Senator Wyden Must Say Why!

Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon stopped a vote on a resolution that condemned a speech by Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad that called the Holocaust a "myth". As reported by the New York Sun,Wyden blocked the resolution at the behest of others without explaination of who asked or the reason.
Wyden’s office did not answer calls about his actions in stopping the resolution from the paper.
Who asked the Senator to block a resolution condemning the dismissal of the murders of millions by true facists as a "myth"? What were their reasons for asking him to block such a straight forward resolution condemning a speech by a leader who has called for the destruction of Isreal and the United States?
Even the Oregonian gets it!
Senator, you owe Oregon an answer!
