Oregon media peddling partisan background check poll

by NW Spotlight
The Oregonian and Statesman Journal have articles on a recent poll on gun background checks. Both mention that the polling was done by Public Policy Polling. But both The Oregonian and the Statesman Journal neglected to reveal anything about Public Policy Polling.
Public Policy Polling is a controversial and flippant Democratic Pollster based in North Carolina that “polls only for Democratic and progressive campaigns and organizations.”
The link to the actual poll results in the Statesman Journal article goes to the Center for American Progress Action Fund web site.
The Center for American Progress (CAP) is described by The Nation as “Washington’s leading liberal think tank.” The Nation exposes political cronyism at CAP, and notes “CAP has emerged as perhaps the most influential of all think tanks during the Obama era, and there’s been a rapidly revolving door between it and the administration. CAP is also among the most secretive of all think tanks concerning its donors.”
Over the last two months, CAP has done the same anti-gun background check polling for Colorado and Nevada, and an anti-gun background check Infographic for Washington State.
The Nevada newspaper demonstrated more journalistic integrity, revealing that the polling had been done “by Public Policy Polling for the liberal groups, ProgressNow Nevada and the Center for American Progress Action Fund.”
Besides the very partisan nature of the polling, there are also the issues of how questions are worded, and whether polling is a valid replacement for the legislative process.
A competitor of Public Policy Polling noted “the wording of questions does have an influence on what opinions you find.” That sentiment was echoed by Oregon Firearms Federation Director Kevin Starrett in the Statesman Journal article. Starrett said “more people would oppose the idea if you asked them whether they would want to run a background check before selling a gun to a friend.” State Sen. Brian Boquist (R-Dallas) told the Statesman Journal he thought the wording of the questions was slanted, and he added “I’ve run multiple campaigns across Oregon, I can get poll results to say anything I want.”
Sen. Boquist also told the Statesman Journal “Good legislation is not based on polling, [The background check bill] is designed for politics.”
UPDATE: Public Policy Polling admits hiding unfavorable poll results (h/t Mike Chandler)
Pingback: Blue Coaster33()
Pingback: Click here to download()
Pingback: stream movies()
Pingback: enagic kangen water()
Pingback: online casinos()
Pingback: great prices on DIRECTV()
Pingback: lan penge nu uden sikkerhed()
Pingback: parking()
Pingback: laane penge nu()
Pingback: alkaline water brands()
Pingback: read full article()
Pingback: plumber zionsville()
Pingback: pay per day loans plan()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: HD Coloring Pages()
Pingback: water ionizers()
Pingback: pay day loans()
Pingback: loan payment plan()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: weblink()
Pingback: cm84o5toxmwnc57vtbcdnv55v4()
Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j()
Pingback: xxxxw9yemrfe5xyt78wmfermwsd()
Pingback: silk for women()
Pingback: instagram extra likes()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: buy proxies()
Pingback: quick free instagram followers()
Pingback: Heriberto Vy()
Pingback: ecograf 4D()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: criminal defense attorney gettysburg()
Pingback: Doreatha Blockmon()
Pingback: official site()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: valentines day quotes()
Pingback: ebay deals sri lanka()
Pingback: handjob cum development()
Pingback: royalclub()
Pingback: dr oz face serum()
Pingback: entertainment()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: th8 war base 2016()
Pingback: hack hungry shark evolution()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: boom beach hack()
Pingback: my singing monsters trucchi()
Pingback: here()
Pingback: consignment shopping tours in nyc()
Pingback: make money fast()
Pingback: exercise()
Pingback: Email marketing USA()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: diabetes()
Pingback: windows 7 sticky notes shortcuts()
Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes()
Pingback: austin emergency plumbing()
Pingback: Cleaning Quotes NZ()
Pingback: australias most unreliable bank()
Pingback: https://www.icct20worldcupschedule2016.com()
Pingback: Clemente Wiggett()
Pingback: help loading penske truck()
Pingback: pen caddy organizer()
Pingback: free kik guide()
Pingback: http://howrsehack.pl()
Pingback: Micro Stretch Gym Shorts()
Pingback: miniature english bulldog()
Pingback: installshield download()
Pingback: Clicks()
Pingback: how to get your ex back sexually()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: 100K Factory Ultra Edition()
Pingback: kitten sitter()
Pingback: 8muses()
Pingback: no deposit bonus()
Pingback: mower repair()
Pingback: formation anglais lyon()
Pingback: Kaylee()
Pingback: cat sitter()
Pingback: clash royale cheats()
Pingback: Vonage Login()
Pingback: Sexdate()
Pingback: epic soccer training matt smith()
Pingback: Limo Service Los Angeles()
Pingback: hilarious jokes()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: she said()
Pingback: hooded baby and kids towels()
Pingback: Top Denver Dentist()
Pingback: psychic source review()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: dog walker naples florida()
Pingback: multilingual seo()
Pingback: loans no credit check()
Pingback: location salle vendenheim()
Pingback: Washington DC Photographer()
Pingback: free psychic readings()
Pingback: electric hair brush straightener()
Pingback: yourcalvert.com()
Pingback: best sms app()
Pingback: London Intellectual Property lawyers()
Pingback: Umzugsunternehmen()
Pingback: Hulu Login()
Pingback: internet millionaire()
Pingback: cerco amici di penna()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon()
Pingback: la viagra()
Pingback: Cabinet Hardware()
Pingback: magical corporate event entertainment()
Pingback: jvzoo top seller()
Pingback: Pressure Washing Chesterfield()
Pingback: Brioni()
Pingback: how to find a job()
Pingback: Banheiras()
Pingback: christian counsellor vancouver bc()
Pingback: Anlegestrategie()
Pingback: painting company in Derby()
Pingback: fhm, girls()
Pingback: Zachery()
Pingback: On-Demand Logistics()
Pingback: trans parts()
Pingback: your calvert()
Pingback: Newborn Photographer Madison Wisconsin weddings family()
Pingback: Braun 799cc()
Pingback: baby songs()
Pingback: LIGHTS & LIGHTING()
Pingback: seattle exterminators()
Pingback: http://www.facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker()
Pingback: Acheter gemmes()
Pingback: bike()
Pingback: Sell my house fast nj()
Pingback: local SEO consultant()
Pingback: Xero add ons()
Pingback: vinyl decals()
Pingback: Email Blast in USA()
Pingback: monster truck()
Pingback: elewacje()
Pingback: Lyneir Richardson()
Pingback: XanGo Juice Ingredients()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: How to build a website using Wordpress()
Pingback: coffee maker with grinder reviews()
Pingback: San Antonio roofing company()
Pingback: 熊猫猫币充值()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews()
Pingback: drawing()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: sleep Apnoea Doctor Stirling()
Pingback: live streaming()
Pingback: love quotes()
Pingback: austin plumber()
Pingback: Peppa pig()
Pingback: car shield()
Pingback: umbrella()
Pingback: Austin cosmetic dentistry()
Pingback: Despacho de abogados penalistas Madrid()
Pingback: spam scam()
Pingback: Superman()
Pingback: inspirational videos()
Pingback: learn colors()
Pingback: ready-made logos()
Pingback: copywriting tips()
Pingback: executive talent()
Pingback: the tao of badass reviews()
Pingback: xxx-xnxx erotico Parodias()
Pingback: Appliance repair Killeen Texas()
Pingback: learn colors()
Pingback: mypillowreviews.xyz()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: mickey mouse()
Pingback: Business Intelligence()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: stained concrete Austin()
Pingback: giay dan tuong gia re()
Pingback: Cool Math Games()
Pingback: Viagra skutki uboczne()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: 战旗金币充值()
Pingback: monster truck()
Pingback: spray for ants()
Pingback: du an ha do centrosa()
Pingback: Fetish Porn()
Pingback: bigbike()
Pingback: alternative()
Pingback: AR10 kit()
Pingback: residential roofing company()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: check pnr status()
Pingback: Signature Bail Bonds of Tulsa()
Pingback: fast cash lender()
Pingback: phone number()
Pingback: jigolositesi()
Pingback: Jennine()
Pingback: how to get water damage leads()
Pingback: purificadoras()
Pingback: California olive oil()
Pingback: Mia Khalifa()
Pingback: convertri bonus review()
Pingback: Drumright Massage()
Pingback: Tks industrial thermal oxidizers()
Pingback: click for source()
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories()
Pingback: Qiran()
Pingback: Birthday wishes messages()
Pingback: binary options trading strategy that works()
Pingback: massachusetts real estate()
Pingback: best coffee beans()
Pingback: Credit Report()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: Dr. Isbruch Rosenheim()
Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal San Francisco()
Pingback: O que seria()
Pingback: Kumpulan kata-kata()
Pingback: Fast Hair growth stop hair loss()
Pingback: Tulsa IT Companies()
Pingback: mosqkill()
Pingback: eb5()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: Simpetico()
Pingback: Best travelling video 2016()
Pingback: Peppa pig story()
Pingback: sauvage swimwear amore bikini()
Pingback: nike malaysia()
Pingback: domino qq()
Pingback: spam()
Pingback: oil brushes()
Pingback: www.msphack.com.pl()
Pingback: chalkboard()
Pingback: crazy bulk()
Pingback: Ethelyn()
Pingback: Comedy()
Pingback: Marrakech day trips()
Pingback: Marketing()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-sales-uk-ltd/()
Pingback: Martinez()
Pingback: Ottawa commercial renovations()
Pingback: Full Report()
Pingback: seo packages()
Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1()
Pingback: trần nhôm()
Pingback: Tulsa IT Service()
Pingback: shop signs glasgow()
Pingback: Liverpool Wedding Photographer Lancashire Cheshire()
Pingback: events company in singapore()
Pingback: assistenza apple roma()
Pingback: binäre optionen signale mit system handeln()
Pingback: trầnnhôm()
Pingback: martial arts()
Pingback: freebetcastle bookmakers()
Pingback: runescape()
Pingback: increase golf swing speed()
Pingback: view publisher site()
Pingback: platformer()
Pingback: poker online()
Pingback: istanbul escort bayan()
Pingback: qq online()
Pingback: bursa taruhan bola()
Pingback: domino qiu qiu()
Pingback: poker online indonesia()
Pingback: poker online terpercaya()
Pingback: domino qiu qiu()
Pingback: house flipping tips()
Pingback: Regioni()
Pingback: buy proxies()
Pingback: cast aluminum patio furniture()
Pingback: david sammon()
Pingback: Doris()
Pingback: event management companies in KSA()
Pingback: Claire()
Pingback: how to monitor text messages()
Pingback: reset windows 7 password()
Pingback: Influencer Marketing()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: dentist in melbourne fl()
Pingback: detroit tigers sports memorabilia()
Pingback: best penis enlargement()
Pingback: Christian edm()
Pingback: poker online indonesia()
Pingback: jimbaran hotel()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Deerfield Beach()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Hallandale Beach()
Pingback: mobdro app()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Tamarac()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments West Park()
Pingback: Kuta Hotel()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Kuta Hotel()
Pingback: Bronx injury attorney()
Pingback: OPPORTUNITY()
Pingback: trap promotion()
Pingback: html5 chat room()
Pingback: Search Engine()
Pingback: Get the facts()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: vintage postcards()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: Watch it now()
Pingback: Bursa Eskort()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: PORTES ASFALEIAS()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: DUI Lawyer scottsdale()
Pingback: taronga zoo()
Pingback: Viagra sklep()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: funny youtube videos for kids to watch()
Pingback: Border Freight Transportation ME()
Pingback: erekcja()
Pingback: download game domino()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: samsung galaxy s8 and s8+()
Pingback: zenphorol()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: logo design()
Pingback: visit the next web page()
Pingback: tits()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Movie Download()
Pingback: sexyvideo()
Pingback: social media david sammon()
Pingback: Produsen mesin()
Pingback: Kommissionierwagen()
Pingback: Dietary Supplements()
Pingback: sportwetten tipps morgen()
Pingback: 24 hour tow company near Lynn, MA.()
Pingback: technology()
Pingback: günstige Zäune()
Pingback: automatic pet feeder()
Pingback: Medicare Supplements 2018()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: rigtig hundemad()
Pingback: bulldog ingles precio()
Pingback: learn colors with play doh animal molds()
Pingback: web hosting()
Pingback: life blogger()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Motion Effects()
Pingback: compare()
Pingback: I would like more potential wholesale buyers()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: app coiner review()
Pingback: Bayan Escort()
Pingback: adult cams()
Pingback: Venta de Partes Usadas()
Pingback: make money online()
Pingback: brookfield dentist()
Pingback: youtube to mp3()
Pingback: COLOR LEARNING For toddlers()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم وارونگی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم گیتا()
Pingback: baby snorker om natten()
Pingback: tiny pussy()
Pingback: hard core porn Video()
Pingback: Child sex()
Pingback: make money online()
Pingback: casinos online usa players()
Pingback: Pinganillo()
Pingback: legal gambling online casino()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: seo packages monthly()
Pingback: فروش پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: old computers disposal()
Pingback: it recycling companies uk()
Pingback: stainless steel wipes()
Pingback: pure beeswax()
Pingback: سئو سایت()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T4NzKH1bNwo()
Pingback: facebook views here()
Pingback: chloe chloe for women()
Pingback: خرید پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: تعویض پنجره()
Pingback: Norma()
Pingback: https://fruitjuicessite.yolasite.com()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد فصل دوم قسمت 4()
Pingback: Sharon()