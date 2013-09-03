Executive Club this Wed. — The future of union politics

by In the news

Guest Speaker: F. Vincent Vernuccio, Mackinac Center, Labor Policy Dir.

Oregon Executive Club

Wed., Sept 4th, 6:00PM

Portland Airport Shilo Inn

11707 Northeast Airport Way

~ Bring a friend! ~ $20 buffet option

Oregon, Washington and California are not yet Right to Work states. That means that union representation can compel a worker to join,or at least pay for, the union in his workplace.

Join us on Wednesday night, at the Portland Airport Shilo Inn,to hear how we can fix that problem, and make Labor Day a celebration of freedom from worker compulsion.

Our speaker this month is F. Vincent Vernuccio,director of labor policy at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.