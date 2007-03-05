Final Dorchester Vote Results

Below are the results from the presidential poll and five debate issues held at the Dorchester Conference 2007:
Presidential Poll
1) Rudy – 60
2) Newt – 34
3) Mitt – 23
ABOLISH STATE GAMBLING:
Resolved: The Oregon Constitution should be amended to abolish state-sponsored gambling, including the State Lottery and retail video gaming machines.
Yes = 121
No = 73
TROOP SURGE:
Resolved: The Dorchester Conference endorses the President’s plan to send 21,500 more U.S. troops to Iraq.
Yes = 204
No = 36
BALLOT MEASURE 37 MORATORIUM:
Resolved: The Dorchester conference recommends referral to voters a referendum clarifying and correcting certain provisions in Ballot Measure 37 which have led to consequences not intended by voters when Ballot Measure 37 was adopted.
YES =25
No = 210
EDUCATIONAL ACCOUNTABILITY:
Resolved: Subject to uniform standards established under the No Child Left Behind Act, public funding of schools in Oregon shall be tied to student performance.
Yes = 119
No = 105
Real ID Act:
Ayes = 81
Nays = 93
…I can’t find the language for this resolution
