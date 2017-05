Zombie budget shortfall!

by In the news

by Dan Lucas

“Night of the living debt?”

OK, you all remember the much touted $3.5 billion budget “shortfall”? The one that Gov. Kitzhaber laid to rest with his Feb 1 Governor’s budget? Harry Esteve at The Oregonian ran a nice obituary for the “shortfall” back on February 7, 2011.

Apparently, not everyone got the memo.

Oregon State Senator Diane Rosenbaum (D-Portland) brought the “shortfall” back from the dead in her April 8th newsletter: “Despite our progress so far, we have a lot of hard work and tough decisions ahead of us. Balancing the state’s budget and dealing with a $3.5 billion deficit while protecting essential services and providing the tools Oregonians need to get back to work remain some of my top priorities.”

For some Dems, this bugger just won’t die!

It is for those Democrats in the Legislature who are still struggling with the “shortfall” zombie that I’m publishing this link.

If for some reason that doesn’t work for you, please contact Governor Kitzhaber – he seems to have something that works.