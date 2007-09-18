Remember Newt’s Contract with America?

by In the news

By: Gienie Assink

Because the New Congress has failed to meet voter expectations and now

has approval ratings lower than President Bush, a citizen-led movement

is now afoot making every effort to pull together a new national

coalition striving to discover new goals for change with in the local

and federal governments.

Concerned citizens are presently implementing a political, grassroots

movement known as American Solutions, and are working tirelessly

towards improving leadership. The goal is to create a positive change

concerning significant issues in which local communities struggle to

overcome.

On September 29th, political activists and concerned citizens across

America will engage in a national town hall known as “Solutions Day”.

Newt Gingrich and his team have organized this nonpartisan effort in

order to develop solutions incorporating action steps for American

voters to employ upon their local government and its leadership.

The idea is to hold a series of workshops striving to take back the

increasingly monolithic, bureaucratic government by making leadership

more responsive and accountable to voters. Workshop topics include

education reform, social security reform, and tax reform”¦to name a

few.

Overall this movement is a perfect opportunity to get involved and

evoke change in the local leadership as well as the failing government

system voters are currently forced to abide by”¦ particularly on

issues that hit so close to home.

Newt Gingrich and the American Solutions movement are asking

Americans to openly identify what they expect from their government in

order to effectively restore basic American values like life, liberty and the

pursuit of happiness… principles established by our forefathers

through our Nations’ Constitution.

Such a new, popular political movement that asks for fundamental

transformation must focus on all 511,000+ elected officials from

school boards to county commissions, to city councils to state

legislatures, and on into the federal offices.

Here in Oregon, Team Leader Bob Avery is looking for vigorous, enthusiastic

folks who can work in a nonpartisan structure and propose necessary

changes on a national and local level. It is a critical time in our

country’s history to take back the control of our government and

create a new vision.

Avery explains, “Americans are overwhelmingly demanding transformation

in both Washington, DC and in Oregon. The old Red vs. Blue will not

accomplish the changes needed. Our country works best when “We the

People” truly work together to generate solutions for the challenges

of today.”

For years American politics has been dominated by forces that promote

increased government bureaucracies, anti-business groups who favor

administrators over entrepreneurs, and prefer redistribution to

economic growth–all while denying the American value of cherishing

individual liberty.

These forces have made efforts to secularize American culture,

rejecting the lessons of American civilization, and fearing America

more than her enemies. Creating a new fundamental replacement of the

intellectual structure and policies will take an even more robust

intellectual effort.

Ronald Reagan said, “”¦our message should be five simple familiar

words. No big economic theories. No sermons on political philosophy.

Just five short words: family, work, neighborhood, freedom, and

peace.”

Participation requires commitment from anyone who is truly concerned

about his or her community and country. The purpose is clear; the

goals are attainable, but only if citizens are willing to move forward

and take mandatory action.

It’s time to roll up our sleeves and take our local communities into a

positive direction. History is made by those who choose to show up and

participate in new movements like American Solutions.

Contact Oregon Director, Bob Avery at [email protected] for more information.

You can also visit http://www.americansolutions.com and sign up to attend a workshop near you.