Sen. Floyd Prozanski draws Republican opponent

by NW Spotlight
Republican Cheryl Mueller is running for the state senate district currently held by Sen. Floyd Prozanski (D-Eugene), SD#4. Cheryl Mueller is a former Cottage Grove School Board member and she is also the sister of Sen. Larry George (R-Sherwood). SD#4 has an 11.4% Democratic voter registration advantage.
Here’s Cheryl’s press release:
Cottage Grove, OR – Cheryl Mueller (R), who served on the Cottage Grove School Board for eight years, filed Tuesday to run for Senate District 4, citing the need for less partisanship in Salem and more funding for Oregon classrooms. Senate District 4 includes southern and eastern Lane County, including Eugene, Sutherlin, Elkton, Oakridge, and Cottage Grove.
“I believe we need a State Senator who knows the needs of our kids and classrooms and is willing to make them a priority with their vote,” said Mueller. “A lot of politicians give K-12 education lip service, but it takes a mother and education advocate to vote for the level of funding our schools need and deserve.”
Mueller has raised her family in Cottage Grove. Mueller and her husband Troy have two children who attend local schools: Mason, who attends Cottage Grove High School and Larah, who attends Lincoln Middle School. Mueller is the Vice President of Development for Northwest Hazelnut Company and served on the Cottage Grove School Board from 2003 to 2011.
“As a school board member and a mother, I have seen the disconnect between our schools and politicians in Salem,” said Mueller. “We need a Senator who has the experience, knowledge and courage to make our schools the number one priority.”
Mueller is running for the State Senate because Senate District 4’s incumbent Senator, Floyd Prozanski (D-Eugene), has routinely voted to underfund Oregon classrooms. He has also developed a reputation as a partisan bomb thrower, more interested in pushing polarizing issues than engaging in bi-partisan problem solving.
Mueller also emphasized the need to create lasting, family wage jobs by empowering Oregon small businesses and finding ways to reduce crushing regulations that strangle businesses and make it hard for them to hire new employees.
“I want my neighbors to succeed and thrive,” said Mueller. “I look forward to connecting with more citizens in Lane County over the next few months, listening to their ideas, and working together to build a brighter future for our kids.”
