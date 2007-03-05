Back to Home Page

Final Dorchester Vote Results

by In the news Monday, March 5. 2007

Below are the results from the presidential poll and five debate issues held at the Dorchester Conference 2007:

Presidential Poll
1) Rudy – 60
2) Newt – 34
3) Mitt – 23

ABOLISH STATE GAMBLING:
Resolved: The Oregon Constitution should be amended to abolish state-sponsored gambling, including the State Lottery and retail video gaming machines.
Yes = 121
No = 73

TROOP SURGE:
Resolved: The Dorchester Conference endorses the President’s plan to send 21,500 more U.S. troops to Iraq.
Yes = 204
No = 36

BALLOT MEASURE 37 MORATORIUM:
Resolved: The Dorchester conference recommends referral to voters a referendum clarifying and correcting certain provisions in Ballot Measure 37 which have led to consequences not intended by voters when Ballot Measure 37 was adopted.
YES =25
No = 210

EDUCATIONAL ACCOUNTABILITY:
Resolved: Subject to uniform standards established under the No Child Left Behind Act, public funding of schools in Oregon shall be tied to student performance.
Yes = 119
No = 105

Real ID Act:
Ayes = 81
Nays = 93

…I can’t find the language for this resolution

