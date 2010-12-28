Blumenauer asks supporters not to talk

Congressman Blumenauer in the news
John in Oregon
As the lame duck waddled out of Washington DC last week the midnight lights were burning in the halls of bureaucracy. One of the first orders of business was seasons greetings from Secretary Kathleen Sebelius and the folks at Health and Human Services. Under a new rule, the federal government will now decide what counts as an unreasonable health insurance rate increase. As the Wall Street Journal noted:
This is all an effort to end-run Congress, which by some miracle declined to give HHS the formal legal authority to explicitly block premium increases, despite a direct appeal from President Obama. Instead, Ms. Sebelius is creating by regulatory fiat larger de facto powers to achieve the same end.
In other late night work HHS reopened a proposal to implement end-of-life planning which earlier touched off a political death panel firestorm. The proposal was dropped from the legislation to overhaul the health care system. The New York Times reports the Obama administration will achieve the same goal by regulation. The Times article quotes Representative Blumenauer:
Mr. Blumenauer, the author of the original end-of-life proposal, praised the rule as “a step in the right direction.”
…
After learning of the administration’s decision, Mr. Blumenauer’s office celebrated “a quiet victory,” but urged supporters not to crow about it.
“While we are very happy with the result, we won’t be shouting it from the rooftops because we aren’t out of the woods yet,” Mr. Blumenauer’s office said in an e-mail in early November to people working with him on the issue. “This regulation could be modified or reversed, especially if Republican leaders try to use this small provision to perpetuate the ‘death panel’ myth.”
Moreover, the e-mail said: “We would ask that you not broadcast this accomplishment out to any of your lists, even if they are ‘supporters’ — e-mails can too easily be forwarded.”
The e-mail continued: “Thus far, it seems that no press or blogs have discovered it, but we will be keeping a close watch and may be calling on you if we need a rapid, targeted response. The longer this goes unnoticed, the better our chances of keeping it.”
Thanks Congressman for keeping the lid on so controversy won’t disrupt people during the holidays. Keeping a secret in the lame duck session and for nearly two months in Washington DC is remarkable. One wonders what other regulations are being discussed in the back office, behind closed doors. As the Journal noted of these regulatory decisions:
This discretion is typical of the vast ad hoc powers that ObamaCare handed to regulators.
Pingback: prediksi bola hari ini()
Pingback: find more info()
Pingback: Blue Coaster()
Pingback: watch movies online()
Pingback: watch movies online free()
Pingback: tv online, online tv()
Pingback: Direct TV vs Dish TV()
Pingback: tvpackages.net()
Pingback: lan penge online()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: fue.mobi()
Pingback: water ionizers()
Pingback: parking()
Pingback: alkaline water brands()
Pingback: electricians nyc()
Pingback: f crowley electrician()
Pingback: site web()
Pingback: plumber urban dictionary()
Pingback: water ionizer plans()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: electricians math()
Pingback: electricians mate navy()
Pingback: electricity()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: http://makemoney.camkingz.com/()
Pingback: this post()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc()
Pingback: dui attorney()
Pingback: coupons for papa johns 50 off()
Pingback: check my site()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: webcammen()
Pingback: wynajem agregatï¿½w Pradotwï¿½rczych()
Pingback: NBA Live Stream 2016()
Pingback: private proxies()
Pingback: Karolyn Zarycki()
Pingback: geld verdienen als webcam model()
Pingback: open sky coupon code()
Pingback: Green SEO Writing()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: ketone raspberry diet()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: ecograf portabil()
Pingback: Best buy smartphone accessories()
Pingback: curso de detetive particular profissional()
Pingback: happy valentines day images()
Pingback: no deposit casino bonus codesï¿½()
Pingback: ebay coupons india 2014()
Pingback: cumshot compilation essay()
Pingback: this one()
Pingback: hack boom beach()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: tech()
Pingback: pure white kidney bean extract in lex. ky()
Pingback: Email advertising()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney mechanicsburg()
Pingback: tenerife forum()
Pingback: www.gopher.co.nz/howick/commercial-cleaning/cleaning-quotes()
Pingback: Rosengï¿½rd()
Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016()
Pingback: Bernardina Kiger()
Pingback: ge party light 25()
Pingback: free xbox live codes please()
Pingback: diaper caddy organizer basket()
Pingback: http://cutt.us/8tZMs()
Pingback: howrsehack.pl()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/()
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki online()
Pingback: Desi Photographer()
Pingback: lovetts lovin pet & home care()
Pingback: installshield download()
Pingback: how to get ex back plan()
Pingback: Crop circle()
Pingback: Best drones for sale()
Pingback: highest rated brain enhancing supplement()
Pingback: 8muses()
Pingback: overnight dog sitter naples fl()
Pingback: pijpen()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Find Out More()
Pingback: no deposit casino bonusï¿½()
Pingback: Limo Vancouver BC()
Pingback: fat burning supplements that work()
Pingback: dog walkers naples fl()
Pingback: escorts()
Pingback: seo keyword services()
Pingback: best air cleaners for pets()
Pingback: kettle whistling morphy white black induction()
Pingback: Models()
Pingback: printingvip.bravesites.com()
Pingback: prints vip()
Pingback: افضل العاب اونلين()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: http://www.facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker()
Pingback: purificadoras de agua()
Pingback: http://frenoplast.info/story/36412()
Pingback: miaffaire perfiles falsos()
Pingback: navigate to this web-site()
Pingback: Discount Code()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh()
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/254rRTO()
Pingback: detroit pistons andre drummond max contract()
Pingback: oscar()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies()
Pingback: Gracias, un saludo.()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: escape rooms()
Pingback: voxox usa()
Pingback: 健麗,()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: shop hoverboard()
Pingback: http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/viagra-opinie-lekarzy/()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Xbox One()
Pingback: Gay Porn()
Pingback: Homemade Porn()
Pingback: free accounts brazzers()
Pingback: Orlando SEO()
Pingback: forina pure()
Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite on thighs()
Pingback: Porn Blog()
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape()
Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock()
Pingback: forex trading live()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami()
Pingback: roll up gymnastic mats()
Pingback: www.hr.com()
Pingback: mypsychicadvice.com()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: batman vs superman full movie megashare()
Pingback: coin dealer()
Pingback: grammar check()
Pingback: hack msp()
Pingback: Fannie()
Pingback: URL()
Pingback: REVIEWS 2016()
Pingback: brain smart ultra()
Pingback: escort bayan()
Pingback: fullfilmizle()
Pingback: cd watcher()
Pingback: freebetcastle online bookmakers()
Pingback: globalandia.blogspot.com()
Pingback: istanbul escort bayan()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: my blog()
Pingback: Games()
Pingback: windows 7 password reset()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Southwest Ranches, Florida()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Wilton Manors()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Pompano Beach()
Pingback: Metrick()
Pingback: http://ow.ly/1ALA30afkrH()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: see our profile()
Pingback: Gabelhubwagen()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: forex scalping strategy system v2.0 ea()
Pingback: booty()
Pingback: dream world()
Pingback: Hot MILF Kendra Lust Ride Cock()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: phentermine 37.5 mg()
Pingback: Landscape Omaha()
Pingback: booty()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: green carpet cleaning()
Pingback: Busty MILF Kendra Lust And Riley Reid Mommy's Girl()
Pingback: this post()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: best way to give money to the poor()
Pingback: http://my.sosius.com/david.mark/files/public/3-4-17/need_orthodontic_-_better_go_with_the_best_for.doc?ref=21421037-25()
Pingback: wedding flowers for hair()