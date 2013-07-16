Oregon GOP candidate rumors – Governor, Congress

by NW Spotlight
Plans for the 2014 campaigns are starting to take shape, and the rumors are starting to filter in. In addition to those who’ve already publicly announced, here’s what we’re hearing so far:
|
Oregon GOP candidate rumors
|
Running for
|
Republican
|
|
incumbent Dem
|
|Governor
|Rep. Dennis Richardson
|Gov. John Kitzhaber
|Governor
|Allen Alley
|Gov. John Kitzhaber
|U.S. Congress Oregon CD-4
|Rep. Bruce Hanna
|U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio
|U.S. Congress Oregon CD-5
|Rep. Julie Parrish
|U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader
Commenting on the rumors so far:
Rep. Julie Parrish – Julie acknowledges that she has been asked to run for CD-5, but she hasn’t made a decision at this time.
Allen Alley – “Oregon needs positive, optimistic, aspirational leadership with a vision. I believed that in 2010 and it is true now more than ever. Have not made a decision regarding running in 2014. I will keep you posted as my family, friends, supporters and I move through the decision process.”
Here’s a look at Oregon’s congressional districts as of January 2012:
