Americans deserve the truth about Benghazi

U.S. Rep. Greg Walden

At many of my meetings in Oregon, the 2012 terrorist attacks in Benghazi, Libya come up because people demand the truth. For nearly two years, the House has worked tirelessly to get answers about that night—when four brave Americans, including Ambassador Chris Stevens and Oregonian Tyrone Woods lost their lives—and its aftermath. Time and time again, the Administration has stonewalled the House and the American people, and it’s time for them to come clean.

That’s why I strongly supported a resolution passed by the House last week to set up a Select Committee on Benghazi, chaired by Rep. Trey Gowdy. This is an extraordinary step, but it’s needed to force accountability from the Obama Administration and get the truth.

Rep. Greg Walden (R) is the U.S. Representative for Oregon’s second congressional district.