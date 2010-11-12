Pollster view on Dudley-Kitzhaber race

From Moore Information
In an election year in which conventional wisdom said voters were looking to dismantle the establishment and give newcomers a chance to lead, Oregon’s gubernatorial outcome was something different. In many competitive races we saw issues rule the day, and qualifications and experience were a distant afterthought. But in Oregon, John Kitzhaber’s qualifications were a major factor in his victory.Chris Dudley was perceived more likely than John Kitzhaber to cut state government spending and had a narrow numerical advantage over Kitzhaber when it came to improving the economy and schools. At the same time, however, Kitzhaber was perceived better than the Dudley when it came to being qualified to be governor. These are findings are from a Moore Information poll conducted October 27-28, 2010, the Wednesday and Thursday before Election Day.
The climate in Oregon was ripe for a changing of the guard in terms of the party in power – just 22% of voters believed things in the state were generally headed in the right direction, while 64% believed things were pretty much off on the wrong track. Generally speaking, high levels of pessimism have spelled trouble for incumbents, as pessimistic voters are more likely to turn out on Election Day to express their discontent. It was also clear that Oregonians’ infatuation with President Obama has cooled. Today, the President’s disapproval level equals his approval level (47% approve and 46% disapprove of the job he is doing). Finally, in this election, voters told us the single most important issue in their vote for Governor was the economy and jobs (36%), followed by taxes and government spending (25%), education and schools (19%), health care (11%) and the environment (2%).
Based on these data, the Dudley campaign was effective in presenting their candidate as a viable alternative to Kitzhaber on the issues voters were most concerned about, but at the end of the day, Dudley could not overcome the qualifications gap.
Please feel free to call or email with any questions.
Pingback: Blue Coaster33()
Pingback: how to get rid of bed bugs()
Pingback: TV options for restaurants()
Pingback: lan penge her og nu()
Pingback: 3gp mobile porn()
Pingback: parking()
Pingback: laan penge online nu()
Pingback: Instagram volgers kopen()
Pingback: parking()
Pingback: water ionizer loans()
Pingback: bottled alkaline water()
Pingback: resources()
Pingback: r & w plumbers ltd()
Pingback: Jean Paul Gut()
Pingback: residential plumbing calculator()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: pay per day loan plans()
Pingback: pay plan()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: website()
Pingback: click this()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales()
Pingback: melbourne()
Pingback: papa john's half off promo()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: http://www.dasyia.com/members/carma174007104/activity/80323/()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5aHq_3WRt9_wmVMat202dg()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: groupon gift card 50()
Pingback: best t-shirt design()
Pingback: criminal defense attorney gettysburg()
Pingback: check this site out()
Pingback: this()
Pingback: ecograf Doppler()
Pingback: Austin Colangelo()
Pingback: Verlene()
Pingback: teen lesbian()
Pingback: poker()
Pingback: baby history()
Pingback: entertainment()
Pingback: organic search engine optimization company()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: boom beach diamond hack()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: pa system rental singapore()
Pingback: bouncy castle rental singapore()
Pingback: naples dog boarding()
Pingback: tax paycheck calculator()
Pingback: software king coupon()
Pingback: white kidney bean extract buy()
Pingback: copy sticky notes to new pc()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: xnxx()
Pingback: https://in.pinterest.com/pin/361062095104131929()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: fly swatter 2013()
Pingback: moving helpers()
Pingback: Judge Porteous Robert Creely()
Pingback: netflix gift card online()
Pingback: java training center in pune()
Pingback: hack howrse()
Pingback: supplement non habit()
Pingback: Best Seller Bodybuilding Muscle Fit Rag Top T-shirt()
Pingback: Griselda()
Pingback: raspberry ketones()
Pingback: lawn mower shop()
Pingback: pijpen()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: best online casino()
Pingback: clash royale builder()
Pingback: listen to this podcast()
Pingback: Vancouver BC()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: clash royale cheat for android()
Pingback: http://sedotwc-surabaya.webs.com/()
Pingback: efukt.downloadmovie.win()
Pingback: nlyelp.bagging.top()
Pingback: oferta()
Pingback: cheat game android online()
Pingback: http://christiantshirts.co()
Pingback: NBA Online Stream()
Pingback: Buy Beats Instantly()
Pingback: find brazzers account and password()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: best portable air purifiers()
Pingback: Beacon Falls house painter()
Pingback: vip printing()
Pingback: iv therapy center()
Pingback: mca review 2016()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka()
Pingback: modrzew syberyjski dlh()
Pingback: Go Here()
Pingback: best umbrella wind()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons()
Pingback: web design()
Pingback: 2016 Detroit Lions Preview()
Pingback: Tenerife Property()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: the tao of badass reviews()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Interracial Porn()
Pingback: Xbox One()
Pingback: Amateur Porn()
Pingback: Cam Porn()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: metin2 pvp()
Pingback: Levitra tanio()
Pingback: fast cash loan()
Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock()
Pingback: custom club flyer printing()
Pingback: Mia Khalifa()
Pingback: Top Chapter 13 Law Firm()
Pingback: RRB Result 2016()
Pingback: Best Christian Shirts()
Pingback: coin dealer()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: FastComet Coupon()
Pingback: grammar check()
Pingback: 健麗()
Pingback: beataddiction.com()
Pingback: Bigo Web()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/buy-levitra-us-toronto/()
Pingback: Great Tips On How To Treat Your Back Pain()
Pingback: seo monthly packages()
Pingback: cheap seo packages melbourne()
Pingback: seo packages prices india()
Pingback: ship arrest lawyers in port of bizerte()
Pingback: brain smart ultra()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review()
Pingback: thanks()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: buy proxy()
Pingback: Laser Hair Removal Tampa()
Pingback: sell products online()
Pingback: Magazine Subscriptions()
Pingback: david m sammon()
Pingback: Marybeth()
Pingback: Jaunita()
Pingback: reset windows 7 password()
Pingback: where can i fix iphone in dallas()
Pingback: safes servicing Los Angeles()
Pingback: event stand design()
Pingback: social media sports nutrition campaigns()
Pingback: Tomasz Dębski()
Pingback: CDL permit()
Pingback: charlotte seo services()
Pingback: irving taxi cab irving tx()
Pingback: Let's Make Your Wish Come True()
Pingback: Hot Eyes Steam()
Pingback: sports memorabilia()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lighthouse Point()
Pingback: dog grooming singapore()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Oakland Park()
Pingback: Catch LA()
Pingback: Gaming Computers()
Pingback: bread bin cream black retro modern kitchen storage()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Tamarac()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Dania Beach()
Pingback: fitness marketing()
Pingback: User guide Visual video for cellphone()
Pingback: How to become an escort()
Pingback: Labor and Delivery Videos()
Pingback: casino franchise()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Moneymailme()
Pingback: Wiedyk()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Memorabilia()
Pingback: letting agents Milton Keynes()
Pingback: WI&G Radio()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: ALAMAT SAFIRA GARDEN()
Pingback: Ejaculation()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: www.panelepodlogowe1.pl()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: contractors oakville()
Pingback: podlogi24.info.pl()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: reaper forex robot()
Pingback: ducted heating serviceducted heating()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: use coconut oil for beard()
Pingback: partner link()
Pingback: Relógio Calvin Klein Clássico Preto()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: electrician in Melbourne()
Pingback: Feng Shui Living Room()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plans 2018()
Pingback: Kamagra opinie()
Pingback: motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: wedding speeches()
Pingback: sacramento web design()
Pingback: incontri piccanti()
Pingback: house cleaning Brisbane()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: Cheap Phentermine Online()
Pingback: ΑΠΟΦΡΑΚΤΙΚΗ ΒΡΙΛΗΣΙΑ()
Pingback: play online casino()
Pingback: house cleaning Brisbane()
Pingback: Nottingham Escorts()
Pingback: motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: fat loss tips()
Pingback: Retaining Walls()
Pingback: erotica()
Pingback: mouse click the up coming website page()
Pingback: Tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: air conditioning service()
Pingback: Angel eyes()
Pingback: motorcycle helmets with bluetooth()
Pingback: Mothers Day Australia()
Pingback: Agen Casino()
Pingback: Happy Mothers Day 2017 Australia()
Pingback: rental mobil murah di surabaya()
Pingback: best turkey call()
Pingback: เครื่องปั่นสมูทตี้()
Pingback: Anklets()
Pingback: Kommissionierwagen()
Pingback: facebook entrar()
Pingback: coloring book()
Pingback: a fantastic read()
Pingback: Compare Medicare Supplement Plans 2018()
Pingback: www.providermagazine.com/archives/2015_Archives/Pages/1115/What-To-Look-For-In-A-Turnaround-Property.aspx()
Pingback: just give money to the poor()
Pingback: wholesale artificial wedding flowers uk()
Pingback: kitchen faucet direct discount()
Pingback: split system air conditioner()
Pingback: ergonomic mouse()
Pingback: Medicare Advantage plans 2018()
Pingback: flipkart coupons()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: Caricature online()
Pingback: more information site now()
Pingback: effektiv ormekur()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: skull motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: poker online indonesia()
Pingback: Custom packaging Boxes()
Pingback: orthotics()
Pingback: Website()
Pingback: Mobile RV Repair()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Gourmet Popcorn from Premier Popcorn()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: billig motionscykel()
Pingback: buy a cheap air conditioner()
Pingback: https://issuu.com/patrejir()
Pingback: דלתות קשת()
Pingback: wedding photographers in orlando()
Pingback: denecke ts c()