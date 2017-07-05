$5 Billion gas, car tax (Hb 2017) on already overpaying Oregonians

by In the news



By Taxpayer Association of Oregon,

Oregon already pays more in gas taxes than the average state (19th highest), but that is not stopping politicians from passing a $5.3 billion multi-tax plan (Hb 2017) that will hit taxpayers in nearly a half dozen different ways.

More terrible is the creation of a new payroll tax that will reach right into taxpayers wages. Such new taxes on our wages are always at risk of being exploited by politicians who grow it over time.

Here is what House Bill 2017 does:

– Creates a 0.1 percent payroll tax

– Increases gas tax by 10 cents over time. Four cents beginning in 2018 and goes up over time two-cent increases in 2020, 2022, and 2024

– Creates additional registration fee and title fee surcharges of $13 effective January 1, 2018.

– Imposes a privilege tax of 0.5 percent of the retail sales price of new taxable motor vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of 26,000 or fewer pounds sold in this state. Imposes a use tax of 0.5 percent of the retail price of a new taxable motor vehicle purchased from any seller outside of Oregon and brought into the state.

– Imposes excise tax of $15 on the sale of taxable bicycles valued at $200 or more at retail in this state