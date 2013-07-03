Back to Home Page

Cartoon: Stop the $200 Million tax on business, seniors

by In the news Wednesday, July 3. 2013

By Taxpayer Association of Oregon

The Senate this week tried to pass $200 million in higher taxes by increasing business tax rates, raising tobacco taxes on consumers and limiting senior health care deductions. This $200 million tax would pile on top of the 1-2 billion in additional revenue the state is expecting. There may be another re-vote on this terrible tax anyday now. Call your lawmaker & tell them to vote NO! (Read more here).  *** Wish to help?  Donate $20 online to stop the 4th of July Tax Attack.  Email, Facebook, Tweet this cartoon to spread the word!
toon-donkey2Rev 4/6/13

