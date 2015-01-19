Capitol Tax List: Over 50 taxes proposed!

By Taxpayer Association of Oregon
OregonWatchdog.com
HB 2066 – Increases cigarette tax and provides for distribution of increase in revenue.
HB 2073 – Disallows, for purposes of personal income taxation, mortgage interest deduction for residence other than taxpayer’s principal residence if taxpayer’s federal adjusted gross income exceeds $125,000, or $250,000 if reported on joint return.
HB 2074 – Expands definition of tobacco products for purpose of taxation to include electronic cigarettes and nicotine solution.
HB 2075 – Increases plane fuel tax
HB 2076 – Provides that corporate minimum tax may not be reduced, paid or otherwise satisfied by use of tax credits.
HB 2078 – Imposes state property tax on property subject to local ad valorem property taxation.
Hb 2079 – Requires, for Oregon corporate excise or income tax purposes, addition to federal taxable income of amount of employee compensation over prescribed limit.
Hb 2080 – Provides that for first property tax year after sale or transfer of property, assessed value and maximum assessed value equal real market value of property.
HB 2082 – Imposes tax on each fuel supplier and utility based on amount of carbon in carbon-based fuel that is sold by fuel supplier to consumers in state or that is used to produce carbon-generated electricity supplied by utility to consumers in state.
Hb 2086 – Imposes fee on fossil fuel or fossil fuel-generated electricity to be paid by vendors.
Hb 2088 – Broadens types of communications services on which municipalities may impose privilege tax.
Hb 2096 – Provides that corporate minimum tax may not be reduced, paid or otherwise satisfied by use of tax credits, other than certain tax credits allowed for energy conservation facilities.
HB 2097 – Modifies conditions for optional reduced rates of personal income tax on nonpassive income attributable to partnership or S corporation by aligning with federal provision that allows for elective grouping of related entities that form economic unit.
HB 2098 – Limits property tax exemption under strategic investment program to real property, other than land and buildings, and personal property.
HB 2099 – Modifies list of jurisdictions of incorporation for which income must be included on Oregon corporate excise tax return, if corporation is member of unitary group with Oregon corporation.
HB 2100 – For purposes of corporate excise tax, includes corporation doing business or incorporated in foreign country in determination of unitary relationship among corporations.
Hb 2104 – Creates or adjusts sunset for certain income and corporate excise tax expenditures not required under federal law or Oregon Constitution.
HB 2134 – Expands definition of “tobacco products” for purpose of taxation to include electronic cigarettes and nicotine solution.
HB 2135 – Removes prohibition against local government enactment of taxes on alcoholic beverages.
HB 2136 – Limits qualified residence interest deduction for personal income taxpayers.
Hb 2137 – Imposes sales tax on sales in this state of works of art having sales prices of $250,000 or higher.
Hb 2151 – Limits, for purposes of personal income taxation, availability of itemized deductions.
Hb 2153 – Limits, for purposes of personal income taxation, availability of itemized deductions.
HB 2159 – Imposes tax on each fuel supplier and utility based on amount of carbon in carbon-based fuel that is sold by fuel supplier to consumers in state or that is used to produce carbon-generated electricity supplied by utility to consumers in state.
HB 2160 – Removes prohibition against imposition of taxes by county on cigarettes and tobacco products.
HB 2162 – Removes prohibition against local government imposition of taxes on cigarettes and tobacco products.
HB 2163 – Repeals prohibitions against local government imposition of certain taxes.
Hb 2166 – Increases tax on cigarettes.
HB 2401 – Creates excise tax on wild bird feed.
Hb 2459 – Increases certain fees related to registering and titling boats, floating homes and boathouses.
Hb 2550 – Increases fuel tax and motor carrier taxes.
Hb 2555 – Increases cigarette tax.
HB 2590 – Enacts uniform sales and use tax administration provisions.
HJR 1- Proposes amendment to Oregon Constitution to allow bills for raising revenue to pass with simple majority of both houses.
HJR 3 – Proposes amendment to Oregon Constitution to require that initiative petition proposing law or constitutional amendment with fiscal impact also provide new tax or fee or increase in rate of existing tax or fee to cover immediate and future costs of law or amendment.
HJR 8 – Proposes amendment to Oregon Constitution to repeal individual income tax surplus refund “kicker” provision.
HJR 9 – Proposes amendment to Oregon Constitution to allow bills that repeal or suspend operation of tax expenditure to pass with simple majority of both houses.
HJR 10 – Proposes amendment to Oregon Constitution allowing Legislative Assembly to impose taxes on carbon emissions for purpose of funding reductions in carbon emissions and carbon fuel use.
HJR 11 – Proposes amendment to Oregon Constitution removing limitation of six percent of market value on rate of taxes imposed on oil or natural gas.
HJR 12 – Proposes amendment to Oregon Constitution to reset assessed value and maximum assessed value to real market value for property that is subject of sale or other transfer.
HJR 14 – Proposes amendment to Oregon Constitution directing Legislative Assembly to adopt sales tax at rate of five percent on sales of tangible personal property and services and use tax at rate of five percent on purchase price of tangible personal property.
SJR 2 – Proposes amendment to Oregon Constitution to transfer excess personal income tax revenues to state school fund established by law to provide funding for kindergarten through twelfth grade public education.
Sb 12 — Removes prohibition against local government enactment of taxes on alcoholic beverages.
SB 14 – Removes prohibition against local government imposition of taxes on cigarettes and tobacco products.
SB 228 – Increases fees and fee limits for registering tanning devices and X-ray machines and issuing specific licenses for sources of radiation.
Sb 254 – Increases fee on motor vehicle fuel metering instrument or device in accordance with graduated schedule
SB 261 – Increases ballast water trip fee to $88.
Sb 269 – Increases pilot registration fees.
Sb 324 – Repeals sunset on provisions related to low carbon fuel standards.
Sb 329 – Increases annual fee imposed on public utilities and telecommunications providers for purpose of defraying costs of Public Utility Commission.
Note: This is our first scan through the massive bill drop of last week of likely tax increases.
