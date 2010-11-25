Back to Home Page

Remember the Real Thanksgiving Lesson

by Steve Buckstein Thursday, November 25. 2010

Three years ago I wrote here about The Forgotten Thanksgiving Lesson.

Two years ago I offered the following short video so that you would have more than words to remind you that spreading the wealth didn’t work in Plymouth Colony and it won’t work now.

Watch this video for both education and inspiration. Show it to your family and friends on the holiday. Email it to your lists. Let people know that it’s liberty, not central planning, that produces bounty.

Steve Buckstein is founder and senior policy analyst at Cascade Policy Institute, Oregon’s free market research center. Thanks to Michael Quinn Sullivan, President of Empower Texans, for making this excellent video.

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 06:00 | Posted in Measure 37 | 665 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)