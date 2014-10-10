Democrat Paul Evans’ disturbing war on women

by NW Spotlight
Paul Evans is the Democratic candidate running for state representative in Oregon House District 20 (Salem). Willamette Week reported back in 2008 that Paul Evans “and a few buddies in his Oregon National Guard squadron penned [a book] while stationed in Iraq from 2003 to 2006. … Springtime in Babylon,” – published under the pen name D.G. Burns.
Today the Oregon Family Council (OFC) and the Oregon House Leadership issued press releases condemning the very disturbing depiction of graphic sexual and physical violence against women in the book.
House Republican Leader Mike McLane said “That Paul Evans finds sexual violence against women entertaining disturbs me. Paul Evans owes the community an explanation for writing and publishing a novel that illustrates such horrific abuse of women.”
Representative Sherrie Sprenger (R-Scio) noted “In my years as a law enforcement officer, I’ve seen firsthand the devastating and lasting results of domestic violence – Mr. Evans needs to recognize the seriousness of the issue and apologize for his hurtful words.”
In their press release, the Oregon Family Council “called for individuals, community groups, and other organizations to join them in condemning the extreme violence against women in the novel.”
OFC went on to point out “Given recent reports of domestic violence in the NFL and the University of Oregon’s report of widespread sexual assaults on campus, it’s clear more than ever that we need public leaders who recognize the severity of these issues and will work to prevent these acts. Evans’ violent objectification of women for entertainment does exactly the opposite. Our community leaders should protect and speak up for women and victims of sexual violence not glorify the violence and assault committed against them.”
Ironically, Evans has received the endorsement of the End Violence Against Women PAC, and he was endorsed by supposed pro-women’s groups like NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon, as well by the Oregon State Police Officers’ Association and Stand for Children.
OFC provided this warning and link in their press release:
Excerpts from Paul Evans’ novel, Springtime in Babylon, are available here (Click Here). WARNING: The content is sexually graphic, extraordinarily violent and highly disturbing in nature.
