Huckabee, All-Stars to join Oregon Freedom Rally!

by In the news

By Oregon Liberty Allaince,

4th Annual Oregon Freedom Rally sponsored by the Oregon Liberty Alliance. Rally to support fiscal responsibility, life, family values, public safety and religious liberty. Join us and support Freedom at the 2017 Freedom Rally on February 25th at 12 PM



– Mike Huckabee, Presidential candidate

– Star Parker, Center for Urban Renewal founder,

– Con. Scott Taylor, Navy Seal, Virginia Congressman

– Dennis Richardson. Oregon Secretary of State

Tickets are $35 a person for adults. Youth under 16 are free

More here:

2017 Freedom Rally