts()
Pingback: Tacoma Park, Maryland()
Pingback: Panasonic air conditioner()
Pingback: Sports betting()
Pingback: Immigration attorney()
Pingback: Instant Recurring Cash System()
Pingback: Medigap Plans 2018()
Pingback: central heater()
Pingback: technology()
Pingback: http://soleo-rewa.soup.io/()
Pingback: wedding flowers under 2000()
Pingback: ทางเข้าsbo ผลบอลสด()
Pingback: logitech mouse()
Pingback: berita terbaru()
Pingback: motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: Medigap Plans 2018()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plans()
Pingback: simone & simaria loka()
Pingback: Schwarzwälder Freilichtmuseum Vogtsbauernhof()
Pingback: Medicare Supplemental Insurance 2018()
Pingback: The Iranian TV Best series SHahrzad series Film()
Pingback: leadership blog()
Pingback: 원피스 우솝 견문색()