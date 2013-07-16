Back to Home Page

Oregon GOP candidate rumors – Governor, Congress

by In the news Tuesday, July 16. 2013

by NW Spotlight

Plans for the 2014 campaigns are starting to take shape, and the rumors are starting to filter in. In addition to those who’ve already publicly announced, here’s what we’re hearing so far:

Oregon GOP candidate rumors

Running for

Republican

 

incumbent Dem

 
Governor Rep. Dennis Richardson  Dennis Richardson Gov. John Kitzhaber  John Kitzhaber_thb
Governor Allen Alley  Allen Alley_thb Gov. John Kitzhaber  John Kitzhaber_thb
U.S. Congress Oregon CD-4 Rep. Bruce Hanna  Bruce Hanna_thb U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio  Peter DeFazio_thb
U.S. Congress Oregon CD-5 Rep. Julie Parrish   Julie Parrish_thb U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader  Kurt Schrader_thb

Commenting on the rumors so far:

Rep. Julie Parrish – Julie acknowledges that she has been asked to run for CD-5, but she hasn’t made a decision at this time.
Allen Alley – “Oregon needs positive, optimistic, aspirational leadership with a vision. I believed that in 2010 and it is true now more than ever. Have not made a decision regarding running in 2014. I will keep you posted as my family, friends, supporters and I move through the decision process.”

Here’s a look at Oregon’s congressional districts as of January 2012:

 

