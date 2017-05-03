Support Conservatives for Local Office

by In the news

by Freedom Candidates Project

Ballots have been mailed for the upcoming May 16th election and voters are considering their options. For too long, local government has been dominated by tax and spend politicians who are more interested in running for higher office than they are making sure your tax dollars are spent wisely and effectively.

If we truly want to change our state and return it to a land of limited government and economic opportunity for all, we will need to sacrifice our time and our resources. Liberals look at influencing government as a career while grassroots conservatives view it as a hobby. Our ideology puts us at a disadvantage. We must overcome this disadvantage or risk another decade or more of government run amuck.

No matter where you live in Oregon, you can help local conservative candidates win their local elections with a last minute donation. Each of the candidates listed below is the only conservative in their race, running against one (or more) liberal candidates, and can accept donations online. They can immediately put your generous donation to use. Please consider supporting one or more of these fine conservative candidates.

Hillsboro School Board

April Davis — Position 1

Glenn Miller — Position 2

Alexander Flores — Position 6

Salem-Keizer School Board

Kathy Goss — Zone 1

Jonathan Baker — Zone 3

Jesse Lippold — Zone 5

Tualatin Hills Parks & Recreation District

Nathan Dahlin — At Large

Tigard-Tualatin Aquatic District

Timothy Esau — Position 2