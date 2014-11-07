Rep. Mike McLane re-elected as Oregon House GOP Leader

by NW Spotlight
House Republicans Select 2015 Leadership Team
Salem, OR – Representative Mike McLane (R-Powell Butte) yesterday was reelected as Oregon House Republican Leader for the 2015 legislative session. Rep. McLane was first elected as leader in 2012 and led House Republicans during the 2013 and 2014 legislative sessions, as well as the 2013 special session and the 2014 election cycle.
Rep. McLane also announced the additional members of the 2015 leadership team:
- Deputy House Republican Leader: Representative-Elect Carl Wilson (R-Grants Pass)
- House Republican Whip: Representative Sherrie Sprenger (R-Scio)
- Assistant Republican Leader: Representative Cliff Bentz (R-Ontario)
- Assistant Republican Leader: Representative John Davis (R-Wilsonville)
- Assistant Republican Leader: Representative Gene Whisnant (R-Sunriver)
“I’m pleased to announce the addition of Carl Wilson to the 2015 House Republican Caucus leadership team,” said Rep. McLane. “His experience will serve as a tremendous asset to our leadership team and to the incoming caucus members. I’m grateful to the caucus for their continued support and I look forward to the great work our members will accomplish during the 2015 legislative session.”
Representative-Elect Wilson was first appointed to the Oregon House of Representatives in 1998 and subsequently served through the 2002 legislative session before leaving the Legislature to focus on the family business. He returns to Salem in 2015, along with eight incoming freshman House Republican members.
Link to February 2014 Oregon House GOP Caucus changes
