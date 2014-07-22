Are Oregonians paying enough property taxes?

by Dan Lucas
Property taxes are very important to Oregon cities, counties and schools. While the state government’s general fund depends largely on income taxes, county and city governments get most of their tax base from property taxes, and school districts and community colleges get large portions of their funding from property taxes.
Measure 5 and Measure 50, which were passed by Oregon voters in the 1990s, served to slow the growth of property tax collections. Measure 5 limited property taxes to 1.5% of assessed value and Measure 50 limited how quickly the assessed value could be raised to 3% a year.
During the 42 years between 1971 and 2013, statewide property tax collections increased every year, except for five years in the 1990s. My property taxes when I lived in Beaverton went from $1,780 in 1990 to $3,275 in 2013 for the same house – an increase of 84% over 23 years.
Decades later, despite the steady increases in property tax collections, school districts like Hillsboro and Salem-Keizer still call out Measures 5 and 50 as sources of their budget woes.
A February 2014 research report from the Oregon Legislative Revenue Office (LRO) offers some perspective on the effect of those measures on property taxes. The report shows that statewide property tax collections in Oregon went from $2.8 billion in 1999-2000 to $5.2 billion in 2012-2013 — an 85% increase over the 13-year period in the report.
For comparison purposes, during that same 13-year period Oregon personal income taxes went from $4.1 billion to $6.3 billion — a 52% increase. Oregon’s population increased 15% during the 13-year period, growing from 3.4 million to 3.9 million. So both the increases in property tax collections and income tax collections have significantly outstripped population growth, and property tax collections have been increasing faster than personal income taxes, even with Measures 5 and 50.
All the increases in property tax collections are not evenly distributed in every Oregon county, city and other taxing districts. The LRO report notes “Property tax rates differ across the state. The rate on any particular property depends on the tax rates approved by local voters and the limits established in the Oregon Constitution.”
Home owners aren’t the only ones who pay property taxes in Oregon. Oregon businesses pay almost half of the property taxes. In 2012, they paid $2.4 billion out of the total $5.2 billion in Oregon property taxes.
As an example, the top two payers of property taxes to Marion County are PGE and NW Natural Gas. And like homeowners, those aren’t the only property taxes they pay in Marion County. PGE and NW Natural gas also pay property taxes to the City of Salem, Salem Mass Transit, Salem Suburban Rural Fire Protection District, Salem-Keizer School District, Chemeketa Community College and to the other cities in Marion County and their comparable taxing districts — as well as in the other counties in Oregon. So part of all of our monthly electric and gas bills goes to paying those property taxes.
With an 85% increase in statewide property tax collections over the last 13 years, it would be hard to make the case that Oregonians are not already paying enough in property taxes. Additionally, the valuation of your home may have little bearing on what you’re able to afford to pay in annual property taxes. That is especially true for those on fixed incomes.
To read more from Dan, visit www.dan-lucas.com
Pingback: prediksi bola()
Pingback: iPad pillow holder()
Pingback: Blue Coaster33()
Pingback: streaming movies()
Pingback: tv online, online tv()
Pingback: watch movies online()
Pingback: kangen water()
Pingback: DIRECTV vs Cable()
Pingback: tvpackages.net()
Pingback: tvpackages.net()
Pingback: lan nu og her()
Pingback: xnxx()
Pingback: lan hurtige penge nu()
Pingback: laan hurtige penge nu()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: pay per day loans plan()
Pingback: alkaline water brands()
Pingback: electrician canada requirements()
Pingback: water ionizer loan()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: electricians omaha ne()
Pingback: click here now()
Pingback: HD Coloring Pages()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: pay day loans()
Pingback: electricity()
Pingback: water ionizer loans()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: link()
Pingback: learn more()
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc()
Pingback: xwcn75oxmtcn8setxemgc54g5()
Pingback: silk garments()
Pingback: uslugi agregatem pradotwï¿½rczym()
Pingback: just click the next document()
Pingback: Watch NBA Live Streaming()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: geld verdienen als cammodel()
Pingback: opensky.com()
Pingback: best products()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: diet to lose weight fast()
Pingback: ecograf pret()
Pingback: zubin medora()
Pingback: ramalan zodiak gemini()
Pingback: league of legends tee shirts()
Pingback: Back links()
Pingback: http://wyrzezbiony.16mb.com/strony-www/()
Pingback: RDP Scanner()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: fifthavenue()
Pingback: italian baby names()
Pingback: minneapolis seo company()
Pingback: stlpiky()
Pingback: Adele()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: my singing monsters hack apk()
Pingback: cheats for boom beach()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: ads()
Pingback: Microcapmagazine()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: sticky notes keyboard()
Pingback: hitachi nose hair trimmer review()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: العاب تلبيس()
Pingback: Law()
Pingback: long distance movers()
Pingback: dog sitter()
Pingback: Desi Photographer()
Pingback: best home safes()
Pingback: expert adviser()
Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/()
Pingback: installshield download()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: how to get ex back in long distance relationship()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: alpha brain dosage()
Pingback: jab comics()
Pingback: clash royale android()
Pingback: Grisel()
Pingback: raspberry ketone()
Pingback: neuken()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Click This Link()
Pingback: I was reading this()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: Dia()
Pingback: Legacy Food Storage()
Pingback: load this site without frames()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon()
Pingback: Affiliate Trax Bonuses()
Pingback: printingvip.com()
Pingback: printing()
Pingback: iv therapy ft lauderdale()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: iv therapy day spa()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: Care information()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: Online Reviews()
Pingback: 斗鱼鱼翅充值()
Pingback: samsonite carry on luggage()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: http://www.pagosareservations.org/()
Pingback: spam king()
Pingback: Tenerife Property()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Apparel()
Pingback: 健麗國際醫學美容集團()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: kamagra gdzie kupiï¿½()
Pingback: Free XXX Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()
Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn()
Pingback: Cam Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Memorabilia()
Pingback: status pnr()
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape()
Pingback: commercial cleaners()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Book()
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories()
Pingback: RRB Result 2016()
Pingback: http://www.hr.com/en/app/blog/2016/05/3-keys-to-reducing-employee-turnover-in-the-christ_inzzz3ra.html()
Pingback: gopro external battery()
Pingback: CNC INSERT TORX SCREW()
Pingback: check my site()
Pingback: Computer disposal()
Pingback: Griffin()
Pingback: piano lesson port coquitlam()
Pingback: search engine optimisation packages()
Pingback: seo small business package()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview()
Pingback: Pain meds online without a prescription()
Pingback: recommended you read()
Pingback: thanks()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: volarex()
Pingback: pia westchase()
Pingback: sell products online()
Pingback: cast aluminum patio furniture()
Pingback: Truck Stop Girls()
Pingback: david sammon()
Pingback: recording studio near me()
Pingback: Motivational Quotes Posters()
Pingback: situs poker terbaru()
Pingback: have a peek here()
Pingback: Preventivi ristrutturazione casa()
Pingback: hp samsung()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lauderdale-by-the-Sea()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Coral Springs()
Pingback: kettle whistling enamel 3l sunflower brown black white flowers()
Pingback: villa in seminyak()
Pingback: Ubud Villa()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Tamarac()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lighthouse Point()
Pingback: agen casino()
Pingback: ubud resort()
Pingback: women gloves()
Pingback: festival dome()
Pingback: This Site()
Pingback: Best Mobile Monitoring Software In India()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: Forex Analysis()
Pingback: His Secret Obsession Hero Instinct()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Dominatrix()
Pingback: 7x50 Binoculars()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: scientific poster()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: Social Daddy Download()
Pingback: ï»¿travaux de renovation()
Pingback: mortgage broker()
Pingback: gaming()
Pingback: coconut oil for beard()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: golden()
Pingback: Viagra sklep()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: best colon cleanse for weight loss()
Pingback: asia poker99()
Pingback: agen poker deposit 10 ribu()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: eifersucht besiegen()
Pingback: izmir escort()
Pingback: help veterans()
Pingback: Outdoor Kitchens()
Pingback: Movie Download()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: europe drivers()
Pingback: eco cleaning service()
Pingback: apps for pc windows 10()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: Love Doll kaufen()
Pingback: trampolin()
Pingback: guitar()
Pingback: Helo()
Pingback: WWE Summerslam()