Back to Home Page

Executive Club this Wed. — The future of union politics

by In the news Tuesday, September 3. 2013

 

Executive Club Tonight: Right to Work in OregonGuest Speaker: F. Vincent Vernuccio, Mackinac Center, Labor Policy Dir.
Oregon Executive Club
Wed., Sept 4th, 6:00PM
Portland Airport Shilo Inn
11707 Northeast Airport Way
~ Bring a friend! ~ $20 buffet option

Oregon, Washington and California are not yet Right to Work states. That means that union representation can compel a worker to join,or at least pay for, the union in his workplace.

Join us on Wednesday night, at the Portland Airport Shilo Inn,to hear how we can fix that problem, and make Labor Day a celebration of freedom from worker compulsion.

Our speaker this month is F. Vincent Vernuccio,director of labor policy at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 04:55 | Posted in Uncategorized | 197 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)