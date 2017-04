Tootie Smith running against Kurt Schrader

by In the news

by NW Spotlight

Clackamas County Commissioner Tootie Smith (R) announced today on the Lars Larson show that she’s running for Oregon’s Fifth Congressional District – currently held by U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader (D).

Tootie was elected as a Clackamas County Commissioner in November 2012, and she has previously served in the Oregon State Legislature as a State Representative, from 2001-2005.