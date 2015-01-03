Back to Home Page

The ever-elusive K-12 school funding in Oregon

by In the news Saturday, January 3. 2015

K-12 funding_carrot on a stick_thb

by Dan Lucas

The Portland Tribune ran an article a couple of days ago on the upcoming Oregon legislative session. It focused on Sen. Mark Hass (D-Beaverton) starting his role as chairman of the Senate Finance and Revenue Committee. The article talked about “Oregon’s economic ups and downs and how they affect the income taxes that schools and state services rely on,” and that Hass is “determined to do what he can to help reduce the peaks and troughs of the state budget cycle.”

Here are five quick thoughts on that ongoing, misleading narrative. Increasing revenue, primarily through taxes, is not the answer. Further, “stabilizing” revenue – through something like a sales tax – to help smooth out the “economic ups and downs” – is also not the answer.

1. The state spends nearly all the money it gets. In the last legislative session, the state’s General & Lottery Funds’ 2-year budget increased by a staggering $2 billion. It went from $14.7 billion to $16.7 billion. Then Kitzhaber pushed through $200 million MORE in unnecessary tax increases as part of his “Grand Bargain”. Now, in the Governor’s proposed budget for the next two years, revenue is expected to increase an additional $1.8 billion, growing the General & Lottery Funds’ 2-year budget to $18.6 billion. As usual, very little is set aside for the “downs” and “troughs” in Oregon’s “economic ups and downs” or “peaks and troughs.” Newspaper editorial boards like The Oregonian and Medford Mail Tribune are sensibly urging Kitzhaber and the Oregon Legislature to finally put more of the increases into rainy day funds.

2. The state’s spending priority is NOT schools. Despite all the rhetoric, K-12 funding is not currently a priority in the state budget. I wrote on an example of this back in 2012 when M66/M67 were sold to voters as being for school funding, “Even in the budget cycle that the M66/M67 tax increases passed, K-12 funding in the budget was cut $150 million while other agencies, most notably DHS, saw an increase. DHS alone increased $330 million in that budget cycle.” I also wrote this back in 2012: “The solution to stable K-12 funding is prioritizing. The K-12 budget needs to be made part of a ‘core fund’ that is funded first — at the previous level [including reasonable cost-of-living increases], along with prisons, state police and a limited set of key human services for the most vulnerable. Then, other agencies that depend on the General/Lottery funds would make their cases to the legislature for the remaining funds.”

3. Schools are used as budget hostages – and Dems have admitted that. As I wrote back in 2012, “At an Education Town Hall meeting in Beaverton in July 2010, the chair of the Oregon House Education Committee admitted that schools are used as budget hostages.” Then Education Committee Chair Rep. Sara Gelser (D-Corvallis) admitted that because everyone connects to K-12 schools, they are used to advocate for higher taxes – that don’t actually end up going to K-12 schools. (click here for links to a transcript and audio of the July 2010 Education in Oregon Town Hall)

4. State spending continues to go up & up. State spending in Oregon doubled in ten years, growing from $30 billion to $60 billion. The Oregon All Funds budget doubled from the budget ending in 2001 to the budget ending in 2011. The state’s General and Lottery Funds’ budget, a subset of the All Funds budget, went up by 35% during that same time. Over the last 40 years, state income tax collections have continued to significantly outstrip population growth and inflation.

5. A significant portion of school district’s budgets continues to be eaten up by past PERS excesses. One of the big reasons school districts in Oregon need so much money is because such a large portion of their budgets goes to paying for PERS. Back in 2012, I wrote “That would be the equivalent of a total of 84 teachers laid off next year just for the Hillsboro School District to pay for PERS increases.” The Hillsboro School district was going to have cut the equivalent of 84 teachers from their budget just to cope with PERS increases for one budget cycle! The 2013-2014 Salem-Keizer School District budget reported its total PERS rate was 27% of payroll – and that was factoring in part of the recent modest PERS reforms. By comparison, private sector retirement benefits run around 4 percent of payroll, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Even if the modest PERS reforms hold up in court, there is more work to be done to make reasonable changes to PERS to address past excesses that are making it harder for our tax dollars to make it into the classroom.

K-12 funding_carrot on a stick

The ever-elusive K-12 school funding in Oregon

 

To read more from Dan, visit www.dan-lucas.com

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 08:57 | Posted in Education, Gov. Kitzhaber, OR 78th Legislative Session, Oregon House, Oregon Senate, PERS, State Budget, State Taxes | 357 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page
  • Margaret

    Here is what is not misleading. I am a teacher with two college degrees and 19 years of experience in the classroom. For all this I am paid a salary of just $77,000 per year. Compared to a lawyer, doctor, scientist, or almost any other professional, I am underpaid. That is a fact. The schools must be given more money so that I can be paid what I am worth. I should make at least $125 K or more considering the preparation and the time I spend out of the classroom grading papers, preparing my lectures, meeting with other teachers to plan co-curricular enhancements, etc.
    I am in the classroom for a total of 173 days each year. That may not sound like much, but when you consider that I teach 4 classes of 53 minutes, each and every one of those days, (except for early dismissal days for planning) I am working a lot of hours. Sure, I may have all of the summer off, 2 weeks at Christmas, 1 week at spring, and every other major federal and state holiday off, but so do most other people – at least the ones I know. Plus, I only get 43 minutes for lunch. Who do you know in the professional world that doesn’t get at least a full hour for lunch? My prep time consists of 42 minutes before classes, 15 in the morning, and another 38 at the end of the day. That is simply not enough, so I often work, and work hard, on my own non-contracted time. Often for an hour or more each day…which can really add up.
    And we will get more money….we always do….thank the Lord for the union. Even though I am underpaid, I hate to think what I would make if it were not for the union doing the heavy lifting at the bargaining table on my behalf. And remember, I don’t even get to keep all of the 77 K I make, as I have union dues withheld each and every month of the year. My PERS is to make up for the 50K or more I lose each year by being underpaid. It is a tradeoff, and I make it, so don’t begrudge me my PERS, as I see it simply as deferred salary.
    I get tuition assistance from the district, but it doesn’t even cover all of the cost of the tuition for the extra classes I take to stay current in the latest techniques for teaching. I get a salary increase each time I have 15 more hours of credit, so I keep taking them all the time. I am almost at the top of our salary schedule – I just need 13 more hours. That will help me, but not enough.
    Anyway, I have get going and plan some lessons for when I start teaching again. Jan and Feb are pretty rough, as we only have a couple days off each of those months…but March is OK…and then the rest of the year isn’t really that bad, I guess, but I still think I do quite a lot for quite a little. I will hang in there, though, and try to make ends meet and continue serving my state and my community by shaping the minds of our youth, who are, as you know, the future.

    • Uncle_Mikey

      Oh my goodness.

    • Ron Swaren

      ” I should make at least $125 K or more considering the preparation and
      the time I spend out of the classroom grading papers, preparing my
      lectures, meeting with other teachers to plan co-curricular
      enhancements, etc.

      Everybody else is underpaid, too, and many spend lots of time outside of the job enhancing their talents. I shouldn’t have to pay teachers extra to “shape the minds of youth” apart from the subjects they teach, that should be the job of parents—who, apparently because they are now lacking in moral resolve or backbone, figure that the only other means is to keep raising taxes on everyone.

      I trust this is short and to the point.

    • Ron Swaren

      Another huge factor in revenue loss is the huge and growing underground economy. You know what that is! Now, the IRS says they are losing $500 billion a year; and every state that has income tax loses money when people work off the books. I worked at a construction trade, and under the table work was ubiquitous. Allowing illegal immigrants to stay here, with them often working off the books, just compounds the problem as it deprives US citizens of employment. And then it produces more students to be educated on the public dime.

      Our economy is big enough to support a public education system that educates kids, and can produce good employment. But with so many gaping holes it’s not surprising people are complaining. What are liberals doing to solve this? And…what are Republicans doing to solve this, too?

    • oregongrown

      Heard it all before. The classes you took to get your BA in education are not even close to the rigor of STEM classes. An education degree is, without a doubt, one of the easiest degrees to get. I know, I roomed with an education major in college for two years. And once you get a job, it is guaranteed for life, no matter what your teaching results. Education stats are out there, compiled by your own, (McKenzie) showing just who is entering the field of education. Why don’t you talk about that.

      The average pay in Oregon is under $45,000 a year and all of those in the private sector work in the world of market forces and competition. And no one has even close to the time off teachers get. And the constant, endless, relentless complaining. And when you talk of your compensation, you (deliberately) leave out the THOUSANDS that we, the taxpayers, pay for your (ridiculous) defined benefit retirement package. Your compensation is well over a $110,000. No one has that in the private sector. And for all this dedication that we hear about endlessly, please talk about the results. PERS is almost 30% of payroll cost for taxpayers for teachers, and in the private sector that number is like 4%.

      Many of us are thrilled with the California court decision. It is long overdue. This holier-than-thou attitude from the education contingent, we’ve heard it for decades. We always hear you say how hard it is to teach, well why don’t you go to the private sector, and compete, and see how hard it is make the money that is taken from us to support the gravy train.

      • Lulz

        And the constant, endless, relentless complaining.

        You’re a teacher too?

      • TrueTeacher

        Well ok, this just in. YOUR AN IDIOT! “Your compensation is well over a $110,000. No one has that in the private sector. And for all this dedication that we hear about endlessly, please talk about the results”. Learn some facts and stop whining like a little girl for a minute. I started at 30k a year. After 15 years I’m up to 56k a year. I will top out out at 72k a year. With what I think (and admit) are good benefits plus my salary, I’d guess my total comp is 92k a year (72k plus 20k in bennies) once I reach my max on the salary schedule. Maybe I run in a special group of friends, but ALL of my friends make a 100k+ a year. Not total family income but individually! I do not begrudge them their success. Why do conservatives have such a hard time with a teacher making 56k in salary a year but couldn’t care less that the CEO of Home depot made 11 million last year while their employees make minimum? Why do conservatives single out teachers? Is there a another agenda? Why not attack cops or firemen the same way? We are all public employees, we are all union members! ‘Union member’ is blasphemous to a republican unless they are cops/firemen–then it’s ok.
        “The average pay in Oregon is under $45,000 a year and all of those in the private sector work in the world of market forces and competition” –I’m sorry that it sucks to be you, Before the recession (caused by who????) 1 in 5 jobs were a low wage job. Those lost jobs are now coming back, but at a rate of 4/5 new jobs are low wage. Thank god I’m not in the private sector right now!! When I started teaching it sucked to be in the public sector, but I never whined like a little girl as you do. Now that the tables have turned, I’m thankful to be where I am and hope that you, and others, can rise up.

        • oregongrown

          I am quoting real compensation for PPS. The figures are out there. We’ve seen them every time they threaten to strike. You DO NOT save for your own retirement- we pay it. You have unheard of job security that those in the private sector have never had. And the average income in Oregon, still, is less than $45,000, for a full year’s work.

          And it does sound as if you think your friends don’t deserve their pay. That you are more valuable. So why don’t you quit your job and take your skill set to the same arena as your friends and get paid what they do? Because what we hear from teachers is always how underpaid they are. But you aren’t. And at anytime you can quit and go for the big bucks you believe you deserve. So the next post from you should be an update on that action.

          • True Teacher

            I worked the private sector 12 years before teaching and continue to work during the summers. Starting average pay for a teacher is $33,000 in Oregon. My district the scale is 36k-72k. The average teacher in Oregon make $54,000 a year. No teachers in my building complains about salary, not one. Teacher pay has come a long way the last 20 years. Get your masters, put in 20 years and compensation is pretty good considering benefits and adjusting for the number of days worked. The average you throw out for private sector of $45,000 I assume includes all the low wage workers. The $54,000 teacher average is a group of all highly educated people. Not apples to apples is it? I can go back to the private side any time I want, could you ever do what I do?

          • Eric Blair

            It also includes people working part-time.

          • True Teacher

            Hey Oregoningrown?????? What is the matter? Give in the face of truth and common sense?

          • Ardbeg Returns

            Just to call a little B on your S. Do a little of your own research instead of spitting up the research the idiots on this site typically do. A quick check of public information shows that PPS teachers top out $77,000 a year not your “well over $110,000” a year. Are you saying a PPS teacher gets $33,000 A YEAR in bennies? PROVE IT!! With some actual data this time please.

    • CherryAnn1000

      Frankly, considering what is taught these days in the public schools and the lack of knowledge many of these teachers bring to the workplace, you should consider yourself blessed to receive so much. And I don’t believe your $77K includes bennies, does it? So how much are you really making? You think teaching part of a year excessive? My husband works 24/7 in our own business, and pays for all of our insurance. He rarely gets more than three or four days off a year, and is still on call. He eats lunch on the run or on the job. You get PERS; we get only what we can save on our own. Sorry if I don’t feel any genuine sympathy for you and your “plight.” I’d say you were more than adequately compensated for your time and abilities. You public school teachers really take the cake.

      • oregongrown

        CherryAnn:

        Of course you and I live in the real world. And yes, I grab a 30 minute lunch, when I can. And those long term vacations, that teachers take for granted? Unheard of in the private sector. Job security? Also, unheard of. And yes, the rest of us are trying to save and invest in the stock market, with all the real world uncertainties, while we’ve heard the mantra of the thousands in govt unions say, “make us whole” all during the recession, that decimated our real world 401k’s. We not only have to save for our own retirements, but pay for the massive bloat that is PERS.

        I have lost all respect for the massive government contingent in Oregon. It is out of control. They all sound like Margaret, as if in working at these guaranteed lifetime jobs, they are doing us a favor. When the reality is I wish they would realize how good they have it, and stop with the endless complaining, and just say thank you. Or quit and go into the private sector and compete with their college degrees and see how they fare. In the private sector, results are the measure. In government, all it takes is a pulse and those automatic raises are guaranteed.

      • Eric Blair

        Just because someone gets a benefit that you don’t doesn’t mean it is wrong. If you and your husband wanted those benefits, you could certainly chose to go back to school and get your teaching degrees. Or work for a company that gives comparable benefits. Many companies offer similar benefits to employees with comparable education and responsibility as teachers. You have made a choice that I suspect is fulfilling to you and your husband, and what you really want is to simply pay as little as possible without regard to the people working those jobs.

        • Guest

          Eric, you just don’t get it do you? Conservatives detest anyone who “gets” something that they don’t. Education, hard work, initiative don’t matter.

          • Eric Blair

            I know.. but I’m just an optimist that they will, you know, stop and think. Maybe show some empathy or a semblance of context and balance. You get some things by giving up others. Benefits for public employees are good… but ask the vast majority of them what their year-end or Christmas bonuses look like — they don’t get any.

    • HBguy

      My golly some people are gullible. But I guess “Margaret” did his job. Click bait.

    • Dick Winningstad

      Perhaps you should consider a career change if you are underpaid.

      • Margaret

        I would get another job but none of them have PERS or anything like it, so I am stuck working for less than I deserve so as to preserve a nice retirement.

        • Dick Winningstad

          You know, PERS is part of your compensation. As is medical insurance and paid vacations. I would suggest you recalculate your compensation. If still deficient then get a higher paying job.

          • Margaret

            This late in my career I am not sure I could get a higher paying job. My skills are such that most companies would not hire me today…I am a creative writing and reading teacher. Not sure what I would do – but I am guessing I will just gut it out and stay with what I have. Now that you got me to thinking, maybe it is not as bad as I thought. Plus, next year I will get another bump on the schedule for extra course hours so I should easily clear 80K base salary.

        • real teacher

          Margaret,
          Obviously you are not a math teacher. Here are the simple numbers: 77,000 in salary + 12,000 insurance is $89,000 a year (not counting PERS). $89,000 / 173 work days=$514 dollars a day or $64 an hour (8).
          The average collage educated professional works 220 days a year. At your pay rate you would make $113,000 if you worked 220 days. Low and semi skill workers work about 240 days a year. If you are a real teacher you are one of the most unrealistic teachers I know. 20 years ago when you started you would have had a good case about being underpaid (that’s why PERS so good, to make up for low pay). But that those arguments don’t hold water today.
          Signed: a current real teacher

          • Margaret

            Of course I am a real teacher…how do you think I got the numbers of hours worked and days worked….they are hidden from the public pretty well. You are right, I do not teach the maths, but I do teach. I mostly teach reading and creative writing, both of which are essential to any well rounded education. Your math is off, though, as I don’t really work 8 hours a day. I never have. My “prep” time I guess you could call work, although many teachers do nothing on their prep time. I told you already, I actually work 4 hours a day, which is, then, $128 an hour, but that is what I am worth. Remember, I had to get two degrees to get this high on the salary schedule, plus take a bunch of extra courses to build my hours. None of it was easy. I think lawyers make that much an hour, and I am worth at least what a lawyer is worth. So, I rest my case. Nothing unrealistic about wanting to make a lot of $. And I was a teacher 20 years ago…how do you think I got so high on the salary schedule…so I do deserve this money as you admit I worked for too little back then, which is true.

          • Eric Blair

            LOL. pretty hidden if you don’t have basic internet skills perhaps. But even then, you could go to your public library and have a librarian look up the information for you.

          • Real teacher

            Here is how I know you are nothing but a liar/ conservative stooge. PPS, one on the districts with the fewest days has a contract of 193 days. Twenty days longer than your district. Unless you are willing to provide the district you work in so that your ‘173 work days’ can be verified, then you are just another conservative tool who drinks the kool-aid. I have taught in 2 states at 4 different districts. There is no such thing as working only 4 hours. An 8th grader goes to school from 8 am to 3 pm. That is 7 hours. Teachers get 1/2 hour lunches. You can’t expect even the stupidest republican to believe that you get 2 1/2 hours of prep DURING the school day. Not a bad impersonation, maybe you used to teach or had a relative who was a real teacher. Posing as a teacher doesn’t really help with any intelligent discussion, but that is what I’ve come to expect from OC

          • Margaret

            My 173 is actual days with students. Total contract days are meaningless as often the students are not here. We have early release days, state In-service day, parent conference days, work days before and after the school year, ext. I only teach 173 days whether you believe it or not. And I do have the prep time I mentioned. We are on a block schedule so one period each day for me is prep and it occurs during the school day. The other prep time is before and after the students time here.
            I know you want to defend these crazy hours, but you can’t.

          • Real teacher

            Nice try, answer the question………What district?

  • oregongrown

    Every single new tax dollar goes to PERS. That’s it. They may claim otherwise, but that’s a fact. PERS, Tier 1 most of all, is exploding every single govt budget and we have no politicians that want to do the right thing by the people. PERS Tier 1 never did pencil. We are now forced to pay THOUSANDS of PERS Tier 1 retirees, more than they ever earned while working for more years than they ever worked. And these are the Dems that say they are civil servants.

    • private sector retiree

      Bingo!

  • Jack Lord God

    At a town hall I once asked my state representative, Phil Barnhart, why he kept mentioning getting the schools more money in every other breath. He looked incredulous.

    I asked him if he had any metric, statistic or even an anecdote to indicate that Americans in general or Oregon in particular spent substantially less per student and that more money resulted in a better outcome.

    He was baffled. I then rattled of the stats I was aware of, the US spends more per pupil than virtually everyone else in the world. Oregon does not spend substantially lower than any other state, but has some of the worst outcomes, we now spend roughly double in constant dollars per pupil than we did in the late seventies and performance hasn’t gone up.

    He said that you really have to watch those statistics, you know they can be tricky sometimes.

    I think his head was going to pop off when I wouldn’t drop it. I asked again – his central thrust was getting schools more money. Since he had latched on to that as so important, he must have a reason. That reason has to be that more money equals better performance – so give me one stat to show it is true, because I have an endless litany to indicate to the contrary.

    The moral here is – as a society we have gotten into this mantra that more money for schools is axiomatic. Don’t accept it. The next time you are at a party or get together don’t let it pass. Ask why the person believes as they do. Ask where in our history more money has resulted in better education. Ask if they are aware of current funding in relation to the rest of the country, the world.

    It is liberal orthodoxy that Americans spend too much for health care without the results to show for it, ask them why the same doesn’t attend to education?

    • Eric Blair

      Are you admitting that our spending on health care is out of synch with the results?

      If you were to ask me that question, I would simply shut you down by pointing out that you’re comparing apples to oranges. Simply making the comparison does not make it true. I win. 😉

      I agree, believe it or not, that we could do better for out students with the money we have. The first thing we need to do is move away from our testing fetish, and then let teachers actually teach instead of spending so much time making sure that they meet bureaucratic mandates.

      • guest

        OEA! Butt knot in tomes of common sense until the education orgasm alights with a last cigarette denoting a past timely execution.

      • Jack Lord God

        >Are you admitting that our spending on health care is out of synch with the results?

        I am admitting nothing as I have always maintained such is the truth.

        >If you were to ask me that question, I would simply shut you down by pointing out that you’re comparing apples to oranges.

        And you would lose based upon that. The apples dodge is a fairly old topic shift tactic, but in this case more easily defeated than most.

        Here’s how – The premise liberals establish with health care is that spending more than other countries and getting poorer results is grounds for not only questioning the system, in one case health care, but also the validity in putting more money into it.

        That is actually a good argument.

        Unfortunately for the left, if one accepts the premise, that a system is to be questioned based upon money spent in comparison with other countries, then obviously it is logically inconsistent to insist that premise has validity only in health care but not in education.

        With education, it is especially easy to shut down your apples dodge simply by pointing out how we are spending double on education than we did a few decades ago and getting worse results.

        • NAFTA Refugee

          Boom

        • Eric Blair

          Yet, those are completely separate things, and have to be evaluated separately. You’re still comparing apples to oranges, or if you like, a false equivalency. The facts that pertain to one, do not pertain to the other. You would still lose because you can’t argue a set of overlapping facts that are relevant to both, except that they both cost money, and that is too broad of a connection to be of any real use. Only someone unschooled in debate would fall for that ruse.

  • NAFTA Refugee

    Medical/Dental/PERS/COLA/Continuing education money. What happens to your salary when you hit Tenure?

    “The schools should be given more money so I can be paid what I’m worth.” A couple years back the Salem Keizer school district “found” $300 million dollars in their budget so they had a meeting on how to spend it. Sounds like it didn’t make it’s way to the teachers. What do liberals say all the time? Trickle down economics doesn’t work?

    Just have the feds borrow it.

  • Pingback: Blue Coaster()

  • Pingback: watch free movies online()

  • Pingback: alkaline water()

  • Pingback: alkaline water()

  • Pingback: alkaline water benefits()

  • Pingback: unblock skype dubai()

  • Pingback: light gloves()

  • Pingback: best online casinos()

  • Pingback: TV options for restaurants()

  • Pingback: parking()

  • Pingback: xnxx()

  • Pingback: pay day loans()

  • Pingback: water ionizer pay plan loans()

  • Pingback: car parking()

  • Pingback: visit website()

  • Pingback: san antonio plumbing companies()

  • Pingback: house blue()

  • Pingback: expat electrical jobs africa()

  • Pingback: water ionizer()

  • Pingback: electricity()

  • Pingback: loan payment plan()

  • Pingback: cm84o5toxmwnc57vtbcdnv55v4()

  • Pingback: xwcn75oxmtcn8setxemgc54g5()

  • Pingback: cm59x4ctxckw54mtdfsgw9j5nwmt()

  • Pingback: state farm insurance claims phone number()

  • Pingback: mandolin picks()

  • Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland()

  • Pingback: dui attorney berkeley()

  • Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri()

  • Pingback: agregaty pradotwï¿½rcze()

  • Pingback: see it here()

  • Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews()

  • Pingback: Ecograf()

  • Pingback: banheira()

  • Pingback: chapter 13 attorney hershey()

  • Pingback: porno()

  • Pingback: click here for more info()

  • Pingback: home()

  • Pingback: Flyers()

  • Pingback: movie2k()

  • Pingback: bikini luxe()

  • Pingback: kids toys()

  • Pingback: toy()

  • Pingback: Learn More Here()

  • Pingback: professional automotive window tinting austin()

  • Pingback: active promo codes for papa johns()

  • Pingback: essay help online()

  • Pingback: Freelance illustrator()

  • Pingback: blackjack()

  • Pingback: Termite Treatment Perth()

  • Pingback: lingerie()

  • Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()

  • Pingback: plumbing repair Tarrytown()

  • Pingback: 3m auto window tint austin()

  • Pingback: Tampa Bail()

  • Pingback: Top Hip Hop Music()

  • Pingback: review()

  • Pingback: have a peek at these guys()

  • Pingback: sewer line repair rollingwood()

  • Pingback: http://waterdamagerestoration-austin.com/()

  • Pingback: movietube()

  • Pingback: Probiotic()

  • Pingback: my singing monsters hack()

  • Pingback: pest control converse tx()

  • Pingback: http://www.allareaoverhead.com/()

  • Pingback: guitar picks()

  • Pingback: culinary school singapore()

  • Pingback: sound system rental singapore()

  • Pingback: poster printing()

  • Pingback: Drain cleaning austin()

  • Pingback: ahana()

  • Pingback: claw ring()

  • Pingback: licensed drain clearing westlake()

  • Pingback: flight simulator 2016()

  • Pingback: surveillance cameras()

  • Pingback: Marvelous Designer how to video()

  • Pingback: Betting411.Com()

  • Pingback: water heater repair allandale()

  • Pingback: Dealdey Online Shopping Nigeria()

  • Pingback: brand building()

  • Pingback: Car text check()

  • Pingback: davinci ascent()

  • Pingback: Free Marvelous Designer howto tutorial()

  • Pingback: Microcapmagazine()

  • Pingback: GMC parts()

  • Pingback: how to get rid of parasites()

  • Pingback: How To Get A Girl To Like You()

  • Pingback: Jeremy McGilvrey()

  • Pingback: amazon fire stick jail broken()

  • Pingback: software v sft()

  • Pingback: ways to make money()

  • Pingback: how to get rid of bags under eyes()

  • Pingback: CAR AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE()

  • Pingback: homework help()

  • Pingback: Dr Field Harrison()

  • Pingback: liquor stores near me()

  • Pingback: email traffic()

  • Pingback: fitness()

  • Pingback: real estate brokerage new port richey()

  • Pingback: how to save a relationship()

  • Pingback: chapter 13 attorney harrisburg()

  • Pingback: Compagnie de menage à montreal()

  • Pingback: terrible parking()

  • Pingback: applicaion()

  • Pingback: punta cana wifi()

  • Pingback: العاب فلاش()

  • Pingback: Credit rating()

  • Pingback: fundraising()

  • Pingback: NinjaTrader()

  • Pingback: cushion engagement ring()

  • Pingback: tenerife forum()

  • Pingback: Castellana()

  • Pingback: casino malaysia()

  • Pingback: Thai Porn()

  • Pingback: a fantastic read()

  • Pingback: roasting pan turkey size()

  • Pingback: party light mp3 download()

  • Pingback: Lazaro Poremski()

  • Pingback: طراحی سایت()

  • Pingback: bucetas lindas()

  • Pingback: dpstream streaming gratuit()

  • Pingback: Body Shop Brooklyn()

  • Pingback: mobile()

  • Pingback: blog()

  • Pingback: wood watches()

  • Pingback: Wealthy affiliate make money online()

  • Pingback: Gemstone Jewelry()

  • Pingback: virtual 5k()

  • Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations()

  • Pingback: natural supplements for sleep melatonin()

  • Pingback: chwilï¿½wki przez internet()

  • Pingback: Güvenilir casino siteleri()

  • Pingback: onlineruletoyna()

  • Pingback: Free Video App()

  • Pingback: jurong MCL()

  • Pingback: hollywood gossip()

  • Pingback: dog care naples florida()

  • Pingback: InstallShield vs InstallAware()

  • Pingback: lovetts lovin pet care()

  • Pingback: All Area Over Head()

  • Pingback: taoofbadass()

  • Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()

  • Pingback: hentai manga()

  • Pingback: marquetry furniture()

  • Pingback: clash of royale()

  • Pingback: superiorsingingmethod.com()

  • Pingback: check this out()

  • Pingback: best reviews()

  • Pingback: racist jokes()

  • Pingback: visit the next web page()

  • Pingback: dog walking naples fl()

  • Pingback: california psychics review()

  • Pingback: sturdee residences()

  • Pingback: www.cerrajerosvalenciaprecio.es()

  • Pingback: Grammarly Review()

  • Pingback: licensed permanent makeup studio austin()

  • Pingback: whatsapp channels()

  • Pingback: edarling()

  • Pingback: search engine optimization packages()

  • Pingback: cutlery set wedding gift satin()

  • Pingback: south africa grants()

  • Pingback: austin permanent makeup()

  • Pingback: allandale plumber()

  • Pingback: Tess and Trish bracelet()

  • Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()

  • Pingback: junk car in austin()

  • Pingback: UAN Login()

  • Pingback: Auto Detailing Puyallup Seattle Tacoma()

  • Pingback: hack para clash of clans()

  • Pingback: over at this website()

  • Pingback: Austin water damage restoration()

  • Pingback: print vip()

  • Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire()

  • Pingback: Austin foundation repair()

  • Pingback: day spa Austin()

  • Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()

  • Pingback: vitamin iv therapy in nj()

  • Pingback: forniry()

  • Pingback: Body care()

  • Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()

  • Pingback: envios a colombia()

  • Pingback: gaming monitor blackhat seo()

  • Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()

  • Pingback: The Lost Ways()

  • Pingback: detroit pistons andre drummond()

  • Pingback: crossfit vancouver()

  • Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews()

  • Pingback: success quotes()

  • Pingback: mrr()

  • Pingback: recliner website()

  • Pingback: spam scammer()

  • Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()

  • Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Store()

  • Pingback: the tao of badass reviews()

  • Pingback: My Pillow Reviews()

  • Pingback: earn money in website()

  • Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()

  • Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()

  • Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()

  • Pingback: Best Youtube Rappers()

  • Pingback: porno()

  • Pingback: MILF Porn()

  • Pingback: Anal Porn()

  • Pingback: Shemale Porn()

  • Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn()

  • Pingback: Brazzers Porn()

  • Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()

  • Pingback: access control Austin()

  • Pingback: Sharon()

  • Pingback: Kevin Gates()

  • Pingback: Lettie()

  • Pingback: Orlando SEO()

  • Pingback: MILF Porn()

  • Pingback: Levitra 20mg()

  • Pingback: fast cash()

  • Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough()

  • Pingback: webcam model()

  • Pingback: food singapore()

  • Pingback: Dave Kriner()

  • Pingback: water damage Austin TX()

  • Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories()

  • Pingback: شركة رش مبيدات بجده()

  • Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin()

  • Pingback: life insurance lawyer()

  • Pingback: doors and windows()

  • Pingback: coin shop()

  • Pingback: rust resistant shower curtain rings()

  • Pingback: acheter des likes()

  • Pingback: dog groomer Austin()

  • Pingback: Unlock Her Legs Review()

  • Pingback: sauvage eclipse()

  • Pingback: Harvey()

  • Pingback: products-A()

  • Pingback: Rafael()

  • Pingback: medcareer jobs()

  • Pingback: Can't stop laughing at July's best news bloopers!()

  • Pingback: 健麗()

  • Pingback: fair n pink body serum()

  • Pingback: Bigo Live Thailand()

  • Pingback: dermaplaning tampa()

  • Pingback: Riley()

  • Pingback: Vancouver BC Airport Shuttle()

  • Pingback: Tablet Press()

  • Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview()

  • Pingback: lunch talk Singapore()

  • Pingback: tunisian maritime lawyer()

  • Pingback: Useful Source()

  • Pingback: Atasehir Escort Bayan()

  • Pingback: Florencio()

  • Pingback: brain smart()

  • Pingback: Boston Taxi Boston()

  • Pingback: deal execution()

  • Pingback: Minions Merch()

  • Pingback: selling sites()

  • Pingback: DVDs()

  • Pingback: Kimbery()

  • Pingback: mattress sale()

  • Pingback: Aline()

  • Pingback: windows 7 password reset()

  • Pingback: vacation packages to peru()

  • Pingback: Games()

  • Pingback: this page()

  • Pingback: دانلود فیلم()

  • Pingback: how to make money fast()

  • Pingback: sports memorabilia()

  • Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Pompano Beach()

  • Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Pembroke Pines()

  • Pingback: Ubud Villa()

  • Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lauderhill()

  • Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Hillsboro Beach()

  • Pingback: daytrading university()

  • Pingback: Facial Spa Services Coral Springs()

  • Pingback: Facial Spa Services Coral Springs()

  • Pingback: laundry in kilimani()

  • Pingback: Potthoff()

  • Pingback: Pussy()

  • Pingback: igloo marquee()

  • Pingback: SUCCEED()

  • Pingback: SMM Reseller Panel()

  • Pingback: internet radio()

  • Pingback: online chat html()

  • Pingback: Viagra()

  • Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()

  • Pingback: Taking a pet to Sri Lanka()

  • Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()

  • Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()

  • Pingback: swtor credits()

  • Pingback: guaranteedppc()

  • Pingback: Masters 2017()

  • Pingback: eskisehir escort()

  • Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()

  • Pingback: ​دانلود سریال()

  • Pingback: use coconut oil for beard()

  • Pingback: electrician in Melbourne()

  • Pingback: golden()

  • Pingback: Busty MILF Kendra Lust and Riley Reid at Mommy's Girl()

  • Pingback: Any Unit Converter()

  • Pingback: Adult Cams()

  • Pingback: expat tax services()

  • Pingback: Kamagra()

  • Pingback: tabletki na potencje()

  • Pingback: Viagra()

  • Pingback: motivational speaker business speaker corporate trainer()

  • Pingback: orchids care()

  • Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()

  • Pingback: logo design()

  • Pingback: Nottingham Escorts()

  • Pingback: lose weight fast()

  • Pingback: omaha landscape companies()

  • Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()

  • Pingback: social media david sammon()

  • Pingback: www.washwiserebate.com()

  • Pingback: China Purchase Agent()

  • Pingback: weblink()

  • Pingback: garcinia cambogia()

  • Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()

  • Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()

  • Pingback: technology()

  • Pingback: Compare Medicare Supplement Plans 2018()

  • Pingback: webinar()

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)