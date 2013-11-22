Sen. Bruce Starr on the state revenue forecast

by In the news

Salem, OR – Senator Bruce Starr (R-Hillsboro) issued the following statement in response to Thursday’s revenue projections:

“Most Oregon families would be thrilled to experience the 15% increase in income that state government is now enjoying. The legislature should continue to adopt policies that help families see growth in their paychecks, such as expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit and expanding Oregon’s tax brackets.

“While the growth of the economy is encouraging, it is still far short of Oregon’s potential. We have all the ingredients for one of the nation’s economic power houses: abundant and renewable resources, creative and hardworking people, diverse and beautiful places to live and play. We should not relent in pursuing policies that put Oregon on a firm and lasting economic foundation. That means increasing funding for classrooms and colleges and creating the tax and regulatory environment where businesses and families can flourish.”