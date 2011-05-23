Back to Home Page

A look back at Redistricting 10 years ago

by In the news Monday, May 23. 2011

by Bruce McCain & Dan Lucas

In 2001, Democrats in the Oregon legislature fled the reach of state police by hiding out on the Warm Springs Reservation, like their counterparts in Wisconsin did this year in their flight to Rockford, Illinois. State districts ended up being drawn by Secretary of State Bill Bradbury, and the congressional districts were drawn by a Multnomah County Circuit Court.

State Senate and House Districts

In 2001, the Oregon Democrats pulled a “Madison, WI” and bolted for the Warm Springs Reservation to avoid being dragged back to Salem by Oregon State Police troopers, who had no jurisdiction on the reservation. The lack of a quorum prevented the Republican majority from overriding Democratic Governor Kitzhaber’s veto, and the issue was punted to Democratic Secretary of State Bill Bradbury.

Bradbury went on to draw a hyper-partisan redistricting plan – that at times was downright petty. He redrew Sen. Jason Atkinson right out of his senate district – moving the district a stone’s throw from Sen. Atkinson’s newly remodeled home.

Kate Brown, Senate Democratic Leader at the time, denied that Bradbury had done anything to favor his party – obviously ignoring the petty lines Bradbury drew around Sen. Atkinson’s home and “districts with tentacles that reach from suburbs into Democrat-rich urban areas of Portland, Eugene and Corvallis”. Despite Kate Brown’s claims, Harry Esteve at the Oregonian reported in 2001 that “political analysts who have examined the plan say it’s about as partisan as they come“.

Federal Congressional Districts

In 2001, the federal congressional districts ended up being drawn by a Multnomah County Circuit Court (a state court). The case was Perrin v. Kitzhaber.

Either federal or state courts can hear the case, because neither the U.S. nor Oregon constitutions provide any mechanism or timeline for state legislatures to do the job other than the statutory and constitutional criteria for redistricting. The state legislative process has strict timelines and a clear “appeal” process, but there is no corresponding process for federal congressional districts if the legislature doesn’t do its job.

 

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 05:00 | Posted in Redistricting | 19 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page
  • Ron Marquez

    And Brown is just another Bradbury so expect another partisan gerrymandering when the Dems throw up their hands and punt.

  • Ron Marquez

    And Brown is just another Bradbury so expect another partisan gerrymandering when the Dems throw up their hands and punt.

  • Rupert in Springfield

    No one would really contest that Bradbury was one of the most partisan people to occupy the office of Secretary of State. While they may relish the power in the short run, historically such partisans are rarely looked back on as governmental giants without serious historical revisionism. Bradbury currently resides in that dustbin of post electoral hacks. Like an informant who is essential to crack an important case, he was effective, but even those he helped would not hold him up as a statesman, or someone they would wish to emulate.

    Kate Brown comes from a partisan background that would imply the molding of a legislative midget much in the fashion of Bradbury. Rarely in life does one have such a clear crossroads to confront between doing the right thing for the public versus the right thing for the party.

    She may make the right choice but frankly I would be surprised.

  • Answerman

    Dems cheat whenever they can.
    Everyone knows this. 

    • Emm3tt Hall

      And we know that the Republican plan is all sweetness and light and was developed with no political advantage for themselves?

      I consider the initial plans to be bargaining stances.   IF they can come to an agreement, neither side will be entirely happy. 

      • gasp

        dEmm3tt Hall anyway!  Ka-ka-ka Katie “Lil’ Rusty” Brown will have it her sway and you gnu it your horny ‘tard!  

        • 3H

          “tard”?  Are you aware of how offensive that term is?   No, I doubt it.  You don’t strike me as the type that can think of anyone else.   

          What is it about some conservatives on this site and their offensive language?   Does it really bother them when someone disagrees? 

          • gasp

            Synonym ‘toady’ – particularly when your tongue is seen bearing ‘tard the divine Ms. Brown, peerhaps.     

          • 3H

            So you don’t know anyone, or have a family member that is developmentally disabled?   You truly are a hideous little person aren’t you?   Any other derogatory terms for people with disabilities you’d care to throw around?  You should crawl back under your rock.

          • gasp

             Emm3tt. Hall, is that you?   

          • gasp

            The trouble with the rat race is that even if you win you’re still a rat. 
            ~  Lily Tomlin

  • Timmy

    Most likely gambled while they were there, too, with state issued credit cards. 

  • Pingback: prediksi bola jitu()

  • Pingback: prediksi bola akurat()

  • Pingback: Ps4 Controller cover()

  • Pingback: togel singapura()

  • Pingback: casino online()

  • Pingback: bandarq()

  • Pingback: bandarq()

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)