Protecting religious freedom in Oregon

by In the news Tuesday, February 4. 2014

by Dan Lucas

Oregon’s Protect Religious Freedom Initiative is in the news again. The initiative is to protect Oregonians from having to participate in same-sex ceremonies if doing so would be against their religious beliefs or conscience.

Reuters ran an article on the initiative on Sunday, and reported that the initiative would create an exemption to Oregon’s laws that prohibit discriminating against people because of their sexual orientation. That’s a fair description of the legal mechanism, but more accurately the initiative would add to the many existing religious exemptions to ensure that someone wouldn’t have to participate in a same-sex ceremony if it was against their religious beliefs or conscience.

Serve versus Participate

The key to understanding the initiative is the difference between serving customers and participating in something. As the Reuter’s article notes, in Oregon “it is illegal to discriminate against people because of their sexual orientation.”

One of the Reuters’ commenters expressed fears that the initiative would lead to businesses refusing to serve Jews, blacks, divorcees, Catholics, Atheists, Chinese Buddhists and Democrats. It’s a false fear. The initiative doesn’t allow businesses to refuse to serve someone because of their sexual orientation – it allows people to choose to not participate in a same-sex wedding.

The Sweet Cakes bakery example is a good one. Sweet Cakes didn’t refuse to serve the lesbian couple. In fact, as I noted last September “The bakery had previously sold a wedding cake to the same lesbian couple when the wedding cake wasn’t for a same-sex marriage, and the bakery does sell their cakes to gays and lesbians, just not for same-sex marriages.” The bakery just didn’t want to participate in a same-sex wedding because doing so was against their religious beliefs.

Similar cases have arisen with florists in Washington and wedding photographers in New Mexico.

The lines that will be drawn will be around defining “what is service” and “what is participating”.

Right of conscience especially needed in Oregon

In the Reuters article, a lawyer for the Alliance Defending Freedom working to protect religious freedoms used the term “right of conscience.” Working to protect our religious freedoms, our “right of conscience,” is all the more important because we are in Oregon.

It shouldn’t be that way. In addition to the protections of the free exercise of religion in the First Amendment, Oregon has extremely strong protections of religious freedom in the Oregon Constitution – especially Section 2 and Section 3 of Article I:

Section 2. Freedom of worship. All men shall be secure in the Natural right, to worship Almighty God according to the dictates of their own consciences.—

Section 3. Freedom of religious opinion. No law shall in any case whatever control the free exercise, and enjoyment of religeous [sic] opinions, or interfere with the rights of conscience.—

However, decades of one-party domination have resulted in courts and state agencies that are willing to run roughshod over Oregonians’ “rights of conscience.” For example, at the national level there is the Hyde Amendment that prohibits using federal taxpayer money to pay for abortions. But in Oregon, thousands of pro-life taxpayers are required to pay state taxes – which are used to pay for almost half the abortions in Oregon.

One-party domination has also resulted in statewide elected officials being willing to abuse their power to help get other statewide candidates elected, so they can go on to use their state agencies to violate Oregonians’ “rights of conscience.”

To read more from Dan, visit www.dan-lucas.com

  • Ballistic45

    Finally someone shows the difference between refusing service and refusing to Participate..

  • Jack Lord God

    This sounds a little bit like a distinction without a difference.

    Are we to believe the bakery could serve an interracial couple a cupcake on Saturday but refuse their wedding cake on Sunday because that is participation?

    Nonsense.

    Once you accept the premise that a customer cannot be refused on a state defined basis, then to draw the distinction that one form of baked good is service and one is participation is utterly inane.

    A cupcake is “service” and a wedding cake is “participation” and we are to define baked goods by the intention of the purchaser?

    If the gay couple walks in to buy a cupcake they are not to be denied service but if they buy the cupcake and declare it a wedding cake after it has been handed over, then is the baker allowed to pursue the couple down the street, rolling pin in hand?

    This is idiotic.

    If you want businesses to be allowed to decline customers based on the proprietors feeling about them then pass a law allowing such. Don’t couch it in nonsense that has less logical support than were it built on a foundation of cannoli.

    • KathiMR

      1st off the premise you gave is subject to the US & OR. Constitutions both of which protect religious freedom. Constitution takes precedence over laws. You know, that is why some laws are declared unconstitutional.

      It looks like you need some improvement in reading comprehension. I would suggest you go back & actually read the article & understand what this initiative would & would not do.

      Please stop trying to define religious freedom away or restrict it to a church or to be kept private, or that it cannot affect business decisions by a business owner.

      Saying that a business owner can not exercise their religous beliefs in their business is making a law prohibiting the free exercise of religion.

      • Oshtur

        And the customers have equal protection of religious freedom, therefore its a wash. Neither the federal or state constitution allows religious discrimination, I.e. The customer’s right to religious freedom and the businesses is a wash – no government can’t take either side.

        If the business only wanted to deal with ‘right minded’ people they would have marketed to only right minded people. They chose to market to the general public, their choice, they know they can’t religiously discriminate against the general public.

  • Oshtur

    This initiative is unconstitutional on both the federal and state level. This is the state giving special consideration to one side of a religious opinion – those against marriage equality – at the expense of another citizen’s right believe in it.

    Completely radioactive – no one can even make a law like this in the USA

    As to the ‘participation’ that argument won’t sail. The atheists just tried to use that in the recent Supreme Court hearing about the opening prayer at a city council meeting – that merely being present at an event was forced participation in the event. It was obvious from the justices responses they aren’t going to go for that. Sitting while someone else is praying is just sitting, delivering a cake while someone else is getting married is just delivering a cake, or baking it or any of the other ridiculous excuses.

    The bakery voluntarily decided to offer the sale of wedding cakes, an accommodation, to the general public, knowing full well that all members of that public have a right to NOT share any particular religious belief, AND knowing full well that they couldn’t renege on this offer because of a potential customer’s beliefs, sex, or sexual orientation.

    They want to only sell wedding cakes to people with ‘right beliefs’ they need to make a private offer of sale to them only as a private group. But if they choose to associate with the general public they do so knowing they can’t apply a religious litmus test to the people taking them up on their offer any more than they could someone taking them up on an offer of employment.

    • KathiMR

      Your logic here is sorely lacking. You obviously have no understanding of religious freedom. This is only affirming the religious freedom rights guaranteed in both the US & OR constitutions.

      In no sense does it involve the state in siding w 1 religious viewpoint over another. It simply protects the rights of those w sincere objections to same-sex marriage or other same-sex ceremonies to not be forced forced to assist in celebrating the ceremony.

      Most wedding cakes are customized for the couple & occasion using the creative skills of the bakers.

      It has nothing to do w deciding if others have right beliefs. It is about actions & not being forced to help support & celebrate what one disagrees w, specifically same-sex ceremonies.

      hen there are plenty other providers happy to provide the cake!

      • Oshtur

        Oh BS. The baker in Oregon has a web page of wedding cakes, everyone can be used for any combination of sexes.

        And again, they are the ones that made an offer of wedding cakes to the general public, they are the ones that willingly offered services to a group with diverse religious beliefs. They are the ones that want to rescind that offer, they shouldn’t have made it in the first place.

        A discriminatory exclusionary Christian is an oxymoron.

  • Cheryl Hawks

    Is it fair to force someone to use their time, talents, and
    abilities to participate in a ceremony that violates their conscience? It is America. It should be freedom to participate or not
    participate in an event without the fear of repercussion from the state and
    possibly losing their ability to put food on their table for their children.

    • Oshtur

      They aren’t being asked to participate, they are being asked to sell the product they willing advertised for sale to the public, a public they knew had a right to their own views about marriage before they made the offer.

      Either they sell wedding cakes to the public or they don’t. If they do they can’t apply a religious litmus test on the customers to decide if they will follow through with their offer.

      If they only want to sell to people with the ‘right’ religious views they have to find them BEFORE they make the offer.

      • KathiMR

        You obviously have no understanding of nor appreciation for the 1st amendment to the US Constitution. The free exercise of religion, which govt is not allowed to make laws restricting it is a fundamental freedom, unlike “same-sex marriage” which is not guaranteed in the US constitution.

        This has nothing to do w applying a litmus test on other’s religious views.

        You also obviously have no understanding of the Christian faith & the fact that it permeates every part of a person’s life and actions including business life.

        You also don’t seem to understand freedom to act upon ones own beliefs & not he forced to support something contrary to his own beliefs.

        • Oshtur

          The Christian faith is one of inclusion as per Phillips in Acts. It someone didn’t want to deal with gay marriages they wouldn’t have offered accommodation that definitely included gays in the general public.

          Some one wants to not market to gays, they would have marketed only to the right people. Obviously this person could not be a Christian, but their American constitutional right regardless.

          • KathiMR

            Well, you seem to know a bit, but nothing like twisting verses to suit yourself. The Galatians passage is talking about equality before God of men & women–no distinctions in equality. But there clearly are distinctions in roles. It has nothing to do w same-sex relationships.

            Through out the OT & NT marriage is between a man & a woman. Jesus restated that which was 1st stated early in Genesis about a man leaving Father & Mother & being united to his wife.

            Other references to marriage in NT are 1 man & his wife.

          • Oshtur

            In your opinion, not God’s. Jesus was responding to a group of heterosexual men asking about their wives, that excludes nothing.

            Again, as we know from Phillip and the eunuch, when there are conflicting scriptures the Christian defaults to inclusion. It says that there is no male and female, they are interchangeable in the eyes of God, as such all may marry, gay or straight.

            Its Christianity 101 – how do so many miss the class?

          • KathiMR

            You mean how do they miss this twisted interpretation you have given & maybe made up yourself?

            Try reading those books through a few times to just see what they say–not what you or I want them to say. I don’t like everything the bible has to say. It’s humbling reading it. But then I have a choice. I can accept what God says & ask Him to change me to accept what He says or I can reject what He says. There are consequences either way good or bad.

          • Oshtur

            I’ve read them through many times and they say what they say that you can’t see it means you should look again.

            God has changed me, just not in the way you might think He should. That’s more your problem than mine it would seem. I do sincerely hope that God forgives you your trespasses just as I do.

            and regardless the law they are trying to pass is unconstitutional – the government can’t even pass a law that puts one citizen’s viewpoint over another. Both the business owner and the customer they willingly advertised to have equal rights to religious freedom – any contest is a legal draw each and every time.

            Again, if they didn’t want to sell cakes to people of ‘wrong’ beliefs they shouldn’t have chosen to advertise to a religiously diverse group.

          • KathiMR

            The Christian faith is inclusive as to who may come, but we come as we are & find His forgiveness for our sins but turn away from sin then. Romans is clear about that. Jesus reached out to sinners, but He never condoned sin. He told the woman taken in adultery to go & sin no more after he didn’t condemn her for her past.

            That lesbian couple were previously served by the bakery. It was only a same-sex wedding cake that they refused to do.

          • Oshtur

            There is no such thing as a ‘same sex wedding cake’ they are just wedding cakes – the business has a web page with pictures go look – there is nothing ‘heterosexual about them’.

            And there is no sin in a same sex marriage, God approves them. The business shouldn’t advertise wedding cake sales to those they aren’t going to sell to. They know that sales to the general public are regulated and religious discrimination is illegal. Someone at the business things they can’t, doesn’t make any difference if the customer thinks they can.

            Again, a Christian is specifically told in 1 Corinthians they can sell to ‘those of this world’ that there sins are between them and God.

            If there were only better Christians running bakeries.

    • .

      Fie on anyone or group compelling any free citizen or business entity to bake a cake for a secular ceremony the proprietary interest deems offensive – let alone condescend and parlay nice nice with radical extremists, such as like what Islam countenances and does little to discourage jihad against US.

  • KathiMR

    There seems to be some real hypocrisy on display here. LGBT activists are supposedly for diversity, inclusion & tolerance–except it seems if someone dares to disagree w them. Then they want to force acceptance, even if it would mean to force someone to violate their deeply held religious beliefs or be put out of business. So much for tolerance.

    You want others to respect you, but you have no respect at all for the beliefs of others.

    You know tolerance is about tolerating the views of others that may be different than your own. So don’t expect a Jewish Deli or halal butcher to serve ham. To somewhere else if you want ham. Pretty simple.

    Same w services to celebrate a same-sex union. Go find another provider if the owner of one has convictions against same-sex unions! Not that difficult, rather than try to force violation of their conscience, or drive them out of business.

    • Oshtur

      Obviously you don’t know the definition of ‘tolerance’ the allowing of people to do things even if you wouldn’t.

      If the business was tolerant they would have sold the wedding cake even if it was for a wedding they did wouldn’t have themselves.

      Discriminatory Christians is an oxymoron.

      • KathiMR

        You might want to go back & read your own definition of tolerance. The bakers didn’t say they couldn’t do their ceremony, they just declined to assist them w the preparations. They & many others feel that this would have been assisting w the celebration of what is considered an abomination in the bible.

        You want to do what the bible says is wrong & applaud others who also do so, you can do so but you can not force Christians (or those of other faiths who would also disapprove) to assist you in your celebration of what God says is wrong.

        • Oshtur

          Hmmm you are speaking without knowing. They weren’t invited to the ceremony, this was just about buying a cake. Just being present at someone else doing something they believe in is not participation – the Supreme Court has already made this clear. If it was there couldn’t be opening prayers at city council meetings since that would be forcing participation of everyone in the audience. You can’t have it both ways – which one would you like?

          And no one is forcing, the business voluntarily and willingly offered accommodation to the general public knowing full well they were legally not allowed to religiously discriminate against their customers. They don’t like someone getting married, tough, the customers beliefs say they can and in an head to head match its a draw – the state can’t make a law that makes it any other way constitutionally both federally and state.

          If they didn’t want to sell wedding cakes to the ‘wrong people’ they wouldn’t have advertised to the general public, but sought out the ‘right people’ first and then offered sale to them alone.

  • delraydavis

    Might be someone needs to actually read this bill.

    http://oregoncatalyst.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/11/Protect-Religious-Freedom-Initiative-21-Nov-2013.pdf

    (a) Penalized by the state or a political subdivision of this state for declining to solemnize, celebrate, participate in, facilitate, or support any same-sex marriage ceremony or its arrangements, same-sex civil union ceremony or its arrangements, or same-sex domestic partnership ceremony or its arrangements;

    solemnize, celebrate, participate in, FACILITATE or support.

    Just because you want to gloss over, does not mean your agenda is not obvious.

