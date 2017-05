Media asleep at the wheel

by In the news

by NW Spotlight

Head of NPR, Vivian Schiller, resigns after damaging video goes public

The real story here is that it shows up -once again- the complete lack of a viable fourth estate in the US. Hundreds of newspapers, national magazines, TV networks, etc. are utterly lost in a myopic, herd mentality.

Why does it take twenty-something James O’Keefe to bring to light these major stories like ACORN and NPR? What’s wrong with the state of journalism and with journalism schools in America?

The First Amendment isn’t just a Right, it’s also a Responsibility.

Locally, we’ve had the same problem with our media missing or reporting late on Goldschmidt’s abuse and Wu’s problems.