Back to Home Page

Thoughts on Republican Presidential Debate

by In the news Tuesday, June 14. 2011

By NW Spotlight

Best performers of the CNN Republican Presidential Debate were Mitt Romney & Tim Pawlenty. Both candidates had quality intelligent answers and fresh responses. Romney had the best unscripted line of the debate when he announced that the US was leading Canada 4-0 in the hockey game finals that was going at the same time of the debate (it was the biggest crowd pleaser line of the night).  Michelle Bachmann: Bachmann handled herself very well sounding experienced and comfortably conservative — and being the only women in the GOP race added a very human quality to the debate (the GOP needs more).   Newt Gingrich: Those hoping Newt would stumble after a month from campaign hell  were likely disappointed as Newt delivered in true form a very mastery of the issues — it was good to have him on stage.   Herman Cain: The candidate who is the most free to speak his mind did not take advantage of it.  His defense of his prior statement that he would not feel comfortable hiring a Muslim in his administration was a low point.   Ron Paul: The most articulate libertarian in America. Rick Santorum: Did a fine job and not an ounce more.

What are your thoughts?

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 04:00 | Posted in Uncategorized | 9,446 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page