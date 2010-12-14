Measure 11 Past and Present

This is the second letter in our series of letters providing you with information and analysis on important public safety topics that will undoubtedly be discussed during the next legislative session. The topic for this letter is Measure 11: mandatory minimum prison sentences for violent offenders.
Measure 11 History
The Oregon Legislature overhauled Oregon sentencing law in 1989 when it adopted Sentencing Guidelines. In the opinion of many law enforcement officials, crime victims, and members of the public, the guidelines had short sentences for violent criminals. For example, Rape in the First Degree, which is forcible rape of an adult or any rape of a child under 12 years of age, had a presumptive sentence of about 5 years for a criminal with no prior record. Under the guidelines, even this sentence could be reduced 20% for good behavior. This resulted in sentences of less than 4 years for Rape in the First Degree.
Before sentencing guidelines, Oregon law allowed a judge to give this rapist 20 years in prison, if the judge so decided. The judge had complete discretion to impose the 20 year maximum sentence or something less. This judicial discretion applied to all felonies. So called “A” felonies had 20-year maximum sentences; “B” felonies had 10-year maximum sentences; and “C” felonies had 5-year maximum sentences. When it came to sentencing, judges had significant discretion. Sentencing Guidelines significantly curtailed judges’ discretion and required particularly short penitentiary sentences for violent felons.
One of the authors of this letter, Kevin Mannix, was a legislator from 1989 onwards. Mannix tried unsuccessfully in 1991 and 1993 to get the Oregon legislature to increase sentences for violent felons. Mannix then authored what is now known as Measure 11. After the signature-gathering process, voters passed Measure 11 in November 1994 with 66% of the vote. Measure 11 was presented to voters again in November 2000, when Measure 94 proposed to repeal Measure 11. Measure 94 was defeated by nearly a 3-to-1 margin (74% no vote)!
Measure 11 Crimes
There are only 16 violent crimes covered in Measure 11. The Oregon legislature, in subsequent years, created many other mandatory minimum prison sentences, and people often and incorrectly call them Measure 11 crimes. For example, Using a Child in a Display of Sexually Explicit Conduct carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 70 months for a first offense. This crime is not a Measure 11 offense – it is a legislatively-adopted mandatory minimum sentence.
Here are the 16 Measure 11 crimes with their sentences:
Murder………………………………………………………………… 25 years
Manslaughter in the First Degree…………………………………10 years
Manslaughter in the Second Degree………….………………….6 years, 3 months
Assault in the First Degree……………………………………………7 years, 6 months
Assault in the Second Degree………………………….………….6 years, 3 months
Kidnapping in the First Degree………………………….…………7 years, 6 months
Kidnapping in the Second Degree…………….………..………..6 years, 3 months
Rape in the First Degree………………………….………….………8 years, 4 months
Rape in the Second Degree…………………….………………….6 years, 3 months
Sodomy in the First Degree…………………….……………….…..8 years, 4 months
Sodomy in the Second Degree……………….……………………6 years, 3 months
Unlawful Sexual Penetration in the First Degree………………..8 years, 4 months
Unlawful Sexual Penetration in the Second Degree………..…6 years, 3 months
Sexual Abuse in the First Degree……………………………………6 years, 3 months
Robbery in the First Degree……………………………………..….7 years, 6 months
Robbery in the Second Degree……………………………………6 years, 3 months
Reading the list discloses that with the exception of Murder there are no mandatory minimum prison sentences longer than 10 years under Measure 11. Furthermore, with broad law enforcement, victim, and Mr. Mannix’s support, Measure 11has been modified three times to give some discretion to judges in sentencing. Crime Victims United summarizes these modifications as follows:
SB 1049: Passed in 1997. Allows judges to make exceptions in Assault II, Kidnapping II, and Robbery II cases, when offender has no prior serious felony convictions. See ORS 137.712 for details.
HB 2494: Passed in 1999. Provides exemption for Manslaughter II, when the victim is a sick or injured child being treated solely by spiritual means.
HB 2379: Passed in 2001. As to certain sex crimes, it allows judges to make exceptions for offenders without prior serious felony convictions, when the offender is within 5 years of the age of the victim, the victim was at least 12 years of age, and the victim’s lack of consent was due solely to the victim’s age.
MEASURE 11 AND THE DROP IN CRIME
From 1958 through 1994, violent crime in Oregon increased from year to year or remained at a very high level. In 1995, Measure 11 went into effect. For the next 10 years, Oregon was first among all 50 states in the reduction of violent crime. Today, compared to 1995, Oregon’s violent crime has dropped about 48%. The Criminal Justice Commission reported to the legislature in their 2007 report that incarceration has a significant effect on reducing crime. For Crime Victims United’s well- researched and detailed report about Measure 11, we encourage you to go to:
http://www.crimevictimsunited.org/measure11/presentation/pdf/cvu_measure11_notes.pdf
It is our belief that Measure 11 has significantly contributed to making Oregon safer. We suggest you speak with the law enforcement officials in your jurisdiction should you want to know more about the positive effects this voter-passed law has had for victims and all Oregonians.
Pingback: bandar berita()
Pingback: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFj84RERMLY()
Pingback: Blue Coaster()
Pingback: counter strike gifts()
Pingback: tory burch outlet()
Pingback: how to get rid of bed bugs()
Pingback: test de paternité()
Pingback: serrurier deauville calvados()
Pingback: TVPackages.net()
Pingback: bedste lan lige nu()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: laan penge nu sms()
Pingback: paypal loans()
Pingback: parking()
Pingback: ferguson plumbing supplies plumbers dallas tx()
Pingback: jean paul gut()
Pingback: water ionizer loan()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: this contact form()
Pingback: electricians 55303()
Pingback: plan()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: over here()
Pingback: satellite internet()
Pingback: ac service()
Pingback: Orlando AC Repair()
Pingback: ac service()
Pingback: HughesNet()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc()
Pingback: look()
Pingback: look()
Pingback: http://is.gd/DT2ltX()
Pingback: http://mobileadvertisingtips.yolasite.com/facebook-email-marketing.php()
Pingback: Video Traffic Genie()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1QMwOst()
Pingback: www.vimeo.com/()
Pingback: is()
Pingback: him()
Pingback: business()
Pingback: Exerpeutic 900XL Extended Capacity Recumbent Bike with Pulse()
Pingback: best plumber in stafford()
Pingback: amica at your service()
Pingback: car and home insurance()
Pingback: so()
Pingback: amica mutual insurance claims()
Pingback: Holi Funny Jokes()
Pingback: here()
Pingback: hï¿½lle mit bluetooth tastatur - schwarz()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia extract negative reviews()
Pingback: Hello Kitty cases()
Pingback: mobile optin()
Pingback: real estate attorney gettysburg pa()
Pingback: medical lights()
Pingback: alcohol testing supplies()
Pingback: lv small wallet()
Pingback: lv wallet men()
Pingback: now()
Pingback: valentines day ideas()
Pingback: Cheap japanese bed sets()
Pingback: free frozen games()
Pingback: VideoEnigma Bonus()
Pingback: bata ringan surabaya()
Pingback: clash of clans hack no survey()
Pingback: jepit()
Pingback: far()
Pingback: bankruptcy attorney highspire()
Pingback: chapter 13 highspire()
Pingback: dui attorney york()
Pingback: program studi pendidikan agama islam()
Pingback: far()
Pingback: far()
Pingback: is()
Pingback: non toxic nail polish remover()
Pingback: campgrounds illinois()
Pingback: auto managed account()
Pingback: Parking Aeropuerto Alicante()
Pingback: Parking Aeropuerto Alicante()
Pingback: tarifas de llamadas internacionales()
Pingback: Earphones case()
Pingback: blogueiras mais famosas()
Pingback: spartagen xt()
Pingback: free credit score gov()
Pingback: free credit score()
Pingback: 3 credit reports free()
Pingback: 3 credit scores()
Pingback: free credit report gov()
Pingback: 3 credit scores()
Pingback: freeanualcreditreport()
Pingback: stainless steel screen cloth()
Pingback: iran private equity()
Pingback: polishing cloths for stainless steel()
Pingback: http://authorityreviewer2.hatenablog.com/entry/2016/02/01/225456()
Pingback: https://h2o.law.harvard.edu/text_blocks/26619()
Pingback: http://www.ketuba-art.com/what-to-look-for-in-a-modern-dental-practice-2.html()
Pingback: asesoria()
Pingback: gestoria()
Pingback: 24 Hr Emergency Locksmith Washington DC()
Pingback: Socks()
Pingback: flyaway antenna()
Pingback: the new venus factor()
Pingback: Watch()
Pingback: Black Crew Socks()
Pingback: Black Cotton Socks()
Pingback: YouZign 2 Review()
Pingback: four()
Pingback: bankruptcy attorney bloomsburg()
Pingback: leads tunnel bonus()
Pingback: Dolby()
Pingback: http://www.matratzen2016-kaufen.com/effii-202-23-60x120-matratzenbezuege-mit-silberionen-kaufen/()
Pingback: look()
Pingback: watch()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/YouZign-2-Review-960472010698315/()
Pingback: see()
Pingback: Bitlanders()
Pingback: see()
Pingback: lose 10 pounds in 3 weeks()
Pingback: https://profiletree.com/holistic-dentist()
Pingback: Water Damage Repair Co()
Pingback: Instaud()
Pingback: Diabetes Type 2 Diet()
Pingback: cerrajeros en toledo()
Pingback: more about the author()
Pingback: image source()
Pingback: sneak a peek at this site()
Pingback: pop over to this web-site()
Pingback: spray foam calgary()
Pingback: https://scratch.mit.edu/projects/97580797/()
Pingback: Mixcrate.com()
Pingback: YouTube.com()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/Vidgeos-Review-1519903851645176/()
Pingback: Siena Garden 120519 Deckchair Paleros Akazienholz FSCï¿½ 100% Beschlï¿½ge aus galvanisiertem Stahl kaufen()
Pingback: Schermoportatile()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vC9-OmzMNK8 {https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vC9-OmzMNK8|Sync Leads Review|SyncLeads Review|SyncLeads Bonus|SyncLeads|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vC9-OmzMNK8|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vC9-OmzMNK8|https://www.youtu()
Pingback: http://jacken.uebergangsjacken16-kaufen.com/iisport-herren-doppeljacke-outdoorjacke-3-in-1-wasserdicht-atmungsaktiv-warm-halten-jetzt-kaufen/()
Pingback: Notfallponcho - mit Karabinerhaken jetzt bestellen()
Pingback: http://jacken.uebergangsjacken16-kaufen.com/soccer-kits-herren-jacke-fuer-fussball-wasserdicht-wendbar-fleece-guenstig/()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/VidPro-Review-537285729764391/ {Vid Pro Review|https://www.facebook.com/VidPro-Review-537285729764391/|VidPro Review|VidPro Bonus|VidPro|https://www.facebook.com/VidPro-Review-537285729764391/|https://www.facebook.com/VidPro-Revie()
Pingback: YouTube.com()
Pingback: click now()
Pingback: read more()
Pingback: read more here()
Pingback: scratch.mit.edu()
Pingback: VO Genesis()
Pingback: iPro Academy review()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1UftBOnQ17E()
Pingback: https://en.gravatar.com/dandkheating()
Pingback: http://www.expressbusinessdirectory.com/Companies/D--K-Heating--Cooling-C237023()
Pingback: Recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: termite control peoria az()
Pingback: buy geniux()
Pingback: Redditch wedding photographer()
Pingback: geniux()
Pingback: blue van shuttle()
Pingback: pagar surabaya()
Pingback: engage player review()
Pingback: jual kincir tambak udang()
Pingback: bibit tanaman()
Pingback: Moving()
Pingback: ageless male()
Pingback: caremore chiropractor rio rancho()
Pingback: open this link()
Pingback: www.musclerevxtremefreetrial.com()
Pingback: read here()
Pingback: car crash()
Pingback: booking villas()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/Video-Titan-2-Review-894175674013333/()
Pingback: travel()
Pingback: get more visitors with facebook shares()
Pingback: jimbaran resort()
Pingback: P1 Video Magnet Software Suite Bonus()
Pingback: Link()
Pingback: locked()
Pingback: tenerife forum()
Pingback: forskolin dosage()
Pingback: IPL New Teams()
Pingback: ipl t20 live score()
Pingback: april fools pranks for adults()
Pingback: Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycle Trainer Review()
Pingback: computer repair()
Pingback: boobs selfie no face()
Pingback: Sunrise()
Pingback: legal advice in harrow()
Pingback: mone & moey()
Pingback: nike airmax()
Pingback: article writting()
Pingback: up scholarship()
Pingback: youtube.com()
Pingback: url()
Pingback: the()
Pingback: it()
Pingback: youtube()
Pingback: here()
Pingback: gucci iphone 6s cases()
Pingback: galaxy 5 phone cases()
Pingback: Pop-up restaurants()
Pingback: dui attorney harrisburg()
Pingback: quotes insurance car()
Pingback: nizkoenergeticke domy()
Pingback: polyhexamethylene biguanide allergy()
Pingback: world news()
Pingback: cute guy selfie()
Pingback: it()
Pingback: ร้าน ขนมกลีบลำดวน()
Pingback: www.happysql.com()
Pingback: ถ่ายรูปแต่งงาน ดารา()
Pingback: for()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkfaR5VriNs()
Pingback: website design cyprus()
Pingback: nba jerseys online()
Pingback: supra skate shoes australia()
Pingback: mens supra shoes australia()
Pingback: Hydra Vid Cloud Review()
Pingback: LEED Certification Services()
Pingback: Energy Simulation Service providers()
Pingback: here()
Pingback: about()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/Run-A-Webinar-Review-569312883235077/()
Pingback: iphoto for PC()
Pingback: Gartenmoebel guenstig kaufen()
Pingback: La vogue Einfach Nachtkleid Babydolls Kostï¿½me Dessous Kleid Kurz online bestellen()
Pingback: imessage for PC()
Pingback: so()
Pingback: http://www.amztk.com/bestearbuds8888()
Pingback: food events()
Pingback: Supper clubs()
Pingback: Kit Elliott Internet Marketing()
Pingback: agen bola()
Pingback: multi state cooperative society()
Pingback: seo link building()
Pingback: buy clematis online()
Pingback: charles de gaulle airport to paris()
Pingback: online money making tips()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/Shopified-App-Review-214062245618539/()
Pingback: grab()
Pingback: Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell Stand()
Pingback: cozychamber()
Pingback: Watch Wrestlemania 32 online()
Pingback: lesbian()
Pingback: destination wedding photographer()
Pingback: phenocal reviews()
Pingback: เพลงชาติไทย()
Pingback: near()
Pingback: Home Page()
Pingback: ladbrokes review()
Pingback: Austin SEO Company()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0il89Q91ow()
Pingback: best management colleges in Nepal()
Pingback: sustainability()
Pingback: boost fertility()
Pingback: GreenDot Login()
Pingback: and()
Pingback: infertility()
Pingback: boya-badana()
Pingback: IDM()
Pingback: taco bell menu calories()
Pingback: ihop menu prices()
Pingback: free credit reports from all 3 bureaus()
Pingback: comparer smarphone()
Pingback: somnapure where to buy()
Pingback: VLA Login()
Pingback: FiOS Login()
Pingback: Yahoo Login()
Pingback: Doctor Paige Woods, DDS()
Pingback: Dentox Review of Dr. Howard Katz()
Pingback: vapor cigarette reviews()
Pingback: home improvement()
Pingback: design firm()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()
Pingback: EZ Popups Bonus()
Pingback: forskolin supplement()
Pingback: forskolin supplement()
Pingback: aparcamiento en el aeropuerto alicante()
Pingback: http://www.limitless-pills.net/()
Pingback: pure natural forskolin()
Pingback: dr oz garcinia cambogia brand()
Pingback: aparcar aeropuerto alicante()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: Chase MasterCard Login()
Pingback: Corset tops()
Pingback: BofA Login()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: e-cigarettes are not fda-approved smoking cessation aids()
Pingback: American Military University Login()
Pingback: lv samsung galaxy note 4 cases()
Pingback: bitcoin advertising()
Pingback: louis vuitton iphone 6 cases()
Pingback: hot tubs()
Pingback: hot tubs beachcomber()
Pingback: Nimbus Review()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/Mints-App-20-Review-1714753458777402/()
Pingback: super bowl rings()
Pingback: www.china-hardware-goods.com()
Pingback: china tradekey()
Pingback: super bowl rings()
Pingback: write my own essay()
Pingback: comparer forfait mobile()
Pingback: Shenzhen Massage()
Pingback: well reviewed botox training program()
Pingback: nutritional supplements for weight loss()
Pingback: https://iglobal.co/united-states/san-diego/dr-paige-woods-dds()
Pingback: ways to make money online()
Pingback: bass fishing()
Pingback: massage parlours London()
Pingback: lebron shoes()
Pingback: neumaticos baratos en la vega baja()
Pingback: sex pill()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/Trending-Traffic-Review-580120295497442/()
Pingback: canon eos rebel t5 dslr camera review()
Pingback: evaluate()
Pingback: United Intranet Login()
Pingback: Nike Plus Login()
Pingback: natural remedies for angina()
Pingback: TShirt Printing()
Pingback: Best home remedies()
Pingback: Push Response Review()
Pingback: Hardware startups()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrYUWxO2WME()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7IjMBpRuHPo()
Pingback: dealer honda surabaya()
Pingback: have a peek at this site()
Pingback: jual tanaman obat()
Pingback: click for more()
Pingback: honda surabaya()
Pingback: More Bonuses()
Pingback: web site()
Pingback: MyUH Login()
Pingback: Myspace Login()
Pingback: Akiter()
Pingback: NYU Login()
Pingback: biomasa()
Pingback: Forex Moving Average Strategy()
Pingback: get followers by following instagram()
Pingback: binaryhype.com()
Pingback: leadingbinaryoptions()
Pingback: girlfriend tag 1()
Pingback: lapy-na-scianie.html()
Pingback: electricistas en elche()
Pingback: reformas en alicante()
Pingback: lesbian love our first time()
Pingback: TeamSnap Login()
Pingback: SAlajeet()
Pingback: Push Button Profits Scam()
Pingback: Kit Elliott Internet Marketing()
Pingback: PBUSE Login()
Pingback: mihran kalaydjian reviews()
Pingback: fort myers alarm company()
Pingback: emoji pillows()
Pingback: official site()
Pingback: Kit Elliott Internet Marketing()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/Xtreme-Builder-Review-1730182243932680/()
Pingback: look()
Pingback: Free Credit Report()
Pingback: Traffic Authority Kit Elliott()
Pingback: boya badana()
Pingback: buy lace wigs()
Pingback: clip in hair()
Pingback: berlin()
Pingback: Replica Bvlgari Bracelet()
Pingback: free quality backlinks()
Pingback: best autosurf traffic()
Pingback: cartier love bracelet replica()
Pingback: Christian Louboutin Replica()
Pingback: moncler jackets outlet()
Pingback: juice roll upz()
Pingback: cheap nike()
Pingback: cartier love ring replica()
Pingback: Christian Louboutin Replica()
Pingback: discover this()
Pingback: best home remedies for asthma()
Pingback: Going In this video()
Pingback: Cartier trinity ring Replica()
Pingback: hermes h bracelet replica()
Pingback: moncler outlet online()
Pingback: neo2.co()
Pingback: Giuseppe Zanotti Outlet()
Pingback: filter air()
Pingback: www.ideafutura.co.uk()
Pingback: http://www.abc-studios.co.uk/()
Pingback: BinaryOptionsSpot.com()
Pingback: iv therapy miami()
Pingback: http://www.loftdigital.eu/()
Pingback: iv therapy boca raton()
Pingback: iv therapy jobs nj()
Pingback: iv therapy center()
Pingback: http://www.exhibitionplus.eu/()
Pingback: vitamin c iv therapy miami()
Pingback: iv therapy center()
Pingback: vitamin iv therapy in miami fl deck()
Pingback: panama beach arugam bay()
Pingback: teeth crowns()
Pingback: family dentists()
Pingback: arugam bay rooms()
Pingback: giuseppe zanotti women sneakers()
Pingback: http://zierkissen.diegartenmoebel2016.com/kissen-mit-innenkissen-bavaria-40-x-40-cm-in-royal-blau-guenstig-online-kaufen/()
Pingback: Giuseppe Zanotti outlet()
Pingback: aplicaciones llamadas gratis()
Pingback: Bar-Set Lloret gï¿½nstig online kaufen()
Pingback: http://strandkoerbe.aktuellegartenmoebel2016.com/dreams4home-gartenstrandkorb-finja-125x160x90-cm-in-anthrazitstrandkorb-bestellen/()
Pingback: steroids()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tAeftsNQjo()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/Audience-Social-Review-476239195900438/()
Pingback: itunes代充()
Pingback: wedding photographer surrey()
Pingback: houses for sale hale barns()
Pingback: dental health problems()
Pingback: Virtual CEO Lifestyle()
Pingback: best pillow for snorers()
Pingback: snoring pillow()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/The-Virtual-CEO-Review-223073331407500/()
Pingback: aplicaciones llamadas gratis()
Pingback: pillow for sleep apnea()
Pingback: InstaNiche Review()
Pingback: how to make extra money online()
Pingback: polecam()
Pingback: attorney deborah barbier()
Pingback: Windows 7 Auto Login()
Pingback: facebook.com/KleebLamduan()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: CHP Cogeneration Heat Power Plant()
Pingback: Kendrick Lamar()
Pingback: public porn()
Pingback: Video Rubix Review()
Pingback: homemade porn()
Pingback: Bree Olson()
Pingback: public porn()
Pingback: four()
Pingback: Albania Real Estate()
Pingback: DNA Wealth Blueprint bonus()
Pingback: ecom success academy bonus()
Pingback: Video Spinn()
Pingback: student loans()
Pingback: PushConnectNotify Review()
Pingback: http://www.oceanoverde.org/files/utilidades/foro/temp/47.html()
Pingback: four()
Pingback: http://www.czstv.com/Cartier-White-Gold-LOVE-Bracelet-With-Paved-DiamondsFree-Screwdriver-p-75.html()
Pingback: Web()
Pingback: pagar brc surabaya()
Pingback: Infoasistencia Web()
Pingback: http://www.cordstrap.cc/Bvlgari-Double-Circle-Drop-Earrings-in-Pink-Gold-with-Mother-of-Pearl-and-Black-Lacquer-p-369.html()
Pingback: http://www.yondu.cn/link/re/8.html()
Pingback: http://news.jewishecho.co.uk/jewishecho/168.html()
Pingback: clubs()
Pingback: detroit red wings hats()
Pingback: http://www.cosycornernorfolk.co.uk/images/details/temp/77.html()
Pingback: Photo Quotes()
Pingback: Mot Reading()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: iv therapy boca()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: SchoolDude Login()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: Chauffeur London - Chauffeur Driven London()
Pingback: Mot Bay Reading - Car Mot Bay Reading()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Season Preview()
Pingback: http://jewelry.benchmarkcommunications.co.uk/bhk/5.html()
Pingback: VidInvision Review()
Pingback: http://www.forpackningsutveckling.se/code/35.html()
Pingback: http://dammbindning.nu/settings/app/21.html()
Pingback: http://www.letshaveaparty.co.uk/Bvlgari-Parentesi-Necklace-in-18kt-Pink-Gold-p-719.html()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/pages/The-Commission-Machine-Review/940867452599201()
Pingback: mot bay reading()
Pingback: Mots Reading()
Pingback: Rasenkante Metall 10 er Set Profi Qualitï¿½t aus Stahl Rasenbegrenzung (robust, flexibel, einfach) online bestellen()
Pingback: freebetcastle.com()
Pingback: http://alle-betten.guenstigebettenkaufen.com/himmelbett-ganesha-liegeflaeche-200-x-200-cm-guenstig-online-kaufen/()
Pingback: phone holder()
Pingback: http://alles-fuer-den-garten.allesfuerdengarten.com/gepolsterte-stabielo-bequeme-klappbare-transportable-liege-eloxiert-mit-verstellbarer-rueckenlehne-als-campingbett-online-bestellen/()
Pingback: impressum()
Pingback: Beckmann FT3 Frï¿½hbeet Typ Allgï¿½u Modell 3 Grï¿½ï¿½e 2 Polyc. jetzt bestellen()
Pingback: tao of badass login info()
Pingback: http://bisek.se/page/24.html()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: animatronic dinosaur costume()
Pingback: iv therapy davie()
Pingback: http://lulea-auktionsverk.se/html/16.html()
Pingback: lemon benefits()
Pingback: Cramster Login()
Pingback: exotic car rental Miami()
Pingback: buy GS1 upc bar code()
Pingback: Buy UPC Bar Codes Online()
Pingback: Miami luxury car rentals()
Pingback: Buy UPC Bar Code()
Pingback: Home & Garden()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()
Pingback: where to buy seo()
Pingback: Hammer Bowling Balls()
Pingback: اسواق اليوم()
Pingback: http://onninen123.se/js/liy/10.html()
Pingback: Airport Transfers London Gatwick()
Pingback: airport transfers London Heathrow()
Pingback: Reddit Traffic Review()
Pingback: http://catab.se/wp-content/plugins/symple/14.html()
Pingback: http://kristengemenskap.com/templates/16309/17.html()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/Web-Detective-Review-1016615215060000/()
Pingback: http://ucpworld.com/wp-content/test/22.html()
Pingback: Floor Drain & Pop up Drain()
Pingback: Single hole handles/knobs()
Pingback: http://buscom.se/html/13.html()
Pingback: dr oz garcinia cambogia reviews()
Pingback: http://sherlock.se/wp-content/themes/gridbulletin/js/liy/35.html()
Pingback: http://www.silvercode.com/misc/file/32.html()
Pingback: michigan wolverines waste basket()
Pingback: backlinks()
Pingback: resep kue kering sagu keju istimewa()
Pingback: http://www.dignitasdata.se/wp-content/plugins/shortcodes/2.html()
Pingback: ceramic knife()
Pingback: http://www.westum.se/wp-content/plugins/importer/2.html()
Pingback: http://hexpilot.com/templates/31.html()
Pingback: Affiliate Trax Review()
Pingback: http://news.blazersuksale.com/blazersuksale/239.html()
Pingback: compact umbrella()
Pingback: Video Course Cash Kit()
Pingback: http://www.nvssf.com/liy/25.html()
Pingback: WP Video Ace Bonus()
Pingback: trending laptops()
Pingback: small movers vancouver()
Pingback: New Women's Bags()
Pingback: http://personnummer.degerlund.net/page/10.html()
Pingback: http://easy-detox.com/blog/know-dentist-mercury-safe/()
Pingback: Discount Woman Handbags()
Pingback: take()
Pingback: take()
Pingback: Silver Dollar Rings()
Pingback: limpieza de colon y bajar de peso()
Pingback: official statement()
Pingback: Mobile X Bonus()
Pingback: http://www.hildinghr.se/mind_content/files/45.html()
Pingback: http://dualtech.se/Files/page/65.html()
Pingback: http://equestrian2008.org/()
Pingback: http://www.wsismartebizsolutions.com/is-it-safer-to-remove-asbestos-from-a-building-or-leave-it-there/()
Pingback: The Low Hanging System()
Pingback: http://blog.openfrbr.org/openfrbr.org/271.html()
Pingback: this site()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/Commercify-Review-And-Bonus-301250390215338/()
Pingback: Clientes de Mantenimiento informatico()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/Video-Nova-2-Review-254685478237526/()
Pingback: get()
Pingback: http://medfind.se/data/packages/created/36.html()
Pingback: SpeedLeads Review()
Pingback: RenWeb Parents Login()
Pingback: http://www.paradis-haver.dk/Haveinventar/thumb/home/250.html()
Pingback: http://www.saugatuck.com/galleries/finearts/259.html()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Store()
Pingback: Detroit SEO()
Pingback: youtube.com()
Pingback: pictures of genital warts on cervix()
Pingback: http://news.ingdaily.com/ingdaily/324.html()
Pingback: http://pmstechnologies.se/public/error/page/45.html()
Pingback: เช่ารถเชียงใหม่()
Pingback: หน้าใส()
Pingback: http://ashishbagga.com/html/37.html()
Pingback: http://namnpeggar.se/dist/lib/24.html()
Pingback: AAA Login()
Pingback: OWL Login()
Pingback: สินเชื่อ SME()
Pingback: http://tantuvi.com/offer/47.html()
Pingback: http://dairyindia.com/Website/page/48.html()
Pingback: Treasure Crest()
Pingback: northwave()
Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock()
Pingback: http://morarka.com/web/69.html()
Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough()
Pingback: http://vastdigital.in/html/42.html()
Pingback: best cellulite cream()
Pingback: Huntington Bank Online Banking Login()
Pingback: provendo.com.pl/koszt-pozycjonowania-jak-to-wycenic/()
Pingback: http://makis.nu/tak/sara/46.html()
Pingback: http://indianmilkproducts.com/DairyIndia/page/60.html()
Pingback: blog post about natural dentistry()
Pingback: http://mrbitsandbytes.com/chat/html/39.html()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/Social-X-Review-2096337277258495/()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_T7Y5GC_LA()
Pingback: http://markfarmerstudios.com/travertine/62.html()
Pingback: www.china-yahoo.cn()
Pingback: ecchinagoods()
Pingback: e-renovables.com()
Pingback: vania-chaker-law()
Pingback: attorney vania chaker()
Pingback: http://ottab.com/wp-content/themes/twentythirteen/js/liy/65.html()
Pingback: rebelmouse.com/iblog/are-you-slowing-down-your-own-content-1910264616.html()
Pingback: linkedin.com/pulse/when-filling-wont-work-dental-inlays-onlays-mary-desilva()
Pingback: little india denver()
Pingback: http://www.minibus-shuttle.com/userfiles/html/41.html()
Pingback: you can look here()
Pingback: find out here()
Pingback: http://www.lyngdalhudterapi.no/userfiles/42.html()
Pingback: LED rasvjeta()
Pingback: because()
Pingback: http://www.famergturn.no/userfiles/media/69.html()
Pingback: Despedidas de soltera People()
Pingback: http://www.takstogtegning.no/userfiles/Folder/41.html()
Pingback: http://jop.se/photography/lib/html/136.html()
Pingback: Lowongan Kerja bumn()
Pingback: http://www.gtelektro.no/temp/68.html()
Pingback: http://www.tuopujx.com/temp/page/43.html()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fhc5jwDTpE()
Pingback: Household Bank Login()
Pingback: batman vs superman 2016 full movie putlocker()
Pingback: http://www.nbbhyey.com/templates/20.html()
Pingback: TextDeliver Review()
Pingback: Parc Riviera()
Pingback: come ottenere un iphone gratis()
Pingback: http://bollingercountychamber.com/media/146.html()
Pingback: mesothelioma adviser()
Pingback: what is asbestos()
Pingback: www.kitchen-cabinet-hardwares.com()
Pingback: http://www.yzqiuaibaby.com/templates/32.html()
Pingback: asbestosis()
Pingback: china ebay()
Pingback: http://www.lixintuwen.com/cn/styles/type/51.html()
Pingback: Indiana Unemployment Login()
Pingback: Disney The Hub Login()
Pingback: agelessmalesupplement()
Pingback: Convertri()
Pingback: http://pasupatitextiles.com/page/173.html()
Pingback: 1xbet ru()
Pingback: http://www.herreavdelingen.no/userfiles/File/103.html()
Pingback: Walmart Application Login()
Pingback: SNHU Student Login()
Pingback: 1xbet зеркало()
Pingback: 1хбет букмекерская()
Pingback: http://www.aomate.com.cn/en/swf/page/56.html()
Pingback: ชุดราตรีให้เช่า()
Pingback: focus and memory supplements()
Pingback: http://bjorkbacken.nu/pask/144.html()
Pingback: over at this website()
Pingback: เครื่องชงกาแฟ()
Pingback: http://www.listeningpostindia.com/lightbox_images/html/211.html()
Pingback: http://www.eco-yc.com/cn/Scripts/page/21.html()
Pingback: 1xbet зеркало сайта()
Pingback: 1хбет сайт()
Pingback: 1xbet()
Pingback: Clora()
Pingback: Best Deals Beauty Supply Makeup Accessories()
Pingback: WV Writes Student Login()
Pingback: 1xbet()
Pingback: check this site out()
Pingback: http://www.fks-service.com/userfiles/126.html()
Pingback: http://steelecrestwinery.com/slate/62.html()
Pingback: 1хбет зеркало()
Pingback: http://www.chinasharpener.com/upload/file/85.html()
Pingback: 1xbet сайт()
Pingback: http://www.hsxjhome.com/cn/cs/type/69.html()
Pingback: http://www.longulight.com/en/js/box/65.html()
Pingback: http://www.gen-prosjektering.no/userfiles/Folder/125.html()
Pingback: communication de crise()
Pingback: Limpieza de obra en Orihuela()
Pingback: Parafarmacia en Elche()
Pingback: lacado de cristal en Alicante()
Pingback: precio reforma baï¿½os en Utrera()
Pingback: mihran()
Pingback: fast weight loss diet pills()
Pingback: tractari auto()
Pingback: platforma auto()
Pingback: mihran kalaydjian()
Pingback: mihran kalaydjian()
Pingback: kalaydjian()
Pingback: tractari bucuresti ieftine()
Pingback: Hydrosorb()
Pingback: Fontaneria en Elche()
Pingback: Profit Triggers Bonus()
Pingback: spot cu led()
Pingback: transport mobila bucuresti()
Pingback: http://vinumstables.se/themes/priter/182.html()
Pingback: http://www.serendipitybooksetc.com/page/279.html()
Pingback: inchiriere limuzina nunta()
Pingback: http://christlutherancemetery.com/headstones/page/95.html()
Pingback: web()
Pingback: 1xbet официальный сайт()
Pingback: http://www.favorhot.com/en/js/lib/64.html()
Pingback: http://heroautoparts.com/partners/bizunite/286.html()
Pingback: http://www.relationreminder.se/gfx/profilkonto/page/94.html()
Pingback: http://www.circi.se/wp-includes/fonts/page/132.html()
Pingback: neurofeedback inland empire()
Pingback: back facial treatment()
Pingback: http://oakridgemo.com/media/199.html()
Pingback: Food market()
Pingback: neurofeedback apple valley()
Pingback: by pias()
Pingback: tampa couples spa()
Pingback: neurofeedback upland()
Pingback: http://www.nbjindili.com/cn/js/lib/10.html()
Pingback: http://lileycountertops.com/media/57.html()
Pingback: http://www.nbislove.cn/admin/uploadify/uploads/15.html()
Pingback: house flood damage()
Pingback: recycling computer()
Pingback: download tv series()
Pingback: http://viadit.com/site/html/304.html()
Pingback: http://everod.nu/templates/html/135.html()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-to-buy-xenia/()
Pingback: Gonzo Tube()
Pingback: cost effective seo()
Pingback: recycling computers()
Pingback: http://www.nbwinos.com/upload/file/20.html()
Pingback: instagram followers generator()
Pingback: http://www.bluesman.nu/style/liy/90.html()
Pingback: air conditioned()
Pingback: cheap seo packages melbourne()
Pingback: supplement for brain function()
Pingback: what is the hgh hormone()
Pingback: seo uk prices()
Pingback: seo packages monthly()
Pingback: youtube.com()
Pingback: dog promotional items()
Pingback: printed laundry bags()
Pingback: gildan crew neck sweatshirts()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_T7Y5GC_LA()
Pingback: stephen curry shoes()
Pingback: http://www.langhom.com/admin/uploadify/uploads/48.html()
Pingback: http://morriscountypawnshops.com()
Pingback: best price on garcinia cambogia()
Pingback: http://morriscountypawnshops.com/()
Pingback: affordable products()
Pingback: http://www.morriscountypawnshops.com/()
Pingback: fake qualifications()
Pingback: http://www.morriscountypawnshops.com()
Pingback: http://bmwhighperformers.com/mail/code/195.html()
Pingback: pure garcinia cambogia dr oz()
Pingback: http://www.maputvikling.no/userfiles/Folder/194.html()
Pingback: http://table20.se/wp-content/plugins/akismet/html/248.html()
Pingback: http://wemarketing.se/moncler/temp/149.html()
Pingback: probiotic yeast infection()
Pingback: yeast infection treatment pills()
Pingback: http://www.broowaha.com/articles/26680/5-ways-to-make-your-dentist-visits-even-better()
Pingback: http://trueholisticdentist.com/not-afraid-of-the-dentist-anymore/()
Pingback: yeast infection tablets()
Pingback: http://sundbirsta.com/js/lib/211.html()
Pingback: http://www.villakohlanta.nu/wp-content/plugins/widget/193.html()
Pingback: http://hennig.se/temp/174.html()
Pingback: професионален домоуправител софия + цени()
Pingback: 1хбет зеркало()
Pingback: 1хбет зеркало()
Pingback: http://labelwater.se/FW/page/280.html()
Pingback: hard to find IC component()
Pingback: Staples Rewards Login()
Pingback: Capital One Credit Card Login()
Pingback: Anesthesia Equipment Field Service in California()
Pingback: Dialysis Equipment Preventive Maintenance in South Gate California()
Pingback: Biomedical Equipment Certification in Missouri()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_T7Y5GC_LA()
Pingback: PayPal Credit Login()
Pingback: charles de gaulle airport to disneyland()
Pingback: binaryoptionsspot.com reviews()
Pingback: Gildan Colors T-shirt()
Pingback: paris airport to disneyland()
Pingback: eko agus subagio()
Pingback: bulgarian-detective.com()
Pingback: http://www.nbyak.com/flash/page/248.html()
Pingback: Dr. Eko Agus Subagio()
Pingback: http://tropikhalsan.se/python/222.html()
Pingback: http://hpmusik.se/style/lib/141.html()
Pingback: US Airways Mastercard Login()
Pingback: spartagen xt()
Pingback: spartagen xt()
Pingback: Project Management()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/VidCurator-FX-Review-180785005679885/()
Pingback: new year sms in Tamil()
Pingback: vpn()
Pingback: how to get more followers on instagram quickly()
Pingback: fluke DTX-1800()
Pingback: http://cementaresearch.se/files/20140107/377.html()
Pingback: http://portlandindia.com/html/380.html()
Pingback: Wintermode guenstig kaufen()
Pingback: cheapest louis vuitton handbags()
Pingback: skins tampa()
Pingback: pixel laser()
Pingback: バーバリー Tシャツ 2016()
Pingback: glow inc()
Pingback: レンズ()
Pingback: make money on youtube ads()
Pingback: how to make money with maxbounty cpa offers()
Pingback: why chinese don't use paypal()
Pingback: scannable fake IDs()
Pingback: Holograms fake id()
Pingback: fakeid()
Pingback: where can buy cheap new era hats where can order cheap new era hats()
Pingback: Home and auto insurance quotes comparison()
Pingback: auto insurance()
Pingback: dog itchy skin()
Pingback: ccna resources()
Pingback: Earbuds with case()
Pingback: oakley sunglasses nz()
Pingback: soccer jerseys uk()
Pingback: miracle bust pill reviews()
Pingback: Chopard Lady Replica()
Pingback: biotechnology jobs()
Pingback: Swiss Watches Replica()
Pingback: Panerai Noob Factory()
Pingback: youtube.com()
Pingback: degree in theology()
Pingback: Audemars Piguet Replica()
Pingback: car loans()
Pingback: car loan poor credit()
Pingback: Seiko Replica()
Pingback: Cartier Calibre Replica()
Pingback: Graham Replica()
Pingback: 38 park avenue()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lauderdale Lakes()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Hillsboro Beach()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Davie()
Pingback: Flights from New York City()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Pompano Beach()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Cooper City()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Miramar()
Pingback: nad Baltykiem hotele()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Hillsboro Beach()
Pingback: Yellow cab()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Weston()
Pingback: louboutin outlet australia()
Pingback: 3 credit reports free()
Pingback: free 3 credit reports()
Pingback: Study English in Ireland()
Pingback: 3 credit scores()
Pingback: Nautilus Replica()
Pingback: Hublot King Power()
Pingback: Omega Noob Factory()
Pingback: Cartier Calibre Replica()
Pingback: search engine optimization and submission()
Pingback: philips 245c7qjsb review()
Pingback: acer k242hyl review()
Pingback: si on etait 2.fr()
Pingback: Social Community Network()
Pingback: Write my essay()
Pingback: Kamagra 100()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: Kamagra 100mg()
Pingback: Kamagra zel()
Pingback: Kamagra apteka()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: Kamagra 100mg()
Pingback: Kamagra najtaniej()
Pingback: Kamagra 100()
Pingback: najtansza Kamagra()
Pingback: Kamagra najtaniej()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: WordPress hosting()
Pingback: fanpage domination()
Pingback: anthony morrison()
Pingback: reviews and bonuses()
Pingback: Success Live()
Pingback: Success Live Tony Robbins()
Pingback: Cheap Nike LeBron()
Pingback: Success Live Events()
Pingback: motherhood()
Pingback: Tax Advice()
Pingback: Get Eaadhar()
Pingback: talking to()
Pingback: http://www.tenerifeforum.site()
Pingback: site de rencontre adultere()
Pingback: leki na erekcje()
Pingback: site de rencontre infideles()
Pingback: site de rencontre sexy()
Pingback: Kamagra sklep()
Pingback: Visit This Link()
Pingback: Visit Website()
Pingback: Continue Reading()
Pingback: my site()
Pingback: take()
Pingback: cheap WASHINGTON NATIONALS JERSEY()
Pingback: soccer game()
Pingback: apparel()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: erekcja()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: erekcja()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: erekcja()
Pingback: Hitwe Login()
Pingback: despedidas de soltera madrid()
Pingback: new era nrl snapbacks()
Pingback: click through the folï¿½lowï¿½ing web site()
Pingback: wholesale monster energy caps()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames.com()
Pingback: motupatlugameshd.com()
Pingback: wholesale monster energy caps()
Pingback: Tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: Tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: cheap jerseys()
Pingback: Viagra dzialanie()
Pingback: leki na erekcje()
Pingback: why not check here()
Pingback: http://www.warriorforum.com/warrior-forum-classified-ads/1267000-uncut-fan-marketer-review-bonus-fast-profit-strategies.html()
Pingback: brain support genbrain()
Pingback: anonymous()
Pingback: wedding flowers green()
Pingback: wedding flowers queenstown()
Pingback: Earphones with microphone()
Pingback: Get More Info()
Pingback: Despedidas de soltero en crucero()
Pingback: Karts en Toledo()