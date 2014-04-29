Poll: Kitzhaber 3% from losing race!

National poll puts Gov. Kitzhaber within 3% of defeat by challenger Rep. Dennis Richardson
By Taxpayer Association of Oregon PAC
A nationally recognized political & public affairs polling firm, Harper Polling, recently released an Oregon poll showing incumbent Governor John Kitzhaber within 3% of losing his seat to challenger Rep. Dennis Richardson. The poll puts Gov. Kitzhaber at 46%, and Rep,. Dennis Richardson at 43%. A full 11% were undecided. The poll represents a tidal wave of discontent for Governor Kitzhaber and a winning chance for challenger Rep. Dennis Richardson.
Kitzhaber has high disapproval
Another aspect of the poll put Kitzhaber’s image under the microscope. It showed that 42% of Oregonians had a negative view of Kitzhaber while only 44% had a favorable view. Kitzhaber is holding on to his approval rating by 2%. Roughly 14% were undecided. Richardson had a 69% “not sure” on his image. It must be noted that the poll was taken before Cover Oregon made national headlines for shutting down.
*** Spread the news — Tweet, Email & Facebook this article! People need to hear it ****
— Read more on the poll here.
— Want lower taxes? Support Taxpayer Association here (your help needed today!)
Pingback: Blue Coaster33()
Pingback: watch movies online()
Pingback: emazinglights()
Pingback: get satellite tv()
Pingback: mp4 mobile porn()
Pingback: parking()
Pingback: water ionizer machines()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: water ionizer plans()
Pingback: electrician 90045()
Pingback: plumber tools kit()
Pingback: bottled alkaline water()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: electricians school()
Pingback: ionizer loans()
Pingback: pay per day loans plan()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: read more()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: http://webkingz.camkingz.com/()
Pingback: http://makemoney.camkingz.com/()
Pingback: do you agree()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: pet kennels()
Pingback: dui attorney berkeley()
Pingback: melbourne()
Pingback: webcam porno()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: online cammen()
Pingback: [email protected]()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5aHq_3WRt9_wmVMat202dg()
Pingback: cam girl worden()
Pingback: how to get netflix for free()
Pingback: groupon()
Pingback: greenwriting()
Pingback: chapter 7 bankruptcy harrisburg()
Pingback: here()
Pingback: Peter Brotman()
Pingback: curso de detetive profissional()
Pingback: medora centre()
Pingback: league of legends clothes()
Pingback: http://iblog.hcore.pl/strony-www-2/()
Pingback: goodwill southern california()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: th8 base layout()
Pingback: live auctions()
Pingback: entertainment()
Pingback: my singing monsters hack download()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: british used clothing()
Pingback: culinary school singapore()
Pingback: your guide()
Pingback: Microcapmagazine()
Pingback: take home pay calculator()
Pingback: bathroom scale images()
Pingback: dart boards victoria bc()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: coffee caddy organizer()
Pingback: Oswaldo Galvano()
Pingback: moving labor()
Pingback: forex ea()
Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Crop circle()
Pingback: cat sitter()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: Recommended Reading()
Pingback: Fanclubdenhaag()
Pingback: fat burn supplements that work()
Pingback: clash royale gold generator()
Pingback: jetsmarter()
Pingback: dog walkers naples()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: http://christiantshirts.co()
Pingback: workout3.vertjump.pw()
Pingback: black hat social bots()
Pingback: hackear clash of clans()
Pingback: Toshiba()
Pingback: windows installation()
Pingback: Models()
Pingback: the best marketing and seo company in canada()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: iv therapy miami()
Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh()
Pingback: http://sinpro.info/story.php?id=15822()
Pingback: Online Reviews()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: elewacje()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka()
Pingback: modrzew()
Pingback: http://bestcoffeemakerwithgrinderreviews.com()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: printed designer t shirts()
Pingback: love quotes()
Pingback: mrr articles()
Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys()
Pingback: spam scammer()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts()
Pingback: escape room()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: hosting Page Template()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: viagra gdzie kupiï¿½()
Pingback: uab ost express()
Pingback: Xbox One()
Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn()
Pingback: Shemale Porn()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts()
Pingback: Guillermina()
Pingback: fast cash loan()
Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite fast()
Pingback: airport taxi service boston()
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape()
Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough()
Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock()
Pingback: plantas purificadoras()
Pingback: Buy Lingox sex toys online now()
Pingback: Best Deals Plus Size Leggings()
Pingback: Iva()
Pingback: manifestation miracle()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: coin dealer()
Pingback: gopro external battery()
Pingback: grammar check()
Pingback: brisbane sex shops()
Pingback: moviestarplanet hack()
Pingback: Can't stop laughing at July's best news bloopers!()
Pingback: this site()
Pingback: http://beataddiction.com()
Pingback: инфо()
Pingback: Studio414 Contest()
Pingback: Claire()
Pingback: Singapore memory training courses()
Pingback: Effective SEO and marketing company worlwide()
Pingback: affordable seo services in india()
Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs()
Pingback: official website()
Pingback: apple()
Pingback: Randell()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: iphone ifix dallas()
Pingback: دانلود رایگان فیلم و سریال با لینک مستقیم()
Pingback: photo video maker apk()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: Download CCSA Certification Dumps()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments North Lauderdale()
Pingback: top criminal lawyer toronto()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Plantation()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: Search Engine()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: Gloryhole()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: contractors oakville()
Pingback: 600A Multfunction Laser()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: fx exact point v1.4 indicator()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: sex()
Pingback: coconut oil()
Pingback: movie world discount tickets()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: zenphorol review()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: 3 week diet review()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: Movie Download()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: david sammon()
Pingback: troie amatoriali italiane()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: Handhubwagen()
Pingback: Going Here()
Pingback: Pornstars Like Julia Ann And Lisa Ann()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: http://thai-gamepc.com/game/home.php?mod=space&uid=386790&do=profile&from=space()
Pingback: 800 flowers wedding flowers()
Pingback: ouvir xanaina()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()