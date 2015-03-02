Proposed Tobacco Tax Increase Will Simply Encourage More Smuggling

State legislatures across the country have piled on the tobacco taxes over the past decade. Not surprisingly, this has created a growing problem of tobacco smuggling. As the tax rate rises, it encourages people to buy products from low-tax states and sell them illegally in high-tax states.
New York is the most obvious example of this problem. The Empire State has a tax rate of $4.35/pack, far higher than most other states. As a result, an estimated 57% of all cigarettes sold in New York are brought in by smugglers.
This creates multiple problems. Cigarette buyers are inconvenienced; state legislators lose the tax revenue they were hoping for; and smuggling increases the likelihood of violence, since there are no legal ways to settle disputes among competitors.
These lessons seem lost on Oregon legislators. Last Wednesday, the House Revenue committee considered House Bill 2555, which would raise the tobacco tax by $1.00/pack. Currently, only about 12.7% of Oregon cigarettes are smuggled. If the new tax passes, more sales will take place in the underground economy, and net revenue to the state could actually decline.
With smoking now banned in virtually all indoor environments, the non-smoking majority is completely protected from secondhand smoke. There is no reason for additional taxes just because smokers are in the minority.
John A. Charles, Jr. is President and CEO at Cascade Policy Institute, Oregon’s free market public policy research organization.
Pingback: cnwy4s74csndsjfgjkakaegfjs()
Pingback: cm84o5toxmwnc57vtbcdnv55v4()
Pingback: xm845wctfkdijtfdhskdsftrg83yrer()
Pingback: pet care()
Pingback: Live NBA Online()
Pingback: home-page()
Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/()
Pingback: help i need to lose weight fast()
Pingback: esta()
Pingback: Best buy smartphone accessories()
Pingback: medora centre()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: ramalan zodiak aquarius()
Pingback: More Info()
Pingback: black lesbian threesome development()
Pingback: this website()
Pingback: dr oz face serum()
Pingback: seo minneapolis web design()
Pingback: boom beach mod()
Pingback: my singing monsters cheats()
Pingback: Simple Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: antispam e.v.()
Pingback: Mahalia()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: calculating net pay()
Pingback: need money fast()
Pingback: Email advertising()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: dart boards kmart()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney mechanicsburg()
Pingback: tenerife estate agents()
Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: Read Full Article()
Pingback: http://www.ohi.im/3636()
Pingback: mobile strike hack()
Pingback: free messenger()
Pingback: Workout Clothes()
Pingback: Desi Photographer()
Pingback: best video app()
Pingback: best home safe()
Pingback: InstallShield performance()
Pingback: how to get ex back if he hates you()
Pingback: naples pet care()
Pingback: Cerchi nel grano Tracce d'intelligenza()
Pingback: http://www.hcg-diet.com/forskolin-100-pure-extract/()
Pingback: addium limitless pill review()
Pingback: greatest pet sitter in naples fl()
Pingback: official website()
Pingback: link()
Pingback: clash royale()
Pingback: Related Site()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: pintupartisilipatblog.wordpress.com()
Pingback: understood.aguide.win()
Pingback: sleep aid()
Pingback: hotbot.fehrdata.win()
Pingback: Buy Beats Cheap()
Pingback: gaspardetlily()
Pingback: Tess and Trish necklace()
Pingback: hackear clash of clans()
Pingback: follar()
Pingback: laptop()
Pingback: Watch This()
Pingback: windows installation()
Pingback: vip()
Pingback: club flyers()
Pingback: forniry()
Pingback: blat drewniany dlh()
Pingback: Marketing information()
Pingback: porn()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: miitomo cheats()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Hat()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets()
Pingback: xxx-xnxx erotico Parodias()
Pingback: pack()
Pingback: My Pillow Reviews()
Pingback: Viagra opinie()
Pingback: uab ost express()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()
Pingback: Gay Lesbian Porn()
Pingback: Shemale Porn()
Pingback: Hardcore Porn()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts()
Pingback: Sheilah()
Pingback: Levitra opinie()
Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock()
Pingback: Paula()
Pingback: Best Deals Beauty Supply Makeup Accessories()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: Evelia Gruenberg()
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories()
Pingback: Credit Report()
Pingback: watch batman v superman: dawn of justice 2016 full movie()
Pingback: vistos()
Pingback: coin dealer()
Pingback: FastComet Coupon()
Pingback: adult shop()
Pingback: WEEE Recycling()
Pingback: spam software()
Pingback: услуга домоуправител()
Pingback: Richardson()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/genuine-levitra-uk/()
Pingback: Opciones Binarias()
Pingback: affordable seo plans()
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts()
Pingback: lunch talk Singapore()
Pingback: cd watcher()
Pingback: have a peek at this site()
Pingback: Cristobal()
Pingback: brain smart()
Pingback: day spa tampa()
Pingback: Alexander()
Pingback: Susanne()
Pingback: recover windows 7 password()
Pingback: machu picchu vacation package()
Pingback: USPS()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Pembroke Park()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lauderdale Lakes()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Weston()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lauderhill()
Pingback: Gobeli()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: classic sports memorabilia sports memorabilia()
Pingback: NETWORKING()
Pingback: https://tinyurl.com/kytsnfr()
Pingback: online radio()
Pingback: group online chat()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Red Dot Scope()
Pingback: michael minh nguyen()
Pingback: oakville contractors()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: use coconut oil for beard()
Pingback: electrician in Melbourne()
Pingback: australia zoo discount tickets()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: DUI attorney Scottsdale()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: orchids care tips()
Pingback: zenphorol()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: Movie Download()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: chelsea()
Pingback: david sammon()
Pingback: foto porno amatoriali()
Pingback: Montagewagen()
Pingback: cadastrar facebook()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: porno casalinghe()
Pingback: weblink()
Pingback: MILF Ava Addams Cheating In The Shower()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()
Pingback: http://()
Pingback: wedding flowers zante()
Pingback: vakantie elzas duitsland()
Pingback: loka simone e simaria palco mp3()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: The Iranian TV Best series SHahrzad series Film()
Pingback: first buddy()
Pingback: http://motuandpatlugames.in()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: https://community.sony.com/t5/user/viewprofilepage/user-id/369721()
Pingback: תריסים חשמלים()
Pingback: Dealers de camiones()
Pingback: gay sex()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم وارونگی()
Pingback: drone-works()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: online casino gambling()
Pingback: local seo package()