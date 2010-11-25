Remember the Real Thanksgiving Lesson

by Steve Buckstein

Three years ago I wrote here about The Forgotten Thanksgiving Lesson.

Two years ago I offered the following short video so that you would have more than words to remind you that spreading the wealth didn’t work in Plymouth Colony and it won’t work now.

Watch this video for both education and inspiration. Show it to your family and friends on the holiday. Email it to your lists. Let people know that it’s liberty, not central planning, that produces bounty.