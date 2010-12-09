by In the news

Obama tax deal turning into Democrat brawl

Today, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats rejected the Bush Tax Cut extension deal by President Obama (see vote here) with the opposition being led by Oregon’s Peter DeFazio. Portland Congressman Earl Blumenauer joined the opposition band wagon as well. Already Democrat members of Congress are swearing at the President — which is uncalled for. Democrat Representative Michael Capuano accused Obama of “losing without a fight.’’ MarketWatch stated that the Democrat revolt is like angry drunks. Where will this lead?

“Anger” is the buzz word for this tax deal battle as Jay Leno issued this Obama press spoof.