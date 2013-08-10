Suzanne Gallagher steps down as ORP Chair

by NW Spotlight
The Oregonian is reporting that Suzanne Gallagher has resigned as Oregon Republican Party (ORP) Chair. Suzanne was elected six months ago – on February 2 of this year. She replaced Allen Alley, who made the decision not to seek a second term.
ORP delegates are meeting in Bend this weekend for a platform convention and state central committee meeting.
The Oregonian also reported that there would likely be a vote to replace Suzanne in Bend this weekend. Sources at the convention in Bend, however, say that a vote to replace Suzanne will be suspended until a state central committee meeting in November and that current Vice Chair Bill Currier will serve as interim Chair until then.
UPDATE (8/10 7:40 PM): The vote to replace Suzanne Gallagher was held today and Art Robinson is now the new ORP Chair.
