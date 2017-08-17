Oregon Senate leadership stands together against hate, violence

by In the news

SALEM, Ore.-Sens. Peter Courtney, D-Salem, Ginny Burdick, D-Portland, and Ted Ferrioli, R-John Day, released the following statement in response to the recent wave of violence:

“There is no place for hate, violence and intolerance in our state or anywhere else. White supremacist organizations and other hate groups have no place in a free, just and peaceful society. It is the responsibility of each and every elected leader, regardless of party, to speak out and condemn hate. As Oregonians, and as Americans, we must stand up to counter hatred with love and cast intolerance from our welcoming communities, ensuring equality for all.”