Back to Home Page

Portland Tribune endorses Dr. Monica Wehby

by In the news Tuesday, April 22. 2014

Dr Monica Wehby_thb

Dr. Monica Wehby for U. S. Senate

“Monica Wehby is the one Republican candidate most capable of mounting a credible November challenge.”

Today, the Portland Tribune Editorial Board announced their endorsement of Dr. Monica Wehby in the Republican primary. The endorsement emphasized the fact that Dr. Wehby is the only credible challenger to Jeff Merkley this Fall, writing that Monica will “give fits to U.S. Senator Merkley in November’s general election” and that, “When it comes to knowledge of the issues, Wehby can go deep when talking about health care, which Republicans hope to campaign on in the fall.”

The Portland Tribune also noted that nominating Dr. Wehby’s primary opponent, Jason Conger, would, “serve as a sacrificial offering to the well-funded Democratic incumbent.”

Click here to read the Portland Tribune endorsement.

 

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 02:55 | Posted in 2014 Election, U.S. Senate | 3,100 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)