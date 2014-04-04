New poll: Conger leads Wehby with best chance to beat Merkley

by In the news

Jason Conger for U.S. Senate

New Poll Shows Jason Conger the only Republican within Striking Distance of Jeff Merkley

Conger only 7% behind Merkley, next Republican candidate down by 12%

PORTLAND, ORE – According to a new poll, Jason Conger is Republicans’ best chance to beat Democrat Senator Jeff Merkley in 2014. Harper Polling released a survey that shows Conger is only 7% behind Merkley, which is well within striking distance and has the national media buzzing. The survey found that the nearest Republican primary challenger after Conger trailed Merkley by 12%.

“These numbers reflect what we have seen all around the state – Oregonians are desperate for new leadership and a vision of a brighter future,” said Jason Conger. “I am proud that Oregonians are already rallying to our campaign. Together, we will win this race and bring a real Oregon perspective to the U.S. Senate.”

Conger performed very well with Republican and Independent voters – key groups for a Republican hoping to win statewide in Oregon. By a wide margin, Conger received more support from Republicans than any of his primary challengers, and he was the only Republican to beat Jeff Merkley among Independents. Conger polled 6% ahead of Jeff Merkley with swing voters – showing a strong appeal to critical non-partisan voters.

“Our first priority is to defeat Jeff Merkley so we can get to work for Oregon,” explained Conger. “We need to put forward the conservative candidate who – according to the numbers – can unite Republicans, win essential swing voters, and beat Merkley.”

Several national media outlets have already started talking about the new poll and Conger’s impressive numbers. Michael Warren from The Weekly Standard said, “Conger, the state representative from rural Central Oregon, is much more in line with the state party on issues like abortion, and this poll shows him within striking distance of Merkley. He’s also no rube; after living on his own for part of his youth, including time on the streets, Conger eventually graduated from Harvard Law School. He was first elected to the state house in 2010 and reelected in 2012, rising through the ranks of leadership.”

For the full results of the poll click here.