Back to Home Page

Oregon Senate leadership stands together against hate, violence

by In the news Thursday, August 17. 2017
SALEM, Ore.-Sens. Peter Courtney, D-Salem, Ginny Burdick, D-Portland, and Ted Ferrioli, R-John Day, released the following statement in response to the recent wave of violence:
 
“There is no place for hate, violence and intolerance in our state or anywhere else. White supremacist organizations and other hate groups have no place in a free, just and peaceful society. It is the responsibility of each and every elected leader, regardless of party, to speak out and condemn hate. As Oregonians, and as Americans, we must stand up to counter hatred with love and cast intolerance from our welcoming communities, ensuring equality for all.”

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 05:14 | Posted in Uncategorized | 1 Comment |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page

  • 如果上天再给我一次机会，我会对你的博客说，下次还来看你！

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)