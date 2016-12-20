Trump decisively wins Electoral College vote

by In the news

by NW Spotlight

Despite an attempt to subvert the working of the Electoral College, Donald Trump decisively won the Electoral College vote yesterday, 304 to 227.

The attempt to subvert the working of the Electoral College was described by The Hill: “progressive groups organized rallies across the country, celebrities filmed pleas to individual Republican electors.” Time ran a brief piece on the subversive effort by celebrities that includes a video of their pleas.

NPR reported that there was “an unprecedented effort to lobby electors to vote for someone else,” and noted “Electors found themselves inundated by letters, petitions, tweets and Facebook posts, urging them to cast a ballot for an alternative candidate. Many received threats, as well.”

Those efforts to thwart the election of Donald Trump failed, miserably.

Politico reported that of the 7 “faithless” Electoral College votes yesterday, 5 were against votes pledged to Hillary Clinton and 2 were against votes pledged to Donald Trump. Politico also noted that the 7 “faithless” votes “represent a historic breach between electors and the candidates they were expected to vote for,” and noted that it “has now become the most-ever cast in a single presidential election. The record was set in 1808, when six Democratic-Republican electors opposed James Madison. It’s also the first time since 1832 in which more than a single elector cast a faithless vote.”

An additional 3 Electoral College voters tried to vote against votes pledged to Hillary Clinton, but were disallowed. NPR reported “Three Democratic electors in Maine, Minnesota, and Colorado tried to vote for candidates other than Clinton. The electors’ votes, however, were disallowed because of state rules binding them to the statewide popular vote winner.”

Huffington Post pointed out that a conservative news site, WorldNetDaily, conducted a campaign back in 2008 that attempted to convince Electoral College members not to vote for Barrack Obama.