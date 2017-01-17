Back to Home Page

Huckabee, All-Stars to join Oregon Freedom Rally!

by In the news Tuesday, January 17. 2017

By Oregon Liberty Allaince,
4th Annual Oregon Freedom Rally sponsored by the Oregon Liberty Alliance. Rally to support fiscal responsibility, life, family values, public safety and religious liberty. Join us and support Freedom at the 2017 Freedom Rally on February 25th at 12 PM

Mike Huckabee, Presidential candidate
Star Parker, Center for Urban Renewal founder,
Con. Scott Taylor, Navy Seal, Virginia Congressman
Dennis Richardson. Oregon Secretary of State

Tickets are $35 a person for adults. Youth under 16 are free

More here:

2017 Freedom Rally

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 05:42 | Posted in Uncategorized | Leave a comment |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)