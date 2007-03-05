Final Dorchester Vote Results

by In the news

Below are the results from the presidential poll and five debate issues held at the Dorchester Conference 2007:

Presidential Poll

1) Rudy – 60

2) Newt – 34

3) Mitt – 23

ABOLISH STATE GAMBLING:

Resolved: The Oregon Constitution should be amended to abolish state-sponsored gambling, including the State Lottery and retail video gaming machines.

Yes = 121

No = 73

TROOP SURGE:

Resolved: The Dorchester Conference endorses the President’s plan to send 21,500 more U.S. troops to Iraq.

Yes = 204

No = 36

BALLOT MEASURE 37 MORATORIUM:

Resolved: The Dorchester conference recommends referral to voters a referendum clarifying and correcting certain provisions in Ballot Measure 37 which have led to consequences not intended by voters when Ballot Measure 37 was adopted.

YES =25

No = 210

EDUCATIONAL ACCOUNTABILITY:

Resolved: Subject to uniform standards established under the No Child Left Behind Act, public funding of schools in Oregon shall be tied to student performance.

Yes = 119

No = 105

Real ID Act:

Ayes = 81

Nays = 93

